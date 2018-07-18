Turkey: Fears Overhyped

Turkey has been one of the hardest hit countries in the current liquidity pullback. While nations like the United States are still up over 14% year-to-date (SPY), Turkey (TUR) is down over 37%; the worst performing country next to Pakistan (PAK) at -34% Yoy.

Take a look at TUR (in Candlesticks) Vs. USD/TRY (Purple line) since 2017:

Source: Thinkorswim

As you can see, almost all of the losses in the TUR ETF are derived from negative currency effects.

This is not completely without reason; the core inflation rate in Turkey has risen from 8% early last year to a staggering 15% today. Government 10Y bond yields have skyrocketed from 11% in January to 18% today and the Lira has depreciated roughly 30% against the dollar. However, with the Turkish central bank set on defending the broken down Lira, we see a good buying opportunity in the country.

Fundamentals

From a purely quantitative perspective, Turkish stocks are a great value right now. The TUR ETF pays a high dividend yield of around 7.5%, much better than that of SPY at 1.77%. They have the third-lowest average price to earnings ratio in the world at a mere 7.9, nearly a third of that of the United States at 22.

Economic growth in the country has remained one of the highest in the emerging world at 7.4% year-over-year. Retail sales are increasing at about 9% yearly and its corruption index, which is important in emerging markets, is falling at a record pace.

The top sectors in TUR are financials at 38%, basic materials at 15.5%, and consumer cyclicals at 15%. With rising global inflation and interest rates as well as an industrializing economy, these should be strong sectors in years to come.

Of course, Turkish president Recep Erdogan rules the country in a frankly autocratic fashion. Two years after an attempted military coup Erdogan issued a decree that puts the military under civilian (which are typically strong Erdogan supporters) under military rule. He has taken powers from parliament and given them to himself and has detained over 100,000 citizens for “ties” to the failed coup.

Indeed, this makes an investment in Turkey is unappealing to the vast majority of people. Political instability could result in national hyperinflation and a complete collapse of the Lira. However, we believe this instability is already priced well into the market and, with Erdogan very popular among Turkish citizens, we believe those fears are higher than they ought to be.

Monetary Policy will Protect the Lira

Turkish inflation appears alarming at 15.4%, particularly considering it was just 10.23% last year. However, most of this inflation was in the producer prices area which is at a staggering 24%, roughly twice that of core consumer inflation.

The Turkish economy is highly dependent on industrial imports for developing their economy which caused a very high current account deficit last year of 5.5% of GDP. The vast majority of Turkish imports are metals (and metal products) and oil, these are also the main goods that cause producer price inflation. In other words, inflation in Turkey is caused primarily by highly volatile commodity prices and not excessively low-interest rates.

Metals and energy prices had an incredible year last year with crude oil rallying 30% in 2017 and another 10% this year before its recent drop. The same rally was seen in metals ranging from palladium to copper. However, metals prices have all fallen since the beginning of the year and it seems OPEC is unlikely to let crude oil much higher without a large production increase. Thus, it is likely Turkish inflation will surprise many to the downside in months to come.

While Erdogan’s belief that “high-interest rates cause high inflation” is bogus to anyone who understands monetary policy, his core worry that interest rates may go too far is valid. As a response to the spike in inflation rate, the Turkish government rose the interest rate 925 basis points; from 8% to 17.75% over the course of two months. The Turkish interest rate is on par with that of Venezuela at 20.8% (Remember, Venezuela has an inflation rate of about 50,000%).

Fears across the board in Turkey are overhyped. Yes, Erdogan just put his wealthy son-in-law Berat Albayrak to head the Turkish central bank, but that does not automatically mean the bank will roll-back interest rate hikes like Erdogan has mentioned. In fact, Albayrak has mentioned his primary goal is to bring inflation back to single digits and even adopting a more orthodox approach to monetary policy.

Lira Poised to Rebound

There are serious risks that come with a devalued Lira that Turkey simply cannot allow. Gross external debt in Turkey is roughly 40% of GDP so any decline in the Lira results in higher debt service payments for the corporations that borrowed in dollars. A devaluation in the Lira causes corporations to fear to pay more and often causes them to repay sooner, slowing the economy and causing further devaluations in the Lira. This is the “big risk” weighing on the currency. Normally a currency in a growing economy with a nearly 18% would be skyrocketing.

We believe that as leveling commodity prices result in lower than expected inflation this will become evident. This will cause the Lira to rebound and the excellent “growth at a reasonable price” value in Turkish stocks will shine.

Risks and Returns

Investing in TUR today is not for the faint of heart. The ETF tends to fluctuate rapidly with many 3%+ daily moves. As the Turkish government continues to consolidate economic power toward Erdogan and his family, news events and off-hand comments have created sharp bouts of volatility in the markets. Even more, Erdogan has a tendency to seize assets from companies who may oppose him. That said, we believe those risks are already priced well into the market and are much lower than many believe. The news gains from painting a scary picture and scary pictures tend to spook markets when all media is painting the same photo.

Yes, it is being run by a man currently out-of-favor with democracy, but that is not to say he is necessarily bad for the Turkish economy. The primary economic loss of his autocracy is that the European authorities are unlikely to allow Turkey into the European Union, but EU membership may not be nearly as economically valuable as it used to be.

Short-term buy, Long-term hold

The Lira and the Turkish stock market have fallen so far so fast that we see a great buying opportunity. Yes, an economic slowdown is reasonable in this part of the world, but only a gentle slowdown. Though we see the risk, we highly doubt a major collapse in the Lira will continue with interest rates so high and see a return in strength to be likely. The underlying economic fundamentals and potential of Turkey are rock-solid, the dividends are excellent, and the potential for both short and long-term gains are high.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in TUR over the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.