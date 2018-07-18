Buffett's Cash Hoard Is Now Worth More At Berkshire

Buffett wants to have more flexibility when it comes to buybacks.

Big news

Yesterday Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.A) (BRK.B) increased its buyback flexibility, i.e. Buffett is throwing his considerations regarding "taking advantage of partners" over board and wants to be able to profit from any buyback opportunity the market offers.

BRK is trading for <1.35 times expected Q2/18 book value, so roughly 10% above the previous buyback limit (or "floor") of 1.2 times book value. Given the substantial margin of safety included in the previous floor, we can probably safely assume that Buffett believes BRK to be cheap at this price, probably he see's intrinsic value around 1.6.

The press release has a note of sadness to it, as it indicates that Berkshire sees very little chances to deploy its enormous cash reserves in a sensible way, i.e. getting more than a dollar's worth for each dollar deployed. So the main destination of future cash flows might easily be buybacks, even if not done at a huge margin of safety. (Remember that the first buyback limit was 1.1 x book value, which was later increased to 1.2x.)

Effects

That said, in my opinion the new policy significantly enhances BRK's chances to increase intrinsic value per share going forward. The cash hoard used to be a drag on performance. There are over $100B in excess of the $20B minimum cash reserve waiting to be deployed. In addition, every year about $20B of free cash flow add to the "problem".

If Buffett manages to use only half of this FCF to repurchase shares at a 1.35 x book value multiple, earnings per share would increase by about 2.2% per year - which is an increase of earning power which otherwise wouldn't have happened, or at least not in an equally predictable, steady way. Shareholders would have needed to wait for the incredible (and unlikely) opportunity to deploy $50B, $100B or more in a value-enhancing way.

Initial BV (for BRK.A in $) 211,184 Initial s/o 1,644,958 Total equity ($B) 347 Earnings (estimate - $B) 30 - per share ($) 18,238 Cash used for buybacks ($B) 10 Buybacks executed at BV multiple of 1.35 Equity after buybacks ($B) 337 s/o after buybacks 1,609,882 BV per share after buybacks ($) 209,574 Earnings per share after buybacks ($) 18,635 Growth in earnings/share thanks to buybacks 2.2%

Hence, such a $10B/year buyback would somewhat reduce the problem, but still not solve it. However, at least some of the cash would be deployed and shareholders would not need to wait in eternity for an ever less likely opportunity to grow earnings.

Another effect of the new policy is that the floor is probably gone. Nobody knows when and if Buffett buys back stock, so the chances to see BRK fall below 1.2 x BV have increased - which is great for long-term shareholders. Thus, maybe, thanks to the new policy Buffett will still manage to pay not more than 1.2x on average.

So, overall, the new policy should lead to:

even greater predictability of growth

less cash lying around and earning nothing

higher ROE = higher P/B multiple

Why now?

Why did Buffett change this policy now? I assume he noticed that the cash hoard is becoming a serious problem and is reducing the price/book multiple awarded by the stock market. Effectively, about a quarter of BRK's market cap is cash earning a pittance. Therefore, the larger the cash reserves grow, the lower ROE and the multiple will inevitably go - but not anymore, as thanks to the new policy the market will know that at some point Buffett will intervene and, by repurchasing shares, increase ROE and the multiple again.

So the main advantage of the new policy is represented by the greater predictability of IV/share growth that it will provide - and investors love predictability, so greater predictability is value enhancing in itself.

Furthermore - and most importantly - the new policy basically increases the value of Berkshire's cash reserves. Until today they had a very uncertain option value and were probably valued simply at 1x book value. Investors knew that, absent a recession and a market crash, the shares would probably not fall below 1.2 x book value. So the probability of seeing the cash deployed was very low in the near term.

In the meantime, cash accumulates at Omaha. While today close to 30% of Berkshire's market cap is cash (including the $20B of emergency reserves), within 5 years it could be close to half of it. And where do you find a major elephant or whale bargain to deploy over $150B of cash?

Once upon a time, a dollar in the hands of Buffett was worth more than a dollar. In terms of valuation, the cash reserves at Berkshire were valued at the same book value multiple as the operating businesses. Buffett could morph those dollars into businesses making solid returns quite regularly and quickly.

Over time, this has become increasingly unlikely. So the market was starting to value Berkshire in two parts (at least): operating businesses + cash. And cash was valued at book, which means that the larger it grew, the lower the overall book value multiple went.

As a result, Berkshire shareholders have not seen again the lofty book value multiples of previous peaks and successive peaks were always lower than the previous ones.

Here is the math:

25% of book value at 1x = 25%

75% of book value at 1.8x = 135%

Total multiple = 1.6

Following the policy change, cash at Berkshire could (and should) now be valued at a higher multiple, as it can be used to purchase more of the operating side of the company any time.

For example, assuming about half of all cash at Berkshire goes into buybacks:

12.5% of book value at 1x = 12.5%

12.5% of book value at 1.8x = 22.5%

75% of book value at 1.8x = 135%

Total multiple = 1.7

If this is the assumption, the new policy could potentially increase intrinsic value by 6.25%.

The main risk to this assumption is obviously that we don't know how aggressively the new policy will be enacted. Maybe Buffett will buy back only small amounts of shares - which would reduce the book value of the cash reserves again. I think this is unlikely, as the scope of this policy is certainly to enhance P/B, so if the market multiple shrinks to much, Buffett will intervene.

As a result, I believe there is a good chance that the market will attribute a higher P/B multiple to BRK already in the near term. And over the long term, larger repurchases are almost guaranteed. Together with the already pretty certain discount to fair value there is not much to lose by purchasing some shares at prices close to yesterday's.

Disclosure: I am/we are long BRK.B.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.