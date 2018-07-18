Franco Nevada: Market Cap Three Times Bigger Than Total Equity While Shares Are Overvalued

Profit and revenues should grow in the future but the price of the stock is too expensive.

The company increased quarterly dividend to USD0.24 but when we compare this with the current price of the stock we can see that this is not so much.

Franco-Nevada is trading at a market cap of USD13.7 billion at the moment and the price of stock currently stands around USD 73.6 billion which is expensive in my opinion.

Investment Thesis

Franco-Nevada Corp. (FNV) is the example of how a good company can be an expensive stock for the investors. The company has 11 consecutive years of dividend increases. The fundamentals of the company are very good but with USD 13.7 billion market capitalization this company’s stock is too expensive.

Profitability ratios also confirm this. The P/E ratio is above 60, which confirms that this stock is expensive. When we compare total stockholders' equity and market capitalization of FNV, we can see that the market cap is almost three times bigger. Total stockholders' equity is around USD 4.6 billion (this can be checked on the balance sheet). In my opinion, the market cap should be maximum 1.5 times bigger to make this stock attractive.

Company Overview

FNV is a precious-metals-focused royalty and investment company. The company owns a diversified portfolio of precious metals and royalty streams, which is actively managed to generate the bulk of its revenue from gold, silver, and platinum.

Earnings Quality

Company's revenue increased in 2017 to USD 675 million from USD 610 million in 2016 which is a 10.6% increase year-over-year. Net income in 2017 was USD 194.7 million which is USD1.06 per share (a new record); while in 2016 net income was USD 122 million. The main driver for revenue and profit growth was the increase in the price of gold.

While much of the gold price’s short-term movement is driven by market sentiment and geopolitical developments, an analysis of gold’s supply and demand fundamentals underpins the company's belief that the gold price should continue to improve over the next few years, though there will undoubtedly be periods of short-term volatility.

For the fourth quarter of 2017, nearly 89.2% of the company’s revenue was sourced from precious metals (67.8% gold, 14.4% silver and 7.0% other precious gold metals) and 82.1% from the Americas (46.3% Latin America, 16.1% U.S. and 19.7% Canada). Operating costs and expenses increased year-over-year, reflecting increased stream ounce deliveries. Oil & gas revenue increased 34.6%, reflecting both higher prices and production levels year-over-year.

FNV has the politic of buying diversified assets that can last for 50 years. The company has a diverse business with 370 royalties, 50 producing mineral and 57 oil & gas assets, and 11 streams, of which 3 are held in Canada. In the last three years, Franco-Nevada has spent more than USD 500 million on capital expenditures but despite this cash provided by operating activities was strong.

In my opinion profit and revenues should grow in the future and in 2018, FNV expects attributable royalty and stream production of 460,000 to 490,000 gold equivalent ounces ((GEOs)) from its mineral assets and revenue of USD 50 million to USD 60 million from its oil & gas assets.

Technical Analysis

When we take a look at this chart (the period from October 2015 - until now), we can see that the stock price advanced from USD 40 above USD 84 and currently stands at USD 73.6. The price of the stock is moving in "uptrend" and based from the technical analysis, there is no indication of a trend reversal. On this chart, I marked resistance and support levels. The support levels are USD 68 and USD 60, while the USD 80 and USD 84 represent resistance levels. If the price jumps above USD 80, it will be a "BUY" signal and we have the open way to USD 84.

Rising above USD 84 supports the continuation of the bullish trend overview efficiently for the upcoming period. If the price breaks below USD 68, that will be a "SELL" signal and we have the open way to USD 60. The price of FNV has a positive correlation with the price of gold. The gold price’s short-term movement is driven by market sentiment and geopolitical developments.

Gold usually rises as the dollar falls because the price of gold is denominated in the U.S. currency and is sensitive to moves in the dollar. The positive thing is that gold is often considered a safe haven from the impact of geopolitical risks.

My Takeaway

According to my estimates, revenues and profit should grow in the future. The fundamentals of the company are very good but with USD 13.7 billion market capitalization this company’s stock is too expensive. FNV is the example of how a good company can be expensive stock for the investors. The company has no debt so Debt-Equity Ratio and Working Capital Ratio are excellent. Its Return on Equity (ROE) is around 5 which is acceptable but this doesn't mean that this will be the situation for the next several years.

Total stockholders' equity is around USD 4.6 billion (this can be checked on the balance sheet). In my opinion, the market cap should be maximum 1.5 times bigger to make this stock attractive. The company has 11 consecutive years of dividend increases but when we compare the current quarterly dividend of USD 0.24 with the current price of the stock, we can see that this is not something special.

The company's revenue increased in 2017 and the main driver for revenue growth was the increase in the price of gold. It is true that lower gold price could hurt the FNV financial performances, but according to analysts, the gold price should continue to improve over the next few years.

The price of the stock is moving in "uptrend" and technically looking there is no indication of the trend reversal but I would not recommend investing in this stock (only as the short-term trader with "stop loss" and "take profit" orders). When we compare total stockholders' equity and market capitalization of FNV we can see that the market cap is almost three times bigger. This stock is too expensive and I believe, there are lots of stocks out there with more opportunity, better dividend yield and higher profitability ratios.

