Infracap MLP Fund: Numbers Do Not Lie

We do deep due diligence work. Sometimes we miss things. It happens. So when someone references our work and contradicts what we say, it is always a useful exercise to revisit our conclusions.

We just wrote a detailed piece explaining why Infracap MLP ETF's (AMZA) distribution was not covered. Another Seeking Alpha Author pointed out (very respectfully we might add) that excluding losses on short positions, the distribution was indeed covered. He added that these losses should be ignored in the grand scheme because they will contribute to stable share price. We present our views below.

Excluding the losses on short positions, is the distribution is covered?

We did take great pains to show this slide in the last article.

The point being in the absence of short position losses, the distributions were covered. The rebuttal offered reached the same conclusion using average share counts and distributions at the new rate.

To compute a reasonable estimate of what covering the current distribution policy would have cost, we take the average of the starting and ending share count over the six-month period and multiply it by six, eleven-cent payouts, arriving at an assumed share count of 70,650,004 and total payout burden of $46,629,002.64. Adding this burden to the total fund expenses, we get a total of $52,981,662.64 against total fund distributable cash flow of $53,791,356, implying that the distribution was indeed covered.

We agree on something, that the distribution is covered when short positions are ignored. However, while we did it to emphasize that short selling really hurt the fund, the other author believes we should disregard this as a one-off error. We show below why there are problems in ignoring this.

Problem 1

AMZA is heavily speculating on oil prices by shorting the The United States Oil ETF, LP (USO). We think that has caused a lot of the short losses. Looking at the July 13, 2017 spreadsheet, we see this shorting has continued. But we found something else that readers should pay close attention to.

But here is the thing that is being missed by the previous author. As USO goes up, AMZA makes realized gains on PUT options sold against its short positions. This is simple logic as AMZA cannot lose money on both (assuming it holds till maturity of options). It either loses money on puts, or it loses money on the short position. So if someone happily excludes the short position losses, you must also by definition exclude gains on the puts sold against those short positions.

Just in the screenshot shown are approximately $2.3 million of put positions. The bulk of which expire in less than 2 months. That is $28 million annualized. We would like to point out that AMZA made $25 million net gains on options in 6 months or $50 million annualized. If we ignore the short position losses we will also have to disregard 56% of the option income. We cannot have our cake and eat it also.

Problem 2

Option income per share is NAV dependent. This is a simple mathematical fact. When AMZA went public at $25 per share, each share had a NAV of $25 and each share could be used to generate income based on that. As AMZA over distributes, NAV keeps eroding. Obviously, the amount of options you can write per share of AMZA at $7.34 is significantly smaller than what you could if you had $25 per share. Hence looking at past option income as AMZA NAV trends down quarter after quarter, significantly overstates AMZA's forward coverage.

Conclusion

We hope people will realize that there is no free lunch here. If AMZA was covering its distribution, it would be outperforming, not underperforming the index since inception.

As we have said before, AMZA will do well if we have a great MLP rally, but AMZA has not and likely will not cover its distributions. It is mathematically impossible for AMZA to generate 18% yield, while the MLP index yields sub 7%. Even with 30% leverage and 2.2% expenses, this comes to sub yield 7% for AMZA (7 X 1.3=9.1-2.2=6.9%). Yes options contribute some more income, but they have a cost in terms of lost upside on shares and we cannot ignore when short positions are used to generate returns. As shown above a full 56% of annualized realized options gains could be against from options sold against short positions. We do not have the exact percentage (as we have extrapolated) but we do find it hard to ignore the losses on short positions. Ignoring them is the equivalent of asking "Other than that, how was the play Mrs Lincoln?"

Disclaimer: Please note that this is not financial advice. It may seem like it, sound like it, but surprisingly, it is not. Investors are expected to do their own due diligence and consult with a professional who knows their objectives and constraints.

