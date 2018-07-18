Gold-Backed Bonds - An Idea Whose Time Has Come

Keith Weiner and Michael Oliver return as guests on this week's radio program.

Keith provides serious thoughts about an inevitable monetary reset triggered by Keynesian economics that has not only destroyed capital but also forbidden currency price discovery and explains why he expects a return to gold-backed bonds by state governments starting with Nevada, which just passed a law allowing it to borrow using gold-backed bonds.

Oliver's objective structural momentum technical analysis helps investors, as opposed to short-term speculators, to know when to enter or leave major markets on an ongoing basis. He provides his latest appraisal of the stock, bond, commodity and monetary metals markets.

Keith Weiner, PhD, CEO & Founder of Monetary Metals is a leading authority in the areas of gold, money, and credit and has made important contributions to the development of trading techniques founded upon the analysis of bid-ask spreads. He is the founder of DiamondWare, a software company sold to Nortel in 2008, and he currently serves as President of the Gold Standard Institute USA. He earned his PhD from the New Austrian School of Economics.

Michael Oliver entered the financial services industry in 1975 on the Futures side, joining E.F. Hutton's International Commodity Division, NYC. He studied under David Johnson, head of Hutton's Commodity Division and Chairman of the COMEX.

In the 1980s Oliver began to develop his own momentum-based method of technical analysis. In 1987, Oliver, along with his futures client accounts (Oliver had trading POA), technically anticipated and captured the Crash. Oliver began to realize that his emergent momentum-structural-based tools should be further developed into a full analytic methodology.

In 1992, he was asked by the Financial VP and head of Wachovia Bank's Trust Department to provide soft dollar research to Wachovia. Within a year Oliver shifted from brokerage to full-time technical research. MSA has provided its proprietary technical research services to financial and asset management clients continually since 1992. Oliver is the author of The New Libertarianism: Anarcho-Capitalism.