Morgan Stanley: Great Opportunity, Great Dividend

The stock is still trading more than 20% below its high, and the bank just hiked its dividend by 20%.

Earnings season has only begun, yet for the big American banks, it will be all over once Morgan Stanley (MS) releases its earnings today before the market opens.

Expectations before earnings

Analysts are expecting EPS of $1.08, revenues totaling $10.05B and full-year earnings of around $4.67. The expectations for the current quarter are 15% lower compared to Q1 expectations which Morgan Stanley simply crushed. The bank delivered a $0.20 EPS beat and a whopping $720M revenue beat as market volatility boosted the Institutional Securities segment.

In Q2 the markets did not behave as erratic (anyone remember the February flash crash and quick recovery over the fortnight?) and as a result expectations have been lowered. Still, I am expecting a healthy beat here similar to what its main rivals JPMorgan (JPM), Bank of America (BAC), Goldman Sachs (GS) and partially Citigroup (C) already reported.

Why is it a great opportunity?

Comparing the stock performance of Morgan Stanley with its peers for the year shows that banks have not been performing at all in 2018.

Despite higher interest rates, a booming economy and a big tax cut driving earnings and revenues, the stocks are not following suit. Part of that development can be explained by the strong run in 2017 where all but Goldman clearly outperformed the index.

Another part is subject to the fear that while higher interest rates can increase earnings, they can also stall the economy which in turn would hurt the banks. And another part is driven by disappointment about the bank's capital return plans.

The last aspect is pretty irritating at first given that following the recent annual stress tests by the Federal Reserve, all major banks have announced sizable increases to their capital plans (dividends and buy-backs) with JPMorgan's 43% dividend hike and $20.7B share buyback authorization leading the pack. Morgan Stanley boosted its dividend by 20% and authorized to buy back up to $4.7B in stock. This marks the fourth consecutive year of double digit dividend growth while at the same time maintaining enough "dry powder" to buy back shares. Still, investors were apparently expecting more and the stock hardly reacted to that improved capital return program.

However, this meaningful buyback reservoir could come in handy should the company's stock price remain rather depressed post earnings given that these repurchases can already start in Q3/2018.

I am not trading these or other bank stocks but I invest in them. And with tax reform, rising interest rates and a booming U.S. economy, bank profits are all set to climb higher and higher. Despite the massive boosts in distribution, the banks could afford to pay out even more but I am quite happy that such an unsustainable yet market-pleasing behavior has not been adopted. And if that means to be able to buy in lower and lock in a higher yield, I am a very happy camper here. Speaking in terms of yield, the dividend hike has now boosted the yield to 2.4% making it the second-highest among its main rivals spearheaded by a 2.9% forward yield from JPMorgan.

With strong dividend growth ahead fueled by a strong economy, that is an attractive starting yield. Morgan Stanley's robust and solid fundamentals paired with healthy long-term EPS growth and a rather depressed stock price presents a great opportunity at this stage.

What do you think about Morgan Stanley and its prospects? Are you investing more on recent price weakness or invest in other banks?

