Do You Fear The Yield Curve?

The Fed cannot lower the risk of curve inverting by sustaining from hikes as this could potentially lead to economy overheating.

The yield spread between 10-year and 2-year US Treasuries has narrowed further in the past few days and is now around 25 basis points, the narrowest spread since 2007. This begs the question whether a possibility of inverted curve, which is traditionally a very precise recession indicator, will cause the Fed to rethink its tightening plans.

The President of the Federal Reserve Bank of Minneapolis Neel Kashkari stated yesterday: “If the Fed continues raising rates, we risk not only inverting the yield curve, but also moving to a contractionary policy stance and putting the brakes on the economy, which the markets are indicating is at this point unnecessary,”

Let us not forget that the inversion of the yield curve preceded the peak of the S&P 500 in October 2007 by 14 months and the collapse of Lehman Brothers in December 2007 by 16 months. The latest nine recessions in the US were all preceded by inverted yield curve (see chart below).

Chart 1: 2-10Y UST yield spread and periods of recession

Source: St. Louis Fed

Upward slopping curves are related to the higher risks associated with longer maturities and to some extent higher inflation expectations on longer term horizon as well as willingness to maintain an acceptable return over inflation rates.

Investors tend to buy more long Treasury bonds when they expect economic slowdown in the coming years as bonds preserve capital value when equity markets are in decline. Moreover, there is an expectations of value appreciation as interest rates will decline in such conditions given the usual monetary policy expansive approach to support the economy.

The Fed's interest rate hikes primary boost short-term Treasury yields, while longer-term debt is more sensitive to investors growth and inflation expectations. That said, the recent US curve movements suggests that investors are anticipating lower growth and inflation levels on a longer-term horizon and are therefore estimating that buying longer dated securities is the best option for their portfolios. However, I am not surprised by that and you shouldn't be either. The Atlanta Fed now models suggests that the US economy expanded by as much as 4.5% in the second quarter while the Fed estimated long-term growth potential is slightly below 2%.

It also seems that at least one part of recent yield movements can be explained by simply taking a look at the latest Fed projections. The neutral level of Federal funds rate (the one that neither gives boost or cools down the economy) is estimated at 2.9% before hitting 3.4% in 2020. This is not surprising as the Fed knows that fiscal easing will provide boost for the US economy through the next couple of years and wants to prevent economy overheating in an environment of still relatively low interest rate levels in historical terms. However, once the impact of fiscal easing vanishes, somewhat lower interest rate levels will be required to maintain/support the growth that will more toward its potential.

Table 1: FOMC projections

2018. 2019. 2020. Longer run Change in real GDP 2,80 2,40 2,00 1,80 March projection 2,70 2,40 2,00 1,80 Unemployment rate 3,60 3,50 3,50 4,50 March projection 3,80 3,60 3,60 4,50 Core PCE inflation 2,00 2,10 2,10 n/a March projection 1,90 2,10 2,10 n/a Fed funds rate 2,40 3,10 3,40 2,90 March projection 2,10 2,90 3,10 2,90

Source: FOMC June projection materials

Furthermore, if you take a look at the Fed’s bond holdings you will see that the central bank holds large amounts of longer date bonds. In detail, the Fed is holding up to 60% of overall outstanding debt that matures from 2028 to 2043 while the stock of shorter debt securities is much smaller. That said, the Fed has an ammunition to prevent curve from inverting by simply selling those longer dated bonds and purchasing shorter-dated maturities. Also, to circumvent the issue of huge long dated bond holdings, the Fed recently presented an alternative model which focuses on the short-end slope and showed that recession risks are limited.

It is also worth noting that US long-term bonds are in demand due to investors increased search for safe heaven asset caused by ongoing trade tensions between the US and China.

Finally, it is important to understand that yield curve inversion by itself does not cause recession, but is merely indicative of the market expectations (lower growth and inflation) that are often followed by recession. The Fed therefore cannot lower the risk of recession simply by refusing to deliver hikes in order to prevent curve from inverting. This could potentially lead to economy overheating and in return to an even bigger curve inversion and higher risk of recession.

That said, I believe that the Fed will maintain its view and increase rates by 25bp two more times this year due to strong labor market and GDP growth, core inflation recently reaching medium term target of 2% and the headline inflation approaching 3%. The US dollar strength versus other major currencies will therefore stay intact while bull equity market is set to run further as long as growth prospects outweigh higher inflationary pressures and higher interest rates.

