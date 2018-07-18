InvestED Ep. 171 - InvestED Book Club: 'Investing Between The Lines'

In this episode, Danielle gets started on the long-awaited InvestED Book Club! This week Danielle introduces our first book, Investing Between the Lines by L.J. Rittenhouse and reinforces the importance of always continuing our learning. BONUS: This week Danielle lets us listen in on an interview she had with the book's author, L.J. Rittenhouse.

In Episode 171 You'll Learn:

Book Club Book #1

Investing Between the Lines by L.J. Rittenhouse

What is Investing Between the Lines all about?

Investing Between the Lines was written in an effort to show investors how they can be more conscientious when making decisions by reading and analyzing CEO communications.

Investing Between the Lines was recommended by Warren Buffett, a personal contact of the book's author, L.J. Rittenhouse.

Why is it important to look at CEO communications?

If analyzed, CEO letters can give us insight into whether or not the CEO is trustworthy and will continue to be a representation of the company's core values.

Though some letters are not written by the CEOs themselves, it is important to remember that these letters represent the CEO.

By focusing on what Rittenhouse refers to as FOG and candor, we can determine whether or not a letter (and CEO) are trustworthy and will continue to represent the company's values and best interests.

What is FOG?

FOG is also known as Fact-Efficient Obfuscating Generalities. Essentially, FOG occurs when a CEO's letter is written to include deceptive or misleading information.



