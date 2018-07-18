USO MACD Bearish Cross, But Uptrend Still Intact

Companies that benefit from higher oil and gas prices are experiencing record production and efficiencies, such as midstream players, services, and drillers, and all should be bought on dips.

Volatility may exist with USO and energy companies, but dips should be viewed as a buying opportunity, especially within certain industries in energy.

USO is up significantly for the year due to robust demand coming from overseas, and long cycle investing being replaced by shorter cycle investing which creates large supply deficits.

United States Oil Fund LP Units (USO) has been in a firm uptrend for the year, despite recent share price weakness.

With backwardation in full effect, deficits in crude inventories being reported weekly, breakevens falling monthly (now down to an industry average of about $35), and continuous geopolitical instability to worry about, investors in the energy space have plenty to cheer for. Other positive underpinnings, such as global demand increasing from rapidly growing countries who need to switch to cleaner fuels, such as China, are driving record shale production in the U.S. As a result, fundamentals for crude oil remain strong.

Although volatility may exist regularly in USO and commodities, dips should be viewed as buying opportunities in the current environment for North American energy companies, such as midstream players like Energy Transfer Partners (ETP) and MPLX LP (MPLX), services players like Halliburton (HAL) and Hi-Crush Partners (HCLP), and drillers like Chesapeake Energy (CHK) and Continental Resources (CLR), which we will discuss more in-depth below.

USO: Bearish MACD Cross But Uptrend Intact

USO started off the trading week on a sour note as Russia hinted towards a production increase to fill impending supply gaps. But, with shale breakevens falling to an average of $35-$45 industry wide in North America, short cycle investing in shale will remain the preferred method of choice for e&p operators.

The chart for USO below certainly reflects the current dynamics unfolding for the shale drilling industry. Prices are up over 50% for the year and the uptrend looks firmly intact, as many areas of support lie beneath current share prices, such as the 50 day moving average, 100 day mavg, 150 day mavg, and, ultimately, the all-important 200 day mavg (black line).

The MACD did just have a bearish cross to the downside. But the RSI is already quite low at 50, indicating that there is not much downside left before the RSI becomes completely oversold at 40, where the ETF has bottomed in times past. Plus, by the time USO share prices become oversold, the 150 day mavg or 200 day mavg should then be in play, where the price action reversed and turned higher, in times past. So, powerful indicators for USO and the energy sector, as a whole, are aligning. Let’s take a closer look at the breadth of the energy sector, starting with midstream players.

Midstream Companies

With oil prices and USO making new highs for the year, seemingly on a regular basis, pipeline operators are getting crushed. This has been a paradox found throughout the sector. Companies like Energy Transfer and MPLX are adding gathering systems and takeaway capacity at a high rate, and volumes being delivered on those systems are hitting all-time records.

Energy Transfer Partners

Energy Transfer Partners, for example, is adding more takeaway and processing capabilities via their Frac V, which is a 120,000 barrels per day fractionating facility that splits natural gas liquids into its five components of ethane, propane, normal butane, isobutene, and natural gasoline (pentane plus).

In addition to Frac V, Frac VI is expected to be in service in the second quarter of 2019. Similar to Frac V, Frac VI is fully contracted under long term agreements. With the success that ETP is having with adding takeaway and fractionation capacity, it is no wonder that the company is yielding such a high dividend, nearly 12% at current levels. Yet, the stock is hovering near all-time lows, for reasons unknown. Investors could say that DAPL was the problem, or that it was unfair rulings by judges that sank their shares. But, this is a disconnect seen widely seen throughout the midstream universe, not just with ETP.

MPLX LP

MPLX is another company that is addressing widening differentials and limited takeaway capacity by adding more gathering systems to their suite of midstream services, yet their stock remains at depressed levels. MPLX has not had the same headline problems as ETP, either.

So, investors must find another reason for why midstream players are suffering. Interest rates rising can affect high yielding dividend stocks, who can take on large amounts of debt to finance operations. But, interest rates are still low on a historical basis. So, without any material reason for the insistent selling in pipeline companies, a dislocation of prices is possibly forming that investors might want to take advantage of.

MPLX is the largest processor and fractionator of natural gas liquids in the Marcellus, and they continue to add to their ethane fractionation capacity (about 80,000 barrels a day, which set volume delivery records last quarter) further solidifying MPLX's dominant position in the Northeast.

MPLX also continues to grow its position in the Permian Basin by doubling their processing capacity in the Permian through their Argo facility, and they have commenced construction on their Omega plant in Oklahoma, which is the next area of focus for the company since oil and gas activity is growing rapidly there, without the hassle of traffic congestion and bottlenecks seen in the Permian. In addition to having multiple catalysts to drive earnings for the stock, MPLX is currently yielding a 7% dividend but is hovering near all-time lows. As a result, investors looking for a safe yield should consider buying MPLX at these levels.

Services Players

Much like midstream players, services companies in the energy sector have significantly lagged the recent rise in oil prices. It is widely known that costs are higher for services companies when they scale business operations up and down, and this could be the reason for their underperformance. After the investment in new infrastructure and equipment has been made, though, costs should begin to diminish and be replaced, instead, by fixed cost absorption. On top of gaining leverage on more fixed assets in place, transitory factors from last quarter have been reportedly resolved. As a result, investors should have problems poking holes in services players going forward.

Halliburton

High-intensity, slick water fracs are changing the energy equation of the world. With short-cycle investments directing most oil & gas activity in 2018, parts suppliers like Halliburton could experience growth again similar to their start-up days. But, Halliburton may be the biggest beneficiary of all services players, since the high-intensity nature of slick water programs degrade parts so quickly. Source: E*TRADE

As investors can see by the chart above, HAL continues to consolidate along the 200 day mavg. Along with that positive development, the MACD also got a cross to the upside recently, which is usually a foreshadow of a breakout. $45 also seems to be solid structural support, and the RSI has plenty of room to run. As a result, King HAL is a buy at these levels on both, short term and long term timeframes.

Hi-Crush Partners

The historical shift from gel fracs to slick water fracs, beneift sand companies like Hi-Crush Partners (HCLP) tremendously, since drillers are using 3-4 times the amount of sand today with slick water fracs, than compared to gel fracs in 2014. HCLP is also sold out of all of its sand, is fully contracted for years out, is gaining fixed costs absorption through unit train capabilities, and pricing only continues to appreciate. Source: E*TRADE

The stock is yielding a nearly 7% dividend at these levels, and trades at under 10x earnings, which is dirt cheap compared to the S&P 500 (SPY), who historically trades between 15x-20x earnings before being labeled as expensive.

HCLP is also showing a bullish technical setup, even with share prices hovering near all-time lows, since now Hi-Crush is on the 200 day mavg that is has successfully tested and held more than 5 days in a row. Source: E*TRADE

The stock just doesn’t want to go any lower, perhaps because of the bullish story, or the fact that the company is buying back shares with a $100 million buyback program. For all of these reasons, and more, frac sand players like Hi-Crush should be bought hand-over-fist at current levels.

Drillers

Drillers are trying a multitude of strategies to lower their costs and increase production such as using pad drilling, zipper fracks, longer laterals, experimenting with more sand and spacing strategies, eliminating casing strings, and the list goes on.

Much like pipeline companies, Anadarko Petroleum (APC) is switching to a “tankless”’strategy and is now moving their oil directly from the wellhead, underground, through the more than 200 miles of piping strategically laid throughout the Permian, to their state-of-the-art regional oil treating facility. However, premier drillers like Chesapeake and Continental have some completions breakthroughs of their own worth celebrating.

Chesapeake Energy

CHK saw 11% production growth last quarter, which was attributed to innovations in their completions techniques, such as using pad drilling, longer laterals, and modifying slim hole casing designs (reducing the hole and casing sizes for each hole interval). They are also possibly ramping to a fifth rig in the Powder River Basin due to the strong economics seen in the area. Additional takeaway capacity is being added by midstream players like Williams Company (WMB), which should allow the ramping process to be aided with less growing pains. Source: E*TRADE

Chesapeake is also trading at a mere 5x earnings, and share prices are hovering near all-time lows while business is expanding rapidly, a constant trend in which investors are beginning to see the irony of. The chart for CHK below looks constructive, though, as the stock is moving up along the 20 day mavg in an orderly fashion. Source: E*TRADE

The MACD did cross to the downside, though, and the RSI is getting overbought, which means that perhaps investors want to start ringing the register on CHK, short term. Long term, this stock still has plenty of upside, as former highs reached by the company reached $30 in the years past. With all of the innovations they are witnessing in their completion programs, $5 per share still appears to be a strong value, long term, despite short term indicators being overheated. Investors should wait for a dip to be 50 day mavg on this one to start a position, if they haven’t done so already.

Continental Resources

Continental is another best of breed driller that is setting records in the Bakken and Midcon Basins with their completion techniques. CLR believes, for example, that drilling costs in the Midcon can be reduced by as much as $1 million per well through zipper fracs. Less interference between wells, combined with more stimulation (zipper fracs), also allows for shorter drilling times, which saves on costs dramatically.

In similar fashion to the way Chesapeake reduced their slim hole casing designs, CLR has found a way to eliminate casing strings, all together, potentially saving hundreds of millions in future drilling programs. Eliminating the use of casing strings also reduces the amount of drilling days on site, further lowering on costs.

Source: E*TRADE

Similarly to other drillers, but unlike services and midstream players, CLR is getting overheated, and investors may want to think about lightening up in positions short term. Long term, as seen by the chart above, Continental still has room to move higher as former share prices traded around the $80 level, at one point. Old highs can be taken out in this best of breed, high flyer as production is growing at record paces while millions will be saved in the future on their vastly improved completions techniques.

Conclusion

In conclusion, USO has been a strong performer YTD, due booming demand coming from overseas, and the current weakness shown should be used as a buying opportunity for selective names in the sector. With companies like Exxon Mobil (XOM) being affected by nearly $500 million in revenue for every one dollar that oil fluctuates, it is not hard to imagine drillers suffering the same fate, even with all of the advances in drilling and completions designs being made. That’s why I prefer the midstream and frac sand players over drillers. But, with oil and gas prices expected to remain strong, the names discussed above have a high probably of outperforming USO and the North American energy sector.

