InvestED Ep. 171 - InvestED Book Club: 'Investing Between The Lines'

In this episode, Danielle gets started on the long-awaited InvestED Book Club! This week Danielle introduces our first book, Investing Between the Lines by L.J. Rittenhouse and reinforces the importance of always continuing our learning. BONUS: This week Danielle lets us listen in on an interview she had with the book's author, L.J. Rittenhouse.
In Episode 171 You'll Learn:
Book Club Book #1
- Investing Between the Lines by L.J. Rittenhouse
What is Investing Between the Lines all about?
- Investing Between the Lines was written in an effort to show investors how they can be more conscientious when making decisions by reading and analyzing CEO communications.
- Investing Between the Lines was recommended by Warren Buffett, a personal contact of the book's author, L.J. Rittenhouse.
Why is it important to look at CEO communications?
- If analyzed, CEO letters can give us insight into whether or not the CEO is trustworthy and will continue to be a representation of the company's core values.
- Though some letters are not written by the CEOs themselves, it is important to remember that these letters represent the CEO.
- By focusing on what Rittenhouse refers to as FOG and candor, we can determine whether or not a letter (and CEO) are trustworthy and will continue to represent the company's values and best interests.
What is FOG?
- FOG is also known as Fact-Efficient Obfuscating Generalities.
- Essentially, FOG occurs when a CEO's letter is written to include deceptive or misleading information.