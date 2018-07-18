Rounds Report: Alpine Immune Sciences Broke The Trend In A Down Market

This is a sample of the Integrated BioSci Rounds Report that we wish to share with all readers.

The overall bioscience market started off Monday on a pessimistic note. Nevertheless, several equities under our coverage still posted some gains for investors.

A change in net income, a change in a company’s management, appearance of a new invention or a new discovery, a change in interest rates or tax laws - these are but a few random examples of conditions that will bring about a rise or fall in the quotes for a particular common stock. All these influences have one thing in common. They are real occurrence in the world about us. Now we come to a very different type of price influence. This is a change which is purely psychological. Nothing has changed in the outside or economic world at all. The great majority of the financial community merely look upon the same circumstances from a different viewpoint than before.



- Philip Fisher

Trading Analytics

Welcome to the edition of Integrated BioSci Rounds Report for July 16, 2018. As usual, we’ll elucidate notable trading analytics for the day, recent insider transactions, and interesting market developments. Without further ado, let’s check the specific equities. That being said, Alpine Immune Sciences (NASDAQ:ALPN) won the highlight spot of the day. Accordingly, the stock appreciated by $0.24 to close the session at $8.47 for +2.9% profits.

Figure 1: Notable BioSci movers (Source: Yahoo Finance)

Headquartered in Seattle, WA, Alpine leverages on the power of the naturally occurring immune system proteins to develop a technology coined “direct evolution.” The aforesaid tool is used to engineer enzymes native to the immune synapses, thereby innovating them for the treatment of cancers, autoimmune, and inflammatory diseases (as illustrated in Figure 2). It is interesting to note that direct evolution is highly versatile. Accordingly, the ingenious science enabled vIgD to concurrently turn on an immune molecule, while inhibiting another. Ultimately, this makes vIgD a superbly flexible designing tool with vast applications for many autoimmune and inflammatory disorders.

Figure 2: Therapeutic pipeline. (Source: Alpine)

In addition, TIP delivers the second knockout punch for Alpine shareholders, as it improves the functioning of next-generation cancer therapeutic, chimeric antigen receptor and T-cell receptor (CAR-TCR). Consequently, the leveraging power allowed Alpine to secure the $535 million deal back in 2015 with Kite Pharma, a firm under our coverage that was acquired by Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD).

Notably, Alpine is currently brewing two stellar molecules. The most advanced is ALPN-101 - a first-in-class dual ICOS/CD28 antagonist - which has a planned initial new drug application (“IND”) in Q4 2018. The other drug, ALPN-202, is a dual PD-L1 and CTLA-4 blocker as well as a CD28 agonist (anticipated to be available in the clinic in 2019). As depicted in Table 1, the upcoming catalysts for Alpine are the INDs, which can unlock value for this “sleeping young giant.” Moreover, if the future data reporting is positive as we prognosticated, Alpine can increase multiple-fold.

2018 Key Catalysts Corporate Appointment of Chris Peetz to the Board of Directors to further deepen the talent pool. Clinical Posted strong clinical data demonstrating that ALPN-202 decimates tumors (and creates tumor suppression in a mouse cancer model). Upcoming To file IND for ALPN-101 in Q4 2018 and IND for ALPN-2019.

Table 1: 2018 highlights (Source: Dr. Tran BioSci)

Moving toward the assessment of the overall bioscience space. As follows, the the iShares NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (NASDAQ:IBB) traded down by $0.86 (-0.73%) at $117.49. Moreover, the SPDR S&P Biotech (NYSE:XBI) exchanged hands $1.64 lower at $98.92 (for -1.63% losses). It’s likely that investors were trading with a strongly negative sentiment for the day. Regardless of the daily inclination, there are substantial prospects in the bioscience sector: one that delivers hope to patients, while rewarding supporters with substantial wealth in the long haul.

Insider Transactions

In monitoring insider transactions, one should analyze the data with a grain of salt. That being said, we wish to share with you insight from former Fidelity Magellan manager Peter Lynch: “Insiders might sell their shares for any number of reasons, but they buy them for only one, they think the price will rise.” As featured in Table 2, the interesting transactions came from Esperion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ESPR). On July 12, 2018, the 10% owner, Biotech Target, purchased 50.0K shares for $2.0 million and thereby increased its stakes to 3.2 million shares. The same insider also executed another purchase for $2.0 million back on July 3, 2018.

Table 2: Notable insider transactions (Source: OpenInsider)

Operating out of Ann Arbor, MI, Esperion Therapeutics is focused on the development and commercialization of non-statin, once-daily, oral therapies for the treatment of elevated low-density lipoprotein cholesterol (“LDL-C”). Per Figure 3, there are two advanced-stage franchises - Bempedoic acid and Bempedoic/Ezetimibe - currently in Phase 3. Interestingly, the combination (bempedoic acid /ezetimibe) pill demonstrated the significant normalization in LDL-C levels in patients with hypercholesterolemia.

Figure 3: Medicinal pipeline. (Source: Esperion)

Despite the recent share price depreciation, the company is supported by the strong fundamentals and thus positioned to perform well going forward. Additionally, the fact that the insiders purchased aggressively signaled their confidence in the firm.

Bioscience Catalysts

On July 13, the FDA send out an alert to healthcare providers and patients pertaining a voluntary recall on several drug products containing the active ingredient, Valsartan, used to treat high blood pressure and heart failure. N-nitrosodimethylamine (“NDMA”) is the impurity found in the recalled products. It was found in laboratory testing that NMDA can cause cancer in humans. The presence of NDMA was unexpected and is thought to be related to changes in the way the active substance was manufactured. That said, the agency is conducting an ongoing review relating to the level of NDMA in the recalled products and its potential effects on patients who took them. Moreover, measures are being taken to reduce or eliminate the impurity from future batches. Commenting on the recent event, the FDA Commissioner Dr. Scott Gottlieb remarked:

The FDA is committed to maintaining our gold standard for safety and efficacy. That includes our efforts to ensure the quality of drugs and the safe manner in which they’re manufactured. When we identify lapses in the quality of drugs and problems with their manufacturing that have the potential to create risks to patients, we’re committed to taking swift action to alert the public and help facilitate the removal of the products from the market. As we seek the removal of certain drug products today, our drug shortages team is also working hard to ensure patients’ therapeutic needs are met in the U.S. with an adequate supply of unaffected medications.

There are several ramifications to the aforesaid catalyst. First, it underlies the agency’s stellar due diligence in protecting public health. Second, it fits into the larger theme in which the FDA is exerting its utmost efforts to serve Americans. Ultimately, this will lead to more approvals and higher therapeutic quality.

Final Remarks

Following a successful week, the bioscience market traded with a sense of apprehension. This is most likely due to the long “weekend worrying” effect experience by many investors. Be that as it may, Alpine Immune Sciences (and several other firms under our coverage) broke the trend to conclude the trading session in the green. The fundamentals of Alpine are solid, and thus positioned the firm to perform satisfactorily in the long haul. That aside, Esperion benefited from increasing insider purchases, thus deserving a consideration by investors. Last but not least is the stellar FDA due diligence to deliver hopes for patients, while unlocking value for investors.

Author’s Notes: We’re honored that you took the time to read our market intelligence. Founded by Dr. Hung Tran, MD, MS, CNPR, (in collaborations with Analyst Vu, and other PhDs), Integrated BioSci Investing (“IBI”) is delivering stellar returns. To name a few, Nektar, Spectrum, Atara, Madrigal and Kite procured over 156%, 208%, 189%, 248%, and 83% profits, respectively. Our secret sauce is extreme due diligence with expert data analysis. The service features a once-weekly exclusive Alpha-Intelligence article, daily analysis/consulting, and model portfolios. And we invite you to subscribe to our marketplace now to lock in the current price and save money for the future.

Disclosure: I am/we are long ALPN.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Our research articles are best used as starting points in your own due diligence. We are not registered investment advisors and our articles are not construed as professional investment advice.