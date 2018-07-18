PNC Financial Is A Great Bank With A Good Valuation In A So-So Market

PNC shares look undervalued below $145-$150; there aren't many exciting near-term drivers, but this is a very well-run bank with a disciplined management team that prioritizes quality and value.

PNC's long-term plans to grow the C&I lending operations are on track, but deposits costs are starting to pinch and NIM growth is likely to be relatively modest from here.

This has been a pretty mediocre year so far for banks, as the sector has continued to modestly trail the S&P 500 on growing concerns that the rate cycle has largely played out and there aren’t many particularly compelling drivers left. For its part, PNC Financial (PNC) has been a middling performer so far in 2018, underperforming JPMorgan (JPM) and Bank of America (NYSE:BAC), while outperforming Wells Fargo (WFC).

I don’t really see anything in PNC’s second quarter results that is going to change many minds. The valuation is still attractive, but not so much so that it demands action, and the company’s efforts to grow loans and drive attractive operating leverage are working, but not really that much moreso than expected.

Good Core Growth, Despite Modest Balance Sheet Expansion

PNC delivered core revenue growth of 5% (year-over-year) in the second quarter, with solid mid-single-digit growth in net interest income driven by spread expansion (NIM up 12bp) and slight balance sheet growth (average earning assets up 1%). Fee income growth was in the mid-single-digits, with core growth pushing closer to high single-digit growth. All told, revenue was basically on target with expectations.

Costs were slightly higher than expected, but only slightly, and core pre-provision revenue (operating profit, in essence) was up 7%. As has been the case with Citigroup (C) and JPMorgan, among others, PNC’s provision expense was lower than expected, and down 18% from the year-ago period.

Tangible book value per share rose 5% from last year, and PNC reported a ROTCE of over 15% on a CET1 ratio just over 9.5%.

Modest Net Loan Growth, With Good Credit And Deposit Cost Headwinds

There aren’t too many unique stories in banking; the trends which impact one bank tend to impact its peers and rivals as well. To that end, there was nothing particularly exceptional about the conditions and circumstances influencing PNC’s loan and deposit performance, though the company continues to execute well to its growth plans.

Total loans were up 2% on an end-of-period basis, which was below the growth seen at JPMorgan and Citi, as well as below the overall trends for the banking sector (up 5% yoy). It was, however, more or less in line with the large bank sub-sector this quarter.

PNC’s commercial lending operations (C&I loans) performed well, with over 4% yoy growth that exceeded the large bank average and basically kept pace with the overall bank sector average. CRE lending was down 2%, which is also consistent with the trend among larger banks (while overall bank sector CRE lending continues to grow). Mortgages were up strongly this quarter, but mostly offset by lower consumer lending.

In terms of spreads and betas, PNC did pretty well on loan yields (up 14bp, which was a little better than JPMorgan) and interest-bearing deposit cost growth was in line (up 10bp). As has been the case for almost all banks, PNC’s deposit beta continues to rise as rate increases start to pass through. PNC’s quarterly deposit beta jumped from 32% in the first quarter to 50%, bringing the cumulative beta to 26% (slightly higher than JPMorgan’s, and not bad overall).

Management acknowledged that deposit cost pressures are likely to intensify from here, but the bank’s healthy loan/deposit ratio means that it doesn’t have to chase (or overpay) deposits to maintain loan growth. PNC also has some vulnerability to the flattening yield curve, though, as management has been trying to put some of its excess capital to work in securities.

Credit quality remains benign.

The Opportunity

PNC arguably lacks the flashy drivers that many of its rivals can point to today – JPMorgan has its IT-driven market share growth initiatives underway, Fifth Third (FITB) has its North Star (and M&A), and Citigroup has its self-improvement plans in place. At PNC, though, the focus is more on just continuing to do a very good job of running a very good bank – there’s nothing wrong with that, mind you, but it can sometimes lead to this story getting lost in the shuffle.

As far as PNC’s plans go, I expect little-to-no change. Management has prioritized commercial lending growth, which I think is a good move, and the bank is only operating in about half of the country’s 30 largest MSAs. Many other banks, including JPMorgan, Fifth Third, Comerica (CMA), and First Horizon (FHN) are targeting C&I lending growth in the same markets, but so far PNC is holding its own and benefiting from strong positions in middle-market syndication, asset-backed lending, and specialty lending. PNC does have some elevated exposure to manufacturing lending, which could be a threat if the flattening yield curve is signaling a coming economic slowdown.

My basic assumptions haven’t really changed, though as was the case with JPMorgan and Citi, my near-term expectations for PNC are now slightly higher. I believe that high single-digit mid-term earnings growth and mid-single-digit long-term earnings growth can support a fair value close to $150 per share (inclusive of the BlackRock (BLK) stake). Likewise, a near-term ROTCE of around 15% can support a mid-$140’s fair value on a P/TBV basis.

The Bottom Line

PNC’s capital plan for the next 12 months calls for less capital going back to shareholder than the 2017 plan (a 9% decline), but management played it conservative and could resubmit the plan and increase the payouts later in the year. For now, I believe PNC shares are undervalued, but bullish calls on larger banks are basically “fighting the tape” at this point and it will take some patience for the shares to deliver. Still, I can’t really fault management’s strategy at this point, and I believe PNC is a high-quality bank with smart, conservative management and coupled with some modest undervaluation, that’s usually a good long-term combination.

Disclosure: I am/we are long JPM.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.