3 Midstream Giants Capitalizing On Florida's Gas Demand Growth

Going over the FGT asset and why the past 20 years have been very good to the joint-venture.

Florida’s natural gas consumption has steadily risen over the past two decades, and investors interested in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (KMI), Energy Transfer Partners, L.P. (ETP), and Energy Transfer Equity, L.P. (ETE) should really take note. Kinder Morgan owns 50% of Citrus Corp. which in turn owns 100% of the Florida Gas Transmission pipeline system, with Energy Transfer Partners owning the remaining 50% interest in FGT and acting as the operator of the joint-venture. Let’s go over why this pipeline is so important.

Overview

The Florida Gas Transmission pipeline system stretches for 5,360 miles (at the end of 2017), starting in SE Alabama and running all across Florida. Its customers include power plants, local gas distribution networks, industrial buyers, and commercial consumers. With 3.1 billion cubic feet of daily natural gas transportation capacity, the system supplies two-thirds of Florida’s gas demand every year.

81 interconnects with major interstate and intrastate pipelines help make this all happen. Kinder Morgan and Energy Transfer can source natural gas from offshore fields in the Gulf of Mexico, the Haynesville play in Louisiana, various gas plays in East Texas including the Barnett shale, the Fayetteville shale gas play in Arkansas, and even gas supplies from Appalachia (namely the Marcellus and Utica shale giants). With extensive access to low-cost gas resources, the limiting factor for FGT comes down to the demand side of this equation.

When it comes to demand, the historical trajectory paints a very favorable picture for FGT. The EIA notes Florida consumed 522,116 million cubic feet of natural gas in 1997. By 2016, that had skyrocketed to 1,381,502 million cubic feet of natural gas. Below is a look at that growth.

Source: EIA

This is largely a story of rising natural gas use from electric utilities and independent power producers as a source for fuel. Readers should note the graph below includes data from 2017 (whereas the graph up above is current as of 2016), and that natural gas deliveries to power plants continued to climb in 2017 versus the prior year.

Source: EIA

Growth ahead

On May 8, 2018, the Florida Public Service Commission gave the go-ahead for two new gas-fired power plants. The first facility is a 1,050-MW combined-cycle gas-fired plant in Palatka which resides in Putnam County. Seminole Electric Cooperative will own the facility and will use electricity generated from the new plant to service its 1.7 million customers in Florida. Construction is slated to begin in late-2019 and the development won’t be finished until late-2022. Located to the south of Jacksonville, it appears that this new facility will have access to gas supplies along the Florida Gas Transmission system.

Investors should note that there are already two coal-fired units at a power plant in Putnam County, known as the Seminole Generating Station, which entered commercial service in 1984. One of those coal-fired units will be retired within fire years as part of the agreement with Florida’s regulatory commission. Older coal-fired plants are a lot less economical to run compared to new combined-cycle gas-fired plants (aided by a $2.50 - $3/Mcf Henry Hub environment) and create a ton of pollution compared to gas-fired facilities (shutting that unit off will materially reduce emissions of SO2, CO2, particulates, nitrogen oxides, and mercury).

The second noteworthy power plant is the 573-MW combined-cycle facility that is being built by a subsidiary of General Electric Company (GE) in Pasco County just north of Tampa. It appears this new venture will also have access to FGT’s gas supplies. General Electric has signed an agreement with Seminole Electric Cooperative where the cooperative will purchase all of the electricity generated by the new facility.

Final thoughts

I’ve said it before but I will say it again, pipelines are the optimal cash flow generators for midstream oil and gas firms like Kinder Morgan, Energy Transfer Partners, and Energy Transfer Equity. The revenue generated from these assets is entirely volume-based, so as long as they stay in demand the money keeps rolling on in.

Ongoing operating expenses at gas pipelines are relatively low (primarily compression-related costs and maintenance/monitoring expenses), the real expense is reflected in the depreciation of the asset as upfront costs are quite high (spend billions to rake in billions and billions in the future). Capitalized maintenance costs are rolled into depreciation expenses over time (for instance, replacing a part of the pipeline would be capitalized while cleaning a part of the system would probably be expensed in that period).

In light of depreciation expenses being non-cash charges and considering pipeline revenue generation tends to be fairly predictable (at least over a five-year or ten-year period), these assets are near guaranteed to churn out huge sums of operating cash flow. Again, as long as the supply-demand dynamic remains quite favorable.

In the case of the Florida Gas Transmission pipeline system, that is entirely the case. This pipeline supplies roughly two-thirds of Florida’s gas needs and it appears more demand is just on the horizon. While a case can be made that longer term, the rise of renewable energy as a source of electricity (namely solar panels) will begin to displace gas-fired power plants in Florida, keep in mind that the Sunshine State has a ton of legacy power plants that would be retired first (like the two coal-fired units at Seminole Generating Station) and that gas-fired power plants are more reliable sources of electricity (at least until battery technology is perfected on a commercial and economical scale).

Kinder Morgan, Energy Transfer Partners, and Energy Transfer Equity are sitting on a quality asset here with room for upside. It is quite possible the Florida Gas Transmission pipeline system will be expanded to accommodate rising gas volumes in the future. Thanks for reading.

As an aside, while the Sabal Pipeline development will route 1.1 Bcf/d of gas into Florida along a similar path as the FGT, those supplies are largely going to two new gas-fired power plants Duke Energy Corporation (DUK) is developing. Interested investors with a Seeking Alpha Pro subscription can read more about that here.

