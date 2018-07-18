Illinois Tool Works Is Doing Better Than The Stock Indicates - Cramer's Lightning Round (7/17/18)

Stocks discussed on the Lightning Round segment of Jim Cramer's Mad Money Program, Tuesday, July 17.

Bullish Calls

ForeScout Technologies (NASDAQ:FSCT): "I feel even more strongly about this now and I also like, by the way, Palo Alto (NYSE:PANW). I like CyberArk (NASDAQ:CYBR). I think those are absolutely terrific. I like Nice (NASDAQ:NICE), I think that is good. And I like Proofpoint (NASDAQ:PFPT), particularly because now we are back battling with the Chinese on intellectual property and that means that the Chinese might be making it so that we need more cybersecurity."

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT): It may take 6-9 months for the stock to come back but it's cheap at current levels. Cramer urged patience.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH): It's not bad at 10 times earnings and 4% yield.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW): Cramer's trust holds the stock. The company is doing well but the chart is bad. They will report next week and if the stock goes down, Cramer will be buying more in the $120s and $130s.

Bearish Calls

Deutsche Bank (NYSE:DB): Despite what the company says, it would not be a bad idea for them to raise capital.

Buckeye Partners (NYSE:BPL): Don't buy more as the MLP model is not working.

Opko Health (NYSEMKT:OPK): The stock is low and Cramer has no thesis to recommend a buy.

