Mellanox Continues To Crush Estimates

Call it something of a streak. Mellanox Technologies (MLNX), the vendor of networking hardware for Ethernet connectivity and other solutions, has continued to accelerate past Wall Street estimates for yet another quarter. The little-known hardware company has become an incredibly consistent performer despite its "boring" business, especially in a time of turbulence for some of the technology sector's higher-profile names (aka, Netflix (NFLX)).

For Mellanox, the outperformance is being driven on both the top and bottom lines. Ethernet, which is Mellanox's primary source of growth revenues, continues to enjoy expanded market traction, while the company's legacy Infiniband segment continues to hold up well despite its age. In the meantime, the company is capitalizing on efficiencies in an effort to ramp up profitability - which, along with reduced corporate tax burden thanks to the Trump tax bill, adds up to a serious y/y increase in EPS.

Mellanox committed to improving operating margins by 300 bps last quarter for the entire fiscal year - a target it went over and beyond for this quarter. With so much momentum in the company's year-to-date fundamental performance, it's a small surprise that Mellanox has been a big winner this year. Shares are up 2% on the earnings news, putting Mellanox up more than 10% since last quarter alone - despite broader market turbulence, Mellanox shares have done a fantastic job holding in gains.

Yet, shares still remain modestly valued and leave plenty of room for upside. As I discussed in a prior article, and which still holds true today, Mellanox trades at among the lowest valuations among its peer group of networking hardware vendors:

Starboard Value, the activist investor that recently purchased a stake in Starboard and was responsible for driving shares up earlier this year, has been reported to reduce its holdings in the company. But don't let that discourage you from taking a stake in this solid, well-established company with robust growth prospects. Mellanox doesn't need a premium buyout offer (or an activist prodding it to do so) to continue expanding its business and rewarding investors with outsize gains along the way. With the company's operating margin improvements well underway, the resulting EPS boosts should contribute to healthy share price gains over the next few quarters.

Q2 download

Here's a look at the quarterly results that Mellanox called "another record quarter":

Figure 1. Mellanox Q2 results

Source: Mellanox investor relations

Revenues grew 27% y/y to $268.5 million, greatly surpassing analyst estimates of $263.7 million (+24% y/y). Recall that just two quarters ago, in Q4, Mellanox was posting mid-single-digit revenue growth at 7% y/y. The fact that the company has been able to rekindle growth this year with 33% revenue growth in Q1 and 27% y/y growth in Q2 is a hugely positive sign for the company's continued success.

Its revised guidance range also gives a good indication of where the business is heading. Last quarter, Mellanox already gave investors a nice surprise when it boosted its revenue guidance range by seven points to $1.03-$1.05 billion (+20% y/y, versus +13% y/y in its Q4 guidance range). Now after Q2, Mellanox has nudged that range upward yet again to $1.065-$1.085 billion (+23% y/y), adding an additional three points of revenue growth on top.

And for a company that posted an average growth rate of 30% y/y between Q1 and Q2, it looks like Mellanox's full-year growth range could still come in a bit higher than the 23% at which it's currently guiding. The outperformance, according to the company, is broad-based. Management called out success in the copays 25 gbps (gigabits per second) solutions in both the Ethernet and Infiniband portfolios. Ethernet, Mellanox's growth segment, grew 81% y/y in the quarter.

The top-line outperformance, of course, is feeding strength on the bottom line. The only negative callout is that gross margins dipped slightly in the quarter (on a pro forma basis, pro forma gross margins fell 150 bps to 69.1% in the quarter, down from 70.6% in 2Q17), primarily due to a different product mix toward newer, lower-margin (at least for now) products.

Thankfully, the company made good on its promise to cut out operating expenses and improve operating margin by at least 300 bps this year. You'll note above that R&D spending and sales and marketing investments both dropped on a year-over-year basis. Along with the top line growth, this helped pro forma net income grow to $66.2 million, representing a 24.7% pro forma operating margin - significantly better than 12.5% in the year-ago quarter.

Again, as with the FY18 revenue growth target, Mellanox could potentially be under-calling its full-year potential. Given that the company has managed to drive such a significant operating margin improvement in Q2, unless trends severely deteriorate in the back half of the year, it's more than likely that Mellanox can achieve over and above its bottom-line targets for the year. Put another way, Mellanox's pro forma operating margin targets of 23-24% look somewhat light relative to actual results.

Helped also by a lower tax rate stemming primarily from the tax cuts, Mellanox was also able to hugely expand net income margins and EPS. Net income in the quarter, on a GAAP basis, was $16.5 million - up from a loss of -$8.0 million in the year-ago quarter. Pro forma EPS of $1.25, likewise, essentially tripled from $0.44 in 2Q18 (for the year-to-date period, PF EPS of $2.23 is also around triple 1H17's PF EPS of $0.73). Pro forma EPS in the quarter also showed 15% upside to Wall Street expectations of $1.09.

On top of this, Mellanox was able to drive $102.1 million of operating cash flow in the first half of the year - up approximately 2.5x from $41.4 million in the year-ago period.

Key takeaways

Don't discriminate against a company like Mellanox Technologies because it's in a boring line of business. In fact, the Q2 earnings season may be the quarter that the popular heavyweights like Netflix get crushed, and rather obscure IT plays like Mellanox get to advance into the spotlight.

Mellanox's Q2 earnings release and the robust commentary around its two primary businesses - one growth, the other legacy, but both performing extremely well - have affirmed that the company is on the right path to executing over and above its optimistic targets for FY18. On a valuation basis, Mellanox's below-market revenue and EBITDA multiples also suggest that the stock still has room to run.

Keep an eye on this name and stay long.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in MLNX over the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.