Bed Bath & Beyond Is Significantly Undervalued

Bed Bath & Beyond (BBBY), the domestic merchandise and home furnishings retailer, has lost three quarters of its value over the last three years.

Below is a comparison of Bed Bath stock against the S&P 500 - and it does not make for pretty reading. BBBY has underperformed the S&P by almost 100 points since 2015! The company has seen a steadily decline in gross profit and operating margins, as it has had to discount more heavily to maintain its top line in the face of increased online competition particularly from amazon.com (AMZN)

BBBY data by YCharts

Business Performance

Bed Bath's sales have grown at a modest 1.8% CAGR over the last 4 years, from $11.5B in FY13 to $12.3B in FY17. However, gross margins over the same period have declined from 39.7% to 36% of sales, with declines every year over the last three years. The company has attributed this to aggressive discounting and coupon usage - and as a somewhat infrequent customer I can attest to that. Bed Bath's coupons have an notional expiry date, however in practice they are good for ever - which is why my household is bursting with them! Though this practice is extremely customer friendly, it is responsible for some of the gross margin erosion seen in past years.

In order to compete with Amazon, the company has also had to ramp up its SG&A expenses particularly on technology spending. These have gone up 410 basis points from FY13, from 25.7% to 29.8% of sales. This double whammy of declining gross margins and expanding SG&A costs have shrunk operating margins from a healthy 14% in FY13 to 6.2% in FY17. For FY18, the trend is expected to continue, with the company forecasting continued deleveraging in gross and operating margins in its last earnings call. EPS is expected to be in the mid-$2 range, down from a high of $5.1 in FY15.

Business Outlook

Given the headwinds to the business, it comes as no surprise that investors have abandoned BBBY stock which is now trading in the high teens. However, it is these situations that can generate significant upside in the future, particularly in a market with slim pickings. In my valuation model, I have attempted to be really conservative with my assumptions. I'm assuming a 1% growth in the number of stores - there is a chance that BBBY can exceed this, particularly in their buybuyBaby segment where there is an opportunity to gain market share from the Toys "R" Us bankruptcy. In line with the company's guidance, I'm assuming -0.6% comparable sales for FY18, flat for FY19 and very modest 1% growth going forward.

In terms of gross margins, I'm assuming that the company manages to keep margins at 35%, which is 100 bps lower than FY17 and nearly 5 percentage points below FY13 levels. I'm also assuming that SG&A expenses will stay at 30.5% of sales, though I would expect BBBY to gain operating leverage once it completes its technology investments. This means an expectation of stable operating margins at 4.5% - which is 1.7% lower than FY17 levels and the lowest in the company's history. BBBY should benefit from the lower tax rates, and I'm assuming a tax rate of 26% for FY18 and 25% going forward.

Valuation

Based on these assumptions, and using a discount rate of 9% and a terminal value growth rate of 1%, I arrive at an FMV (fair market value) of $28 for BBBY, which is a 47% upside to the current price of $19. This indicates that BBBY has a very high margin of safety - even if BBBY returns to its FY17 historically low operating margins of 6.2%, it would have an FMV of $40. The complete valuation model is attached below.

Recommendation

Bed Bath & Beyond has had a rough few years, but has been able to maintain its top line in the face of very aggressive competition at the expense of margins. The company is still profitable and its shares have been beaten down to deep value levels. I have been buying into the stock starting at $25 and recommend it as a strong buy for value investors.

Disclosure: I am/we are long BBBY, AMZN.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.