Getting A Quick And Reliable Read On June 2018 Economic Activity

The mid-month BaR Analysis Grid© provides investors with a report that is not only reasonably timely, but the resulting values prove to be consistent with the full-month data.

Importantly, 13 of the 19 indicators used for the BaR Analysis Grid© are updated within the first two weeks of the month.

Investors who recognize the importance of compiling an accurate economic picture must wait a full month until they can gather the key pieces of last month's data.

The problem with economic measures is that they take time to compile and for many, after their release, they can be subject to revision, sometimes significantly. GDP is perhaps the least helpful indicator because it’s old news by the time it is released one month after the end of a quarter. Plus, it is released as an “estimate” and revised over the next two months.

Another problem with economic data is they are released piece by piece, stretched out over a month. Too often, headlines herald each release as a telling indicator of where the economy is headed, but in reality it is just one piece of a large puzzle.

This is why the BaR Analysis Grid© tracks 19 indicators that cover all aspects of the economy. The aggregate provides a reliable picture of economic conditions. In addition, monthly data for eight indicators used for the BaR are updated within the first full week of the month that follows (first week in July for June’s data), and 13 are updated by mid-month. This is probably as good an early read as possible for a previous month’s data, while using enough indicators to guarantee a reasonable level of accuracy. If you are not familiar with the BaR, here is one of the earlier articles on Seeking Alpha about it. You can also read about the BaR here on the Econ P.I. website. (Data sources used for the BaR are shown at the end of this article.)

Another value of the BaR is that its proportional rate of change values correlate well with changes in GDP. Instead of waiting for GDP release dates, tracking the BaR gives investors a weekly update on the likely direction of GDP (the article that shows the correlation between rates of change for the BaR and GDP is here).

For investors, confidence in the data should trump everything else. By the end of July, all 19 economic indicators of the BaR will be updated with June’s data. This end-of-month picture should portray the economy with a respectable degree of accuracy. However, for investors looking for a quicker read, the mid-month BaR just might do the trick.

Key indicators available by mid-month

Grid 1 shows what the BaR looked like as of July 13, 2018. At this date, 13 of the 19 indicators had been updated with June data, or in the case of job openings and hires, the end of May. The MoC, the mean of coordinates (average of all plotted points) is close to its highest point this year and for this business cycle.

Grid 1

Table 1 shows the proportional rate of change and the percent above the baseline for each indicator for the BaR shown in Grid 1. The MoC is the average of these values. Table 1 also marks the indicators that have been updated as of July 13.

Table 1

Comparison of mid-month to full-month values

In Table 2, the mid-month and full-month proportional rate of change (RoC) and the percent above the baseline values for the MoC are shown for the past six months. What is important to look for here is whether or not the RoC changes are consistent between the mid- and full-month. The fact that there is some variation between the mid- and full-month RoC percents means little. What is important is that you see a common trend between the two. This consistency indicates that the mid-month is in line with the direction of the full-month RoC, which has been declining since January 2018 (but, as is seen in Grid 1, the RoC ticked up in July’s mid-month BaR).

Generally, the more useful value is the percent above the baseline. The position of the MoC relative to the baseline signals important changes in the business cycle, such as when the economy has peaked or nearing the recession threshold. The percent-above-baseline values for mid- and full-month are in the same range, which is another indication that the mid-month reading is quite reliable.

Table 2

What all of this suggests is that for investors looking for a quick, yet accurate read on the previous month’s data, the mid-month BaR should do the job.

MoC over the past 12 months

Grid 2 shows the MoCs for the past year. The trend has been largely favorable, with the MoC steadily moving higher. The cyclical nature of the economy is also seen here. I wrote about the cyclical aspect of the economy in this article last December. Importantly, the higher the MoC goes, the less pronounced the leftward and rightward swings will be. As economic indicators begin to hit their peaks, the rates of change become smaller, leading to smaller swings. The mid-month July MoC is showing a positive trend (movements to the right show economic growth is picking up).

Grid 2

Table 3 shows the proportional rate of change and the percent above the baseline for the MoCs shown in Grid 2. This confirms the positive movements of the MoC over the 12 months.

Given the position of the current MoC, it is important to realize that it takes time for the MoC to drop from where it is now to where it will be when a recession is imminent. For example, it took well over a year for the MoC to move from the peak to the recession point prior to the last two recessions (see the BaR grids that shows this here).

Table 3

Going forward

I am planning to publish a monthly article on Seeking Alpha with the mid-month updates. This provides investors with a quick read on the previous month's economic activity and, as shown, the consistency between mid-month and full-month values should give investors reasonable confidence in the mid-month results.

Data Sources

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.