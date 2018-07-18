Ready For Microsoft's Earnings? Here Is What To Expect For FYQ4.

Microsoft (MSFT) is expected to report earnings on July 19th, after the market close. In this article, we will first go over historical trends and consensus numbers for key financial metrics. Then, we will go over important questions that management would hopefully answer during the call. Unless otherwise noted, all consensus numbers are from FactSet and all historical numbers are from the company.

Key Financial Metrics: Historical Trends and Consensus Expectations

Is it any wonder why Wall Street loves Satya Nadella, Microsoft's CEO, so very much? Since taking over as CEO in 2014 and taking a very different approach from previous CEO Steve Ballmer, Microsoft growth rate has been accelerating.

Of course, the LinkedIn acquisition has not been annualized yet, but that is only expected be add ~5% points to the June quarter's revenue at +$1,427M. LinkedIn is widely viewed as a successful acquisition. In April, LinkedIn's CEO said operating as part of Microsoft exceeded expectations, so a positive sign for the upcoming results.

Leading the growth for the June quarter, once again, is expected to be the Intelligent Cloud business at +22.2% to $9.087M. This growth rate is expected to accelerate from +16.8% last quarter and +10.8% in the June 2017 quarter. Overall, this business has been doing great with accelerating growth rate since the September 2016 quarter. One of the key drivers is Azure, which we will go over in more detail later in this article.

The biggest growth acceleration is expected to come from the More Personal Computing segment. In the June quarter, this segment is expected to hit $10,412M in revenues, implying a 18.1% growth rate. This growth rate has been accelerating in recent years.

The Productivity and Business Processes segment is expected to grow 14.6% to $9,681M, which is a faster pace than last quarter's +13.2% growth rate, but down from +21.2% growth from the June 2017 quarter.

Operating Income for CYQ2 2018 is expected to be $9,608M vs $7,019M a year ago, implying a 36.9% growth rate, the best growth rate in recent memory. Like revenue growth, operating income growth has been accelerating. This June quarter is expected to be a huge margin expansion quarter at +447 bps operating margin expansion vs. the June 2017 quarter, hitting an operating margin of 32.9% Still wondering why MSFT is up 22% YTD and ~90% over the past two years? (Hint: its the accelerating profits.)

CFFO for CYQ2 2018 is expected to be $12,982M vs $11,005M a year ago, implying a 18.0% growth rate. Not bad, but CFFO can be lumpy on a quarterly basis, so its not something I'd emphasize. Importantly, CFFO has about doubled since FY2010. As long as more and more cash is coming in, investors can sleep soundly at night.

One thing to watch out for is MSFT's increased capex spending. For the June quarter, capex is expected to hit $3.021M, or 10.3% of revenue. This is slightly down from last quarter's 10.9%, but up from 9.2% in the June 2017 quarter. The need to invest in cloud infrastructure and to compete with other tech giants such as Amazon (AMZN), Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) (GOOGL), and Facebook (FB) has been driving the secular increase in capex spending. I discuss this in detail in my article Tech Gaints' Capex Are Accelerating: Here Are The Implications.

While I applaud MSFT's massive opportunities to allocate capital, capex growth is still uncomfortable as it weighs on FCF growth.

Key Questions: Sustainability of Azure Momentum and Health of IT Spending Environment

Over the past two years, MSFT appreciated ~90%, and given the financial trends highlighted above, things are going great for Microsoft. When things are going great, the question become "how sustainable is it?" Microsoft is a massive company, and unlike Apple (AAPL), has many loosely related hardware and software products aimed at both the enterprise and consumers , so there are many questions to ask management during the call. I'd like to narrow it down to two.

My first question is on the sustainability of Azure's growth momentum, and if there is an opportunity for growth to accelerate from here. Azure, Microsoft's cloud business, has been and should continue to be an area of intense interest for investors. Last quarter, Azure grew 93% y/y, an obvious driver of the entire business. This Forbes article -- worth a read -- goes over Azure's gain on Amazon's AWS, the market leader in cloud.

Besides great technology, Microsoft is viewed as the anti-Amazon, making it an attractive option for Amazon competitors in retail and other industries it is targeting. Just this week, Walmart (WMT) announced a long-term partnership with Microsoft, joining forces to fight Amazon. Amazon recently acquired its way into the healthcare industry, which should make healthcare companies weary of putting their data in AWS.

Microsoft's cloud business is doing great, so there isn't any particular concerns going into the June quarter. I would be interested to see if the recent momentum continues or even strengthens given Amazon's increasing "fear factor". (John Malone call Amazon the "Death Star", a characterization I completely agree with.)

My second question is on management's outlook on the general IT spending environment. If you are unaware, recent PC shipment data has been very strong, up for the first time since 2012. This bodes well for the Q2 and 2018 IT spending environment, and for MSFT's "Productivity and Business Process" and "More Personal Computing" segments. In the last quarter's earnings call, Management was bullish on Windows 10, stating that Windows 10 commercial monthly active devices went up 79% y/y. The PC shipment, in my view, suggests that this momentum carried well into Q2.

If you have any questions or comments, let's discuss below. Please follow me for timely updates. Thank you for reading.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.