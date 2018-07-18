How IBM Cloud Is Superior To Amazon AWS

Amazon AWS is a juggernaught but does not have the deep base of longtime loyal customers that IBM does.

"If you build it, they will come."

- Field of Dreams, Universal Pictures 1989

Source: Universal Pictures

This famous quote from the well know movie Field of Dreams pretty much sums up why I invested in IBM (NYSE:IBM). As I have mentioned in other articles, I focus less on charts, numbers and analyst reports to decide which stocks I want to buy than the average guy on SA. Not to say I don't use them at all. As a value investor I look for solid companies which are, in my opinion, undervalued by the market. It is, however, the 2nd and 3rd mantras that Ray Kinsella hears in the 1989 movie that I really think are important. In this article, I will discuss those quotes, how IBM cloud is superior, (in some ways), to Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) AWS and I will discuss how Ginny Rometty fits in.

CLOUD, "If You Build It"

Source: ronriffe.wordpress.com

Consider these facts:

Cloud now accounts for 21 percent of IBM's revenues (up from 10 percent just four years ago).

IBM's "as-a-service" annual exit run rate was $10.3 billion, up 24 percent YTY.

10 largest global banks, nine of the top 10 retailers, and eight of the top 10 airlines are already turning to IBM for cloud solutions.

Jefferies recently named IBM as #3 in the total cloud market with annualized revenue and market share.

It is apparent from the info above that IBM is focusing on enterprise cloud solutions. That is, after all, where the money is.

From a recent article where IBM announced a $320 million infrastructure outsourcing deal with KMD :

As the company invests in cloud computing, blockchain, and other fast-growing areas, the trust it's built with longtime customers, in some cases over decades, gives it an undeniable edge. In addition: This deal expands upon an existing outsourcing contract between the two companies, in which IBM provided mainframe services to KMD. IBM's relationship with KMD ultimately goes back more than 50 years.

PaaS and IaaS Struggles with AWS

Source: IBM

If you are at all worried about your data becoming trapped in the AWS public cloud then the video above is for you. Amazon is the Walmart (WMT) of the cloud. Allow me to explain.

From the video above:

IBM does not charge for network transfers between data centers. Amazon AWS does. After creating the perception of low initial pricing, clients have discovered that AWS gets unpredictably expensive over the longer term.

This is a very similar tactic to the one employed by Walmart and their Lowest Prices strategy where they have the lowest price on the entry level microwave, but the mid-range and upper-range microwaves are more expensive than their competitors.

Yes, IBM has dropped a slot or 2 in the cloud dominance rankings, if you will, but they have a massive loyal following. This will allow them to use every tool at their disposal to eventually migrate old business lines to new.

Blockchain, "Ease His Pain"

So, as you can see, IBM's current client base is extremely loyal. This even holds true for the government of Australia. Unfortunately, a few years back, IBM was behind the wheel of a rather unfortunate disaster involving the Australian census. Well, all is forgiven and IBM was just awarded a $750 million dollar contract to service the Australian government.

It usually happens that polite banter at the dinner table leads to something more. This was the case at a recent business dinner I attended. One of the gentlemen I was seated with was in the insurance business. In fact, he was in charge of maintaining the mainframes for Allstate Insurance. We got into a discussion and he mentioned that 84% of Allstate business is still run through those IBM mainframes.

Why do I bring this up? Those mainframes are no longer the "legacy" issue they once were. Those mainframes are a foot in the door at every large insurance company in the world and Blockchain is the answer. From an interview with IBM Corporate Communications:

And this is especially true since 80% of the world's data remains un-searchable because it resides on internal systems and not in the public domain. It's these enterprises, however, that are IBM's clients. That is why IBM's sweet spot has been in providing them with a unified cloud architecture that helps them not only gain insights from their data (no matter where it resides), but also to tap into higher value services on the IBM Cloud like AI, Blockchain, IoT, serverless, etc.

This article from propertycasualty360.com states:

The mainframe remains the most secure, lowest cost and best performing computing platform on the planet. According to IBM, all of the world's 10 largest insurance companies continue to run mainframes. These platforms process roughly 30 billion business transactions per day, including most major credit card transactions and stock trades, money transfers, manufacturing processes, and ERP systems. The mainframe retains a unique distinction as the mission-critical heartbeat of the digital economy, supporting cutting edge web and mobile transactional applications. Some argue the mainframe is old, and needs to be replaced with a (supposedly) better, more "modern" distributed environment. However there have been far too many examples of organizations attempting to "rip and replace" their mainframes, only to find that it is way too costly, time-consuming and expensive. In fact, Gartner found that only 42 percent of migration projects in the insurance industry meet the original budget and 82 percent take longer than expected, or are never fully completed. These organizations would be much better served by focusing on rejuvenating versus replacing; modernizing and better managing their mainframe environments.

From the IBM website:

IBM Blockchain records transactions on a provable, permanent ledger, so multiple parties can exchange data with increased transparency and security. This is particularly important for insurers dealing with sensitive financial and personal information, often with multiple parties involved.

We can see that IBM not only still has a large cadre of satisfied mainframe clients, they also have a massive dedicated pipeline of cloud and blockchain customers ready to transition.

Leadership and Talent "Go The Distance"

When Ray Kinsella listened to the voice in his head and plowed under his old stodgy but slightly profitable corn crop to build a baseball diamond, (at an added expense he could not afford), all-most everyone called him stupid and shortsighted. The same has been said of Ginny Rommerty in the past. I reviewed this in a previous article.

Like Ray, Ginny has not only redesigned the looks of IBM, but she has done so at great cost financially and personally. IBM has needed to make sizable investments in R&D as well as CapEx and acquisitions. They acquired 34 companies in the last 3 years and went on a talent acquisition spree to meet the needs of those new additions. 50% of IBM employees were hired in the last 5 years.

Many on this site will argue that shows the dis-loyalty of IBM. Unfortunately, it shows that existing employees were not adequately skilled to meet the changing demands of the landscape. With 46% of revenue now coming from Strategic Imperatives, the decision to build the field has become apparent.

It also lead to the decision to hire Bob Lord away from Twitter (TWTR) to be the Chief Digital Officer.

Closing

I am not arguing that IBM is a better company or a better performing stock than Amazon. Of course Amazon is the Goliath of all most every industry it touches and has made their founder, Jeff Bezos, rich to the tune of $150 billion dollars. Everyone owns Amazon stock, if not directly through their 401k, a large-cap mutual fund or ETF.

I am, however, suggesting that there are many companies out there whom have and will prefer IBM services to those of AWS.

Also, I do not believe Ginny Rommerty to be the evil incapable leader many see her as. She is just someone who had a vision and was able to get it built. However, when the team shows up, she may need to hire someone else to manage it.

IBM is set to beat earnings expectations of $3.03 by .03 cents at $3.06 EPS. (Whisper Number) In addition, when they report quarter 2 after the market close on July 18th, we should see increases in overall revenue, ($19.7 Billion) and increases in percentage of revenue from Strategic Imperatives.

