AGNC Investment's Q2 2018 And 7/13/2018 BV Projection (Includes NLY BV Projection)

When compared to the prior quarter, a more “muted” relationship existed between MBS pricing and derivative instrument valuations during the second quarter of 2018 (a more positive trend).

My projection for NLY’s BV per common share as of 6/30/2018 is stated near the Conclusions Drawn section of the article.

My projections for AGNC’s BV per common share as of 6/30/2018 and 7/13/2018 are stated in the “Conclusions Drawn” section of the article.

I am projecting AGNC will report a minor decrease in quarterly BV for the second quarter of 2018. Most agency peers will also experience a similar type of BV decrease.

Focus of Article:

The focus of this article is to provide a detailed projection of AGNC Investment Corp.’s (AGNC) book value (“BV”) per common share as of 6/30/2018. Prior to results being provided to the public on 7/25/2018 (via the company’s quarterly press release), I would like to analyze AGNC’s BV as of 6/30/2018 and provide readers a general direction on how I believe this recent quarter has panned out. A previous three-part article I wrote laid the ground works for this BV projection. In that article, I projected/analyzed AGNC’s income statement (technically speaking, the company’s “consolidated statement of comprehensive income”) for the second quarter of 2018. The links to that three-part projection article are provided below:

AGNC Investment's Q2 2018 Income Statement And Earnings Preview - Part 1 (Including Current Recommendation)

AGNC Investment's Q2 2018 Income Statement And Earnings Preview - Part 2 (Hedges To The Rescue Once Again)

AGNC Investment's Q2 2018 Income Statement And Earnings Preview - Part 3 (Modest MBS Price Decreases)

By understanding the trends that occurred within AGNC’s operations during the second quarter of 2018, one can apply this information to sector peers as well. As such, the discussion/analysis below is not solely applicable to AGNC but to the fixed-rate agency mortgage real estate investment trust (mREIT) sector as a whole. This includes, but is not limited to, the following fixed-rate agency mREIT peers: 1) Arlington Asset Investment Corp. (AI); 2) ARMOUR Residential REIT Inc. (ARR); 3) Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corp. (CHMI); 4) CYS Investments Inc. (CYS); 5) Annaly Capital Management Inc. (NLY);and 6) Orchid Island Capital Inc. (ORC). Technically speaking, AI’s current “entity status” is not a REIT per the Internal Revenue Code (“IRC”) but a C-Corporation. However, AI still maintains many “mREIT-like characteristics” including the type of investments held by the company, similar risk management strategies, and the amount of dividend distributions paid to shareholders.

In addition, the following hybrid mREIT companies had at least a modest portion of each company’s investment portfolio in fixed-rate agency MBS (which typically have higher durations): 1) Chimera Investment Corp. (CIM); 2) Dynex Capital Inc. (DX); 3) Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. (IVR); 4) MFA Financial Inc. (MFA); 5) AG Mortgage Investment Trust Inc. (MITT); 6) MTGE Investment Corp. (MTGE); 7) Two Harbors Investment Corp. (TWO);and 8) Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corp. (WMC). As such, the analysis below is not solely applicable to one company but more so the fixed-rate agency/hybrid mREIT sector as a whole. This article will also include a brief BV discussion/projection regarding AGNC’s largest sector peer NLY.

Overview of AGNC’s Projected BV as of 6/30/2018:

Due to the fact that several figures needed to project/calculate AGNC’s BV as of 6/30/2018 come directly from the company’s consolidated statements of comprehensive income, Table 1 is provided below. Table 1 shows AGNC’s consolidated statements of comprehensive income from a three-months ended timeframe. Using Table 1 below as a reference, one must add certain account figures from the first and second quarters of 2018 for purposes of projecting a suitable BV as of 6/30/2018.

Table 1 – AGNC Three-Months Ended Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income

(Source: Table created by me, partially using data obtained from AGNC's quarterly investor presentation slides)

Having provided Table 1 above, we can now begin to calculate AGNC’s projected BV as of 6/30/2018. This projection will be calculated in Table 2 below. AGNC, through the company’s quarterly investor presentation slides (see link above), only provides the public with a “Book Value Roll Forward” slide. This specific slide uses information based only on a quarterly timeframe. I perform a more detailed quarterly BV calculation/analysis based on the entire year. As such, there is not an identical sheet AGNC provides that matches the data within Table 2.

Table 2 – AGNC Six-Months Ended BV Projection (BV as of 6/30/2018)

(Source: Table created by me, including all calculated figures and projected valuations)

Using Table 2 above as a reference, let us take a look at the calculation for AGNC’s projected BV as of 6/30/2018. Unless otherwise noted, all figures below are for the “six-months ended” timeframe. Let us take a look at the following figures in corresponding order to the “Ref.” column shown in Table 2 (next to the June 30, 2018 column): A) Operations; B) Other Comprehensive Income (Loss) (OCI/(OCL)); C) Stockholder Transactions; and D) Capital Share Transactions.

A) Operations:

Increase in Net Common Equity From Operations Estimate of $734 Million; Range $584 – $884 Million

Confidence Within Range = Moderate to High

See Red Reference “A” in Table 2 Above Next to the June 30, 2018 Column

This “net increase (decrease) in net common equity from operations” figure consists of the following amounts that come directly from AGNC’s consolidated statement of comprehensive income (see Tables 1 and 2 above): 1) net interest income; 2) total other income (loss); 3) total expenses; and 4) excise tax.

Due to the fact I discussed these amounts in my previous three-part AGNC consolidated statement of comprehensive income projection article (see links near the top), further discussion of this figure is redundant/unwarranted.

B) Other Comprehensive Income (Loss) (OCI/(OCL)):

Decrease in Net Common Equity From Other Comprehensive Income (OCI) Estimate of ($791) Million; Range ($941) – ($641) Million

Confidence Within Range = Moderate to High

See Red Reference “B” in Table 2 Above Next to the June 30, 2018 Column

This “net increase (decrease) in net common equity from OCI/(OCL)” figure consists of the following accounts that come directly from AGNC’s consolidated statement of comprehensive income (see Tables 1 and 2 above): 1) unrealized gain (loss) on available-for-sale (“AFS”) securities, net; and 2) unrealized gain (loss) on derivative instruments, net (upon reclassification to interest expense).

Due to the fact I also discussed these accounts in my previous three-part AGNC consolidated statement of comprehensive income article (see links near the top), further discussion of this figure is redundant/unwarranted as well.

C) Stockholder Transactions:

Decrease in Net Common Equity From Stockholder Transactions Estimate of ($453) Million; Range ($468) – ($438) Million

Confidence Within Range = High

See Red Reference “C” in Table 2 Above Next to the June 30, 2018 Column

This “net increase (decrease) in net common equity from stockholder transactions” figure is AGNC’s dividend distributions for first and second quarters of 2018. This figure includes activity in relation to the following types of outstanding shares of stock: 1) common; and 2) preferred.

1) Common Stock:

AGNC has the following four events/programs which could impact the number of outstanding shares of common stock the company has when monthly dividends are accounted/accrued for: 1) public offering of shares (“bulk” issuance); 2) at-the-market (“ATM”) offering program; 3) dividend reinvestment/direct stock purchase program; and 4) stock repurchase program.

On 5/24/2018, AGNC priced the company’s previously announced public offering of 30.0 million shares of common stock for gross proceeds of $558 million. In addition, AGNC granted the underwriters the option to purchase an additional 4.5 million shares of the company’s common stock (within 30 days). I am projecting the underwriters’ option was fully exercised. As such, I am projecting AGNC’s outstanding shares of common stock increased 34.5 million shares from the company’s recent public offering of shares.

Even though AGNC’s stock price traded slightly above its “tangible” BV as of 3/31/2018 ($18.63 per share) during most of the quarter, I am making the assumption there was no notable activity within the company’s ATM offering or dividend reinvestment/direct stock purchase programs during the second quarter of 2018.

When it comes to AGNC’s repurchase program, the company intends to buyback outstanding shares of common stock only when the repurchase price is materially accretive to CURRENT tangible BV. This program was created in October 2012 and was amended in October 2016 to allow AGNC to repurchase up to $1 billion of the company’s outstanding shares of common stock through 12/31/2017. This share repurchase plan has expired and has not been replaced (through 7/13/2018). As such, I believe management did not repurchase any outstanding shares of common stock during the second quarter of 2018.

The dividend declared on AGNC’s common stock for the second quarter of 2018 totaled $0.54 per share. This was an unchanged dividend when compared to the prior quarter. When calculated, I am projecting AGNC had dividend distributions to common shareholders of ($224) million for the second quarter of 2018. When combined, I am projecting AGNC had dividend distributions to common shareholders of ($435) million for the six-months ended 6/30/2018. Now let us project the preferred stock dividend distributions.

2) Preferred Stock:

The dividend accrued/declared on AGNC’s “Series B Preferred Stock” (AGNCB) and “Series C Preferred Stock” (AGNCN) for the second quarter of 2018 was $0.484375 and $0.4375 per depository share, respectively. When calculated, I am projecting AGNC had total dividend distributions to AGNCB and AGNCN shareholders of ($9) million for the second quarter of 2018. When combined, I am projecting AGNC had dividend distributions to preferred shareholders of ($18) million for the six-months ended 6/30/2018.

After combining the common and preferred stock dividend distributions for the first and second quarters of 2018, I am projecting AGNC’s total decrease in net common equity from stockholder transactions was ($453) million for the six-months ended 6/30/2018 (see red reference “C” in Table 2 above).

D) Capital Share Transactions:

Increase in Net Common Equity From Capital Share Transactions Estimate of $645 Million; Range $545 – $745 Million

Confidence Within Range = High

See Red Reference “D” in Table 2 Above Next to the June 30, 2018 Column

As stated earlier, on 5/24/2018 AGNC priced the company’s previously announced public offering of 30.0 million shares of common stock for gross proceeds of $558 million. In addition, AGNC granted the underwriters the option to purchase an additional 4.5 million shares of the company’s common stock (within 30 days). I am projecting the underwriters’ option was fully exercised. This calculates to additional gross proceeds of approximately $84 million. After accounting for all offering costs and the underwriters’ discount, I am projecting AGNC’s net proceeds from the company’s May 2018 equity offering was approximately $635 million.

Since AGNC officially internalized the company’s management structure through its acquisition of American Capital Mortgage Management (“ACMM”) in 2016, management may be partially compensated through the issuance of common stock subject to certain vesting options. As such, AGNC may have some minor amount of equity issuance/capital proceeds through the following accounts: 1) issuance of restricted stock; and/or 2) issuance of common stock under stock-based compensation program. I have projected a minor amount of equity was generated from these two sources during the second quarter of 2018. Any actual amount of restricted stock and/or stock-based compensation during the second quarter of 2018 (through the issuance of shares) would likely only have a very minor per share impact to AGNC’s BV as of 6/30/2018.

Regarding AGNC’s “repurchases of common stock” figure, as stated earlier I am making the assumption management did not purchase any outstanding shares of common stock under the company’s stock repurchase program during the second quarter of 2018 (since the program no longer existed during the quarter).

When all of the above figures are combined, I am projecting AGNC had a “net common equity from capital share transactions” figure of $645 million for the six-months ended 6/30/2018 (see red reference “D” in Table 2 above).

NLY’s BV as of 6/30/2018:

As was highlighted in my three-part AGNC income statement projection article (see links near the top of this article), I discussed several differences between AGNC’s and NLY’s investment portfolio. NLY has recently broadened the company’s investment portfolio by allocating more capital into commercial debt/real estate, preferred equity, corporate debt, mortgage servicing rights (“MSR”), and most recently middle market (“MM”) lending. Generally speaking most of these asset classes, when compared to fixed-rate agency MBS, experienced more favorable price fluctuations during the second quarter of 2018. Furthermore, NLY fairly recently acquired a variable-rate agency mREIT, Hatteras Financial Corp. (NYSE:HTS) and is currently in the process of acquiring a hybrid mREIT who is affiliated with AGNC, MTGE Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:MTGE).

However, partially offsetting each company’s differing investment portfolios was the fact NLY recently had a notable change within the company’s derivatives portfolio which resulted in a closer “alignment” with AGNC’s risk management strategy going into the second quarter of 2018 (deviation from prior trends). For example, as of 12/31/2017 AGNC and NLY had a hedging coverage ratio of 97% and 67%, respectively. Simply put, NLY was less “hedged” going into 2018 which negatively impacted the company’s BV fluctuation, when compared to AGNC, during the first quarter of 2018. However, as of 3/31/2018 AGNC and NLY had a hedging coverage ratio of 103% and 91%, respectively. Simply out, the “spread” between AGNC’s and NLY’s hedging coverage ratio narrowed considerably going into the second quarter of 2018.

When taking all quarterly activities into consideration (including additional data not discussed within this specific article), I am projecting NLY will report the following BV per common share as of 6/30/2018:

NLY’s Projected BV as of 6/30/2018 = $10.40 Per Common Share (Range $10.10 – $10.70 Per Common Share)

Conclusions Drawn:

To sum up all the information discussed above, I am projecting AGNC will report the following BV per common share as of 6/30/2018:

AGNC’s Projected Non-Tangible BV as of 6/30/2018 = $19.70 Per Common Share (Range $19.30 – $20.10 Per Common Share)

This projection is a ($0.33) per common share decrease from AGNC’s BV as of 3/31/2018. This decrease can be attributed to two factors. The first factor is in relation to the activity within AGNC’s consolidated statement of comprehensive income. I am projecting AGNC will report net income of $310 million for the second quarter of 2018 while reporting an OCL of ($170) million. When both figures are combined, I am projecting AGNC will report comprehensive income of $140 million for the second quarter of 2018.

The second factor is in relation to the activity within AGNC’s equity section of the balance sheet. AGNC paid for/accrued dividend distributions totaling ($0.54) per common share during the second quarter of 2018. In addition, AGNC paid for/accrued dividend distributions in regards to holders of the company’s outstanding shares of preferred stock. In addition, AGNC had some minor non-tangible BV dilution as a direct result of the company’s May 2018 equity offering (minor accretion based on its tangible BV though).

When combined, these two factors account for a projected quarterly BV net decrease of ($0.33) per common share. When calculated, I am projecting AGNC’s BV per common share had a decrease of (1.2%) during the second quarter of 2018. However, I am also projecting AGNC generated an “economic return” (dividends paid/accrued for and net change in BV) of 1.1% for the second quarter of 2018.I am projecting AGNC will report the following tangible BV per common share as of 6/30/2018:

AGNC’s Projected Tangible BV as of 6/30/2018 = $18.40 Per Common Share (Range $18.05 – $18.75 Per Common Share)

As I have stated in several recent mREIT articles, there was a more “muted” relationship between MBS pricing and derivative instrument valuations during the second quarter of 2018 (“option adjusted spreads”; OAS) when compared to the prior quarter. As such, I believe most agency mREIT peers will report a less severe decrease in quarterly BV. However, I believe most mREIT stock prices have already “priced in” this more muted relationship when it comes to sector valuations.

This more muted relationship between MBS pricing and derivative instrument valuations has continued to occur through 7/13/2018 when compared to the prior quarter. Readers should be aware of this trend. Through a detailed analysis that will be omitted from this particular article, I am projecting AGNC’s BV as of 7/13/2018 has fluctuated ($0.05) – $0.25 per common share when compared to the company’s BV as of 6/30/2018. This projection excludes the July 2018 monthly dividend of $0.18 per common share (ex-dividend is 7/30/2018).

My BUY, SELL, or HOLD Recommendation:

From the analysis provided above, including additional catalysts/factors not discussed within this particular article, I currently rate AGNC as a SELL when I believe the company’s stock price is trading above the mean of my projected non-tangible CURRENT BV range (BV as of 7/13/2018; $19.80 per share), a HOLD when trading at through less than a (7.5%) discount to the mean of my projected non-tangible CURRENT BV range, and a BUY when trading at or greater than a (7.5%) discount to the mean of my projected non-tangible CURRENT BV range. These ranges are unchanged when compared to my last AGNC article (PART 3 of my income statement projection analysis).

Therefore, I currently rate AGNC as a HOLD since the stock is trading at through less than a (7.5%) discount to the mean of my projected non-tangible CURRENT BV range. My current price target for AGNC is approximately $19.80 per share. This is currently the price where my HOLD recommendation would change to a SELL. The current price where my recommendation would change to a BUY is approximately $18.30 per share.

Along with the data presented within this article, this recommendation considers the following mREIT catalysts/factors: 1) projected future MBS price movements; 2) projected future derivative valuations; and 3) projected near-term dividend per share rates. This recommendation also considers the high probability of four Fed Funds Rate increases by the FOMC during 2018 (this is a more hawkish view when compared to most of last year) due to recent macroeconomic trends/events. This also considers the eventual “wind-down”/decrease of the Fed’s balance sheet through gradual “runoff”/partial non-reinvestment (which began in October 2017 which has increased spread/basis risk).

Final Note: Each investor's BUY, SELL, or HOLD decision is based on one's risk tolerance, time horizon, and dividend income goals. My personal recommendation will not fit each reader’s current investing strategy. The factual information provided within this article is intended to help assist readers when it comes to investing strategies/decisions.

Current mREIT Sector Stock Disclosures:

On 11/27/2015, I initiated a position in AGNC’s Series B preferred stock, AGNCB. On 12/7/2015, 12/9/2015, 12/14/2015, 1/14/2016, and 1/20/2016 I selectively increased my position in AGNCB. When combined, my AGNCB position has a weighted average purchase price of $23.215 per share. This weighted average per share price excludes all dividends received/reinvested. On 10/11/2017, 10/12/2017, 10/13/2017, and 10/16/2017 I selectively sold 50% of my existing position in AGNCB at a weighted average sales price of $26.425 per share. On 10/23/2017, 11/20/2017, and 12/7/2017, I selectively sold 7%, 14%, and 9% of my existing position in AGNCB at a weighted average sales price of $26.615, $26.30, and $26.50 per share, respectively. I currently hold (personally and through affiliated entities) 0.14% of the outstanding shares of AGNCB. Each AGNCB trade was disclosed to readers in “real time” (that day) via the StockTalks feature of Seeking Alpha.

On 1/31/2017, I initiated a position in New Residential Investment Corp. (NRZ) at a weighted average purchase price of $15.10 per share. On 6/29/2017 and 7/7/2017, I increased my position in NRZ at a weighted average purchase price of $15.775 and $15.18 per share, respectively. When combined, my NRZ position has a weighted average purchase price of $15.349 per share. This weighted average per share price excludes all dividends received/reinvested. Each NRZ trade was disclosed to readers in real time (that day) via the StockTalks feature of Seeking Alpha.

On 6/29/2017, I initiated a position in CHMI at a weighted average purchase price of $18.425 per share. On 10/6/2017, 10/26/2017, 11/6/2017, and 1/29/2018 I increased my position in CHMI at a weighted average purchase price of $18.015, $18.245, $17.71, and $17.145 per share, respectively. When combined, my CHMI position has a weighted average purchase price of $17.797 per share. This weighted average per share price excludes all dividends received/reinvested. Each CHMI trade was disclosed to readers in real time (that day) via the StockTalks feature of Seeking Alpha.

On 8/23/2017, I initiated a position in TWO’s Series B preferred stock, (TWO.PB). On 8/24/2017, I increased my position in TWO-B. When combined, my TWO-B position has a weighted average purchase price of $25.283 per share. I currently hold (personally and through affiliated entities) 0.26% of the outstanding shares of TWO-B. Each TWO-B trade was disclosed to readers in real time (that day) via the StockTalks feature of Seeking Alpha.

On 8/31/2017, I initiated a position in CHMI’s Series A preferred stock, (CHMI.PA). On 9/12/2017, I increased my position in CHMI-A. When combined, my CHMI-A position has a weighted average purchase price of $25.198 per share. I currently hold (personally and through affiliated entities) 1.36% of the outstanding shares of CHMI-A. Each CHMI-A trade was disclosed to readers in real time (that day) via the StockTalks feature of Seeking Alpha.

On 1/29/2018, I initiated a position in TWO at a weighted average purchase price of $15.155 per share. This weighted average per share price excludes all dividends received/reinvested. This TWO trade was disclosed to readers in real time (that day) via the StockTalks feature of Seeking Alpha.

On 2/9/2018, I re-entered a position in ORC at a weighted average purchase price of $6.845 per share. This weighted average per share price excludes all dividends received/reinvested. This ORC trade was disclosed to readers in real time (that day) via the StockTalks feature of Seeking Alpha. On 7/17/2018, I sold my entire position in ORC at a weighted average sales price of $8.042 per share as my price target, at the time, of $8.05 per share was met. This calculates to a non-annualized realized gain of 17.5% in roughly 5 months and a non-annualized total return (when including dividends received) of 24.4%.

On 3/1/2018, I initiated a position in CYS at a weighted average purchase price of $6.34 per share. This weighted average per share price excluded all dividends received/reinvested. This CYS trade was disclosed to readers in real time (that day) via the StockTalks feature of Seeking Alpha. On 6/18/2018, I sold my entire position in CYS at a weighted average sales price of $7.515 per share as my price target, at the time, of $7.50 per share was met. This calculates to a non-annualized realized gain of 18.5% in roughly 3.5 months and a non-annualized total return (when including dividends received) of 22.0%.

On 3/8/2018, I initiated a position in New York Mortgage Trust, Inc.’s (NYMT) Series D preferred stock, (NYMTN). On 4/6/2018 and 4/27/2018, I increased my position in NYMTN. When combined, my NYMTN position has a weighted average purchase price of $23.489 per share. This weighted average per share price excludes all dividends received/reinvested. I currently hold (personally and through affiliated entities) 0.64% of the outstanding shares of NYMTN. Each NYMTN trade was disclosed to readers in real time (that day) via the StockTalks feature of Seeking Alpha.

All trades/investments I have performed over the past few years have been disclosed to readers in real time (that day at the latest) via the StockTalks feature of Seeking Alpha (which cannot be changed/altered). Through this resource, readers can look up all my prior disclosures (buys/sells) regarding all companies I cover here at Seeking Alpha (see my profile page for a list of all stocks covered). Through StockTalk disclosures, as of July 2018 I had an unrealized/realized gain “success rate” of 97.0% and a total return (includes dividends received) success rate of 100% out of 33 positions (see my profile for more detailed investing statistics). The slight increase in percentages, when compared to last month, was due to the fact my re-entered position in Altria Group Inc. (MO) recently turned positive. I encourage other Seeking Alpha contributors to provide real time buy and sell updates for their readers which would ultimately lead to greater transparency/credibility.

Disclosure: I am/we are long AGNCB, CHMI, CHMI.PA, MO, NYMTN, TWO, TWO.PB.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I currently have no position in AGNC, AGNCN, AI, ARR, CIM, CYS, DX, IVR, MFA, MITT, MORL, MTGE, NLY, NYMT, ORC, REM, or WMC.