Global Net Lease: Value Trap?

What did I think last time?

I last wrote about Global Net Lease (GNL) a year ago in an article comparing it to Realty Income (O). Global Net came up short in that comparison because Realty Income is a super-star and Global Net is not. My article was in response to some other articles that portrayed Global Net Lease as a good investment selling at an unreasonably low price. I didn’t see the price as unreasonably low but instead saw a lot of similarities to a value trap. I didn’t not call Global Net a value trap, but it still seems pretty close to one even now.

Over the last year the price of GNL fell fairly dramatically. Recently it has returned to about where it was trading a year ago. I made some projections as to how it might grow and what it could pay for dividends in the future. I will again look at the company and see if my past predictions panned out and where I see the company going in the future.

What new information do we have now?

I am a dividend growth investor, so I want to see the dividends paid by the shares I own increase. Its not a hard and fast rule for every company in which I hold shares but all else being equal I want to see dividend increases provided the company is generating the cash to support them. Sadly GNL does not have a history of regular increases and hasn’t increased the dividend since early 2017. The yield is in double digits, so that short coming isn’t a deal breaker.

Rida Morwa writes about Global Net here. He likes the company and thinks that the price is low enough to justify the risks involved. On piece of data that he bases his assessment on is that Global Net claims that 78% of its tenants are investment grade. He compares that to Realty Income where 56% of tenants have investment grade ratings. However, that isn’t actually comparing apples to apples. Realty Incomes 56% not based on amount of rent like Global Net’s figure is. Realty Income gets 51% of its annual rent from companies rated investment grade by one of the three major credit rating agencies. Global Net gets 46.1% of its rent from companies with such a rating.

Next let’s look at some good news from the earnings presentation.

It’s very good news that Global Net was able to push out the maturity date of its loans. It also looks good that management was able to replace some debt from the line of credit with preferred shares. I’d like to see the amount of mortgage debt decline, but until Global Net gets an investment grade credit rating that is likely to be too expensive.

This looks to be a very solid purchase. Getting a cap rate of almost 8% should help with cash flow going forward. Management claims this acquisition is accretive but I want to do my own calculations. AFFO is $0.5215 per share in the latest quarter. So multiplying that by 4 to get an annualized number I calculate an AFFO run rate of which makes the AFFO yield just about 10%. Depending now what the balance between equity and debt was on the deal, it does look like it could be accretive.

The slide above shows improvement in both revenue and AFFO. I think management is a little quick to claim 37% growth in AFFO since 2015 as much of that occurred early in the time period. But there is growth, which I didn’t credit much last year.

The slide above is the last one in the presentation and it puzzles me. The AFFO figure for the latest 4 quarters seems to bounce around a lot, and given the increase in share count from a year ago (about a million shares) I don’t like the trend. I will need to dig in deeper to see yearly numbers (in case there are just seasonal swings to AFFO).

So looking at the latest 10K, I am reassured that the movement in AFFO at the quarterly level was due to seasonal trends.

Figure 1 Source

Clearly the AFFO went $127 million to $140.6 million, around a 10% increase. I was initially concerned that the Core FFO declined, as companies usually designate Core FFO to make themselves look better. But I see that the decline was primarily due to large acquisition expenses in 2016 that were not repeated in 2017.

From the latest 10-Q, I get a table that shows mortgages on Global Net properties, including a new one just started this quarter.

So I have a total of $32.75 million from a mortgage costing 4.4% in interest payments, $28.8 million from preferred shares (1.115 million shares with a coupon of 7.25%) with the rest from cash on hand (they have over $100 million so that’s likely). That represents yearly interest payments of around $3. 525 million. With the cap rate of 7.96% that should generate around $5 million in rent, making the most recent deal nicely accretive. I thought management would have to pull a rabbit out of their hat to grow the company, and it looks like they found that rabbit.

How safe is the dividend?

In the latest 10-K, I found several quotes that reflect on the safety of the dividend. The first one points out that the dividend isn’t covered by CFFO,

Our cash flows provided by operations were $131.0 million for the year ended December 31, 2017. During the year ended December 31, 2017, we paid dividends of $143.9 million, which includes payments to holders of our Common and Series A Preferred Stock and distributions to holders of OP Units and LTIP Units. Of these payments, $131.0 million, or 91.0%, was funded from cash flows provided by operations, $2.3 million, or 1.6%, was funded from proceeds from sales of real estate investments and $11.0 million, or 7.7%, was funded from available cash on hand.

While this isn’t a good condition, Global Net does have some breathing room in that they have $100 million in cash on hand. Spending $10 million of it won’t cause them problems in the short run. I will use the $131 million in CFFO minus the $10 million for the preferred shares dividend to figure out what Global Net will need to do so that the dividend will be covered by CFFO in 5 years’ time.

The Credit Facility prohibits us from paying distribution, including cash dividends on our Common Stock and Series A Preferred Stock, or redeeming or otherwise repurchasing shares of our capital stock, including our Common Stock and Series A Preferred Stock, in an aggregate amount exceeding 95% of our “Adjusted FFO” as defined in the Credit Facility (which is different from AFFO as discussed in this Annual Report on Form 10-K) for any period of four consecutive fiscal quarters, except in limited circumstances, including that for one fiscal quarter in each calendar year, we may pay cash dividends, make redemptions and make repurchases in an aggregate amount equal to no more than 100% of our Adjusted FFO.

This second quote is more concerning from a long term perspective. Global Net has been keeping its dividend coverage very tight over the last few years. While no details of exactly how the AFFO here differs from the standard one used by Global Net one does have to wonder how close they are to the edge.

This first chart shows how much cash Global Net keeps from its operational cash flow after paying dividends. It’s no surprise that Global Net has been falling short of generating enough cash from its operations to pay the dividend, but the downward trend is even more disturbing.

Look at the same plot of Realty Income, I see a trend of increasing extra cash. That is what I want to see to be sure the dividend is safe and can be safely increased.

So I will use the CFFO from 2017 assume that GNL can grow that by 9% in 2018 and then subtract the $10 million in preferred dividend payments to calculate a CFFO figure for the next 12 months. That is perhaps an overly conservative but since it looks like the funding mechanism for buying more properties involves issuing more preferred shares, and I won’t be accounting for that growing expense, I think it works out okay. I also figure that the share count will grow about what it did last year, just under 1 million shares. So given all that how much does CFFO have to grow each year so that by 5 years from now the dividend will be fully covered? In the Dividend Coverage Calculator below I have changed the rate applied to the CFFO from a discount to an increase (because its seems more companies will be projected as growing the CFFO rather than having it decline and because representing growth as a negative number is counter-intuitive).

First, in Rida’s article he assumed there might be a 10% dividend cut. I don’t think a company would cut its dividend by only 10%. The pain of a cut is fairly constant for lower sizes anyway, so might as well make sure you cut enough (a second dividend cut in a short period is even worse for stock price than the first cut). So let’s assume that debt covenants force Global Net to cut the dividend by 10% in 36 months. I didn’t find the parameters for the AFFO that the covenants use so this is just a guestimate. What does Global Net have to increase the CFFO by on average over the next 60 months so that lower dividend is covered?

Figure 2 CFFO Growth Needed with a Dividend Cut

So with a 10% dividend cut 36 months from now, Global Net just has to grow CFFO 1.4%. While I have been critical of how slow Global Net has been growing, I think it can grow faster than 1.4% a year. While this projection doesn’t count any increase in dividends for new preferred shares, that was only ~$2 million and I think that growth of around 4% a year will more than take care of that. And they can grow CFFO by 4% or more. I don’t see a big risk of a dividend cut. However, one risk does remain. Because I don’t know exactly what the details are of the covenants for the debt, it’s possible that a recession might trigger a dividend cut.

So let’s look at what Global Net will have to grow CFFO in order to maintain the current dividend.

Figure 3 CFFO Growth Needed with No Dividend Cut

So CFFO growth of just 4% is what is needed to cover the dividend if no cut happens. Add in an additional 2% growth to cover the dividends from additional preferred shares issued to buy properties and I think 6% average growth per year over the next 60 months is very doable by Global Net. I don’t think it’s a lock, Global Net has to short a history to be so certain on a prediction, but there is a reasonable chance.

What’s a good price?

To figure out a good price, I do a DDM calculation using my Excel® based DDM calculator (pictured below, you can see the web-based calculator I based it on here and read a discussion on how the formulas were developed here). I also found this discussion of DDM, and note that in the article the author uses a discount rate of 5%.

Normally I would look at the David Fish CCC List(which contains data on companies that have raised their dividend each year for 5 or more years) to get dividend information but GNL doesn’t qualify for the list. So I will use the current monthly dividend of $0.1775 annualized as the amount of dividends to be collected over the next 12 months. Since the dividend is not growing I will use 0% for all dividend growth rates.

Using those parameters, I calculate that the NPV (Net Present Value) of the predicted dividend stream is $33.28. Because I don’t know the details of debt covenants that could force a dividend cut, because the company is not rated investment grade and because of the short history of the company I want an additional 15% discount when setting my buy price. That makes the buy price $28. Which is below the current market price which is currently between $20 and $21.

Because of the short history, the lack of an investment grade credit rating and no dividend increases over the time the company has been public, I am not inclined to buy this stock at this time. But, if one was inclined to buy high yield dividend stocks with no short term likelihood of a dividend increase it is worth a look.

What to watch for going forward?

Going forward I want to see more deals that are accretive. AFFO and CFFO coverage of the dividend needs to improve. Using preferred shares to help fund acquisition seems to be working, I’d like to see more of that provided the cost of the dividends remains at the same proportion to rent as was the case in the last acquisition.

Conclusion

Global Net is clearly a deep value play. The problem is that some stocks that look like deep value plays turn out to be value traps. A year ago I had my suspicions about Global Net, but its performance over the last year has eased some of these suspicions. Brad Thomas clearly thinks Global Net is a value trap and it’s possible that management could falter.

For those looking for a high dividend yield stock at a good price, GNL could be that stock. There are certainly riskier stocks out there and many of them don’t offer the double digit yield that GNL offers. I am going to wait to see how the next year or so plays out, but for those with a higher risk tolerance GNL might be a good fit.

