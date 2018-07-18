ASA Gold And Precious Metals: All You Need For A Diversified Precious Metals Portfolio

This is a wise man's alternative to index funds such as GDX or GDXJ, as we have to believe that there is value in specialized knowledge.

ASA Gold & Precious Metals Limited (NYSE:ASA) is a non-diversified closed end fund, listed on the New York Stock Exchange. Founded in 1958, ASA invests primarily in companies involved in the exploration, mining or processing of precious metals and minerals.

The fund's stated objective is as follows:

ASA has a bottom up fundamental analysis and conducts thorough due diligence on potential investments through site visits, meetings with management and detailed financial models. ASA attempts to generate alpha by focusing on companies with high quality assets and strong management teams that are undervalued on an absolute and relative basis. Risk is managed through regional diversification at the asset level and a deep understanding of geopolitical risks. ASA employs a long only concentrated strategy with low turnover.

I have heard David Christensen, who has been president since 2009, speak and this has been their strategy for many years. It is simply unfortunate that precious metal mining has not lived up to expectations. This is reflected in the stock, which has had a market return of -7.6% over the past 10 years. Year to date it is down 12.1%. It is no wonder, that according to The Closed End Fund Association (CEFA), that as of 7/6/18 it was trading at a discount of 15.09% from net asset value. This discount has not been lower since November 2000, when it hit 20%. The discount did hit 50% in November 1986 and ASA was at a 15% premium on November 1992. An investment of $10,000 in March 2008 was worth $$2,510,000 on December 2008 but as of May 31, 2018 was only worth $800,000. Over the years they have invested in diamond, platinum, silver and gold mines as well as maintained outright positions in the actual metals. They have never used leverage and turnover has always been extremely limited.

As of 6/30/18, ASA had $231,000,000 in assets with a turnover ratio of 9% and an expense ratio of 1.19%. Mining companies do not pay large dividends and ASA has a dividend yield of .39% with a $.02 dividend having been paid on 5/9/18.

It is a safe and efficient way to invest in precious mining companies. Lazard Asset Management has been a long term holder of 2,765,586 shares representing 14.3% of the outstanding stock. I agree fully with them, that this is a stock to simply purchase and hold.

As of May 31, 2018, portfolio allocation was as follows:

Mining Companies 71.6%

Development Companies 15.3%

Royalty Companies 12.1%

Net Liquid Assets 0.9%

Please note that what they call Development Companies we refer to as Junior Miners. You should consider Mining as the equivalent of Van Eyck Gold Miners (GDX) and Development as Van Eyck Junior Gold Miners (GDXJ).

Country allocation is as follows:

Canada 54.0%

United States 16.8%

Channel Islands 9.4%

Australia 6.8%

South Africa 5.2%

Peru 4.8%

Cayman Islands 1.9%

Bermuda 0.4%

Net Liquid Assets 0.9%

Again, please note that this is not very accurate. The Channel Islands, Cayman Islands and Bermuda are simply places of domicile for the corporations located there, with the actual mines being elsewhere. In addition many of the mining companies located in the United States and Canada have numerous mining operations in other parts of the world.

64.9% of its assets are contained in its 10 largest holdings, which are:

Newmont Mining 9.5%

Agnico Eagle Mines 8.7%

Rangold Resources ADRs 7.8%

Royal Gold 7.3%

Newcrest Mining 6.8%

Barrick Gold 6.4%

Goldcorp 5.7%

Franco-Nevada 4.8%

Compana de Ninas Buenaventura ADRs 4.6%

AngloGold Ashanti 3.3%

I use ASA as my proxy for precious metals. I have spoken with many people and they prefer to own the metals rather than the mining companies primarily because it is a more direct proxy and has less volatility and certainly less credit risk. I have elected to buy mining companies through ASA because I will receive greater performance, with a smaller investment of money, should the upside ever appear. I trust ASA to ameliorate credit and production risk through proper choice as well as with a diversified portfolio. Whether you own the miners or the metals, we will all continue to suffer until precious metal prices recover.

As a further comment, I believe that specialized knowledge has value and a closed end fund is a superior vehicle to an open ended ETF, which expands and contracts. I do understand the value of GDX and GDXJ, which have become so big as to dominate their markets. I truly believe that ASA is a wiser choice and eliminates the need to have several investments, to obtain the full investment program. I am content to just sit with ASA.

Disclosure: I am/we are long ASA.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.