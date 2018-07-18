Weekly Municipal Bond CEF Trades

Introduction

Closed-end funds do not seem like the best place to be for active traders, at least on paper. However, these products have been our bread and butter for a while now, and as long as we are capable of detecting opportunities and successfully acting on them, we intend to keep on rolling.

Active followers have taken note of the 'Weekly Review' series, and it would only be appropriate to complement these articles with a follow-up, like this one, whose goal is to highlight the funds of interest to us.

Statistical Comparison And Potential Trades

Over the past two months, we saw a significant recovery of the municipal sector and the depicted chart of the iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (MUB) can prove that. The concerns around the trade war and the decreasing pressure of the rising rates stimulated the prices in the municipal sector.

On the chart below I also included CBOE 10 Year Treasury Note Yield Index (the blue chart) to see how important is the yield change for the Munis performance.

Source: Barchart, iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF & CBOE 10 Year Treasury Note Yield Index

The Munis are interest rate sensitive due to their higher duration compared to the corporate bonds, high yield (junk) bonds or floating rate bonds. On the other side, Munis provide downside protection in a recessionary environment because of their less chance of default. They will still fall but much less.

Most of the funds in the sector are trading at a discount and based on the current market conditions, the period is favorable for expansion of the "Long" positions, and it is still difficult to find a statistical reason to include "Short" candidates to our portfolio.

The fund which I am going to review today is Neuberger Berman Intermediate Municipal Fund (NYSEMKT:NBH). Currently, the fund has relatively low Z-score compared to the rest of the Munis in the sector. Additionally, the discount is more than 10% and its five-year return on NAV is relatively good. When we combine all of the factors I think this fund deserves our attention.

Source: CEFConnect.com, Neuberger Berman Intermediate Municipal Fund

Source: Vixcentral.com

The NAV curve is staying flat but the spread between it and the price has significantly widened. I believe the last dividend cut is one of the main reasons for the discount which we see. The current distribution rate is $0.0624 per share.

Source: CEFConnect.com, Neuberger Berman Intermediate Municipal Fund

Source: CEFConnect.com, Neuberger Berman Intermediate Municipal Fund

The investments with a rating of "AA" are 27.65% of the total portfolio. If you are seeking a fund, which invests locally, Neuberger Berman Intermediate Municipal Fund seems to be a right choice. The assets in the portfolio from issuers located in the United States are 98.91%. As a disadvantage, I consider the fact that 14.20% of the assets are labeled as "Not Rated". The "General Obligation" sector is the one with the biggest weight in the portfolio.

Source: CEFConnect.com, Neuberger Berman Intermediate Municipal Fund

Source: Fund Sponsor Website

From a technical perspective, the fund is trading at its lowest levels for the past four years. Last time when we saw reaching of that price was in December 2013.

Source: Barchart.com, Neuberger Berman Intermediate Municipal Fund

Below a statistical comparison is provided to see how the price fluctuation can be explained by the main index for municipal bond closed-end funds, the iShares National Muni Bond ETF. The pure statistics is an important part of my analysis. Apparently, we observe a relatively weak correlation between them.

Source: Author's software

Source: Author's software

Conclusion

Municipal bond closed-end funds seem beaten up, shaken by dividend cuts - which are a healthy necessity most of the time - and full, or perhaps not as much by now, of investors who are scared of the rising interest rate environment. There is a good reason to consider restructuring your portfolio in accordance with the bigger picture. However, in our view, the selling might have gone too far, and there are candidates from this sector for a mean reversion trade, at the very least.

Based on the data that I have reviewed, NBH can be a potential "Long" addition to your portfolio.

Note: This article was originally published for our subscribers on 7/15/2018, and some figures and charts may not be entirely up to date.

