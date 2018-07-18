Hubbert Curve's Halfway Point May Be Imminent For Conventional Crude

After a very loud chorus of analysts, commentators, institutions and most media declaring the death of peak oil supply theory, the dawn of peak oil demand and low oil prices forever, I find it is still hard to discuss the issue of coming oil scarcity, in the face of continued demand growth. The concept of vast oil supplies which will be forever stranded in the ground as demand for it will dwindle, then perhaps even disappear this century is still wide-spread in society and even within the ranks of investors and investment analysts. Even though the overwhelming majority of us do not drive an electric car, it seems many of us are nevertheless convinced that in the immediate future we will in fact all be driving an electric car. Even though we are far from figuring out how we will fly without using crude oil as a source of fuel, we seem entirely convinced that in that regard we will also find a solution in a timely manner. And of course, on the supply side, since the shale revolution oil supply has become limitless. I will nevertheless try to explain why we can expect to experience a world that will struggle to meet oil demand growth starting as early as the beginning of next decade, or perhaps a bit later, by simply removing the hysteria surrounding the topic and getting back to basic facts.

Why the peak oil crowd got the timing wrong.

If there is one factor which in my view stands above all in regards to why the peak oil theory supporters got it wrong, it has to do with human nature and currently prevailing culture. They felt it was a very important topic in regards to the future of humanity, which they correctly sensed that it had to have imminent implications if it was to gain social relevance. For this reason they ignored other factors such as the effects that price can have on ultimate recovery from fields, as well as to what extent it could support the production of relatively vast unconventional reserves, such as oil sands or shale. Because they could not accept that such factors could greatly change the outlook for global oil supply they had the timing way off, in the process leading to what I consider to be a temporary, rather than permanent defeat of the theory in the eyes of the public. The reason why I believe that it is a temporary defeat, is because we are still dealing with a finite resource, which at the moment we still have a growing appetite for, which makes dismissing this theory absurd.

The peak oil demand theory, which is in my view about to become the victim of the same collective human nature flaw that did in the peak oil supply theorists, namely the fact that it looked for relevance by trumpeting the imminent nature of it, is in my view an attempt to declare the defeat of peak oil supply theory to be permanent. In other words, because there is no way to get around the fact that it is a finite resource, they went ahead to prematurely claim that technological advances combined with the collective human will to save the planet from climate change, will make oil an increasingly dispensable resource. Some tried to suggest that a permanent peak in global oil demand may occur as soon as at the beginning of next decade, even though in the absence of a dramatic and sustained slowdown in global economic activity, I fail to see what dramatic technological or economic shift would greatly change the oil demand growth to economic growth ratios. As things stand right now, we are still experiencing yearly global oil demand growth of about 1.5% per year, even though global economic growth has been slower in the past ten years compared with previous periods in past decades.

Where Peak oil supply theory still has it right.

It is still an undeniable fact that oil is a finite resource, and how much of it we can get out of the ground depends to a great extent on how much of it was originally in the ground, as well as above-ground factors such as the maximum price that the economy can tolerate before going into reverse growth. It also depends to a great extent on human ingenuity in terms of figuring out ways to get more of it out of the ground. We should take great care in my view not to mistake the price effect for human ingenuity. I feel that in the case of shale oil we did just that, despite the fact that fracking, as well as horizontal drilling have been around for a long time before the shale boom. Rising prices and the expectation of even higher prices is the main innovation that gave rise to the shale boom. I think it is dangerous to mistake one effect for the other, because it may lead us to draw unwarranted conclusions, such as that human innovation can overcome anything, which is not necessarily the case.

I think the Hubbert curve theory which says that when we will reach the halfway point in producing all economically viable reserves, then we will see a permanent peak in production, followed by a permanent decline is also still correct in regards to conventional crude supplies.

Source: Wikipedia.

I think one of the main challenges with this concept is to figure out just how much technically and economically recoverable supply we have, which is where the failure in using this model to predict a date for peak oil comes in. I also think that price can play a role in potentially distorting the model. For instance, we may be at the halfway point in total recoverable reserves, but higher prices may still push producers to extract oil at a faster rate, slightly changing the symmetry of the curve. Such distortions could potentially delay a peak in production by a few years.

Total recoverable conventional oil.

Based on most available data, like that which we get from the EIA, it seems that thus far we may have produced about 1.2 trillion barrels of conventional crude oil. Based on BP's latest estimates in regards to current reserves, we are looking at 1.7 trillion barrels, but about 450 billion barrels of that is unconventional. I wish to treat the unconventional resources separately, therefore I want to subtract it from the total. That brings us to about 1.25 trillion barrels in remaining conventional reserves. Assuming that reserves are currently being booked within the assumption of average global recovery rates of about 45%, it means that so far about 5.4 Trillion barrels of oil in place has been discovered worldwide. As far as new discoveries are concerned, for the past four years in a row, it has been significantly under 5 billion barrels, meaning that less than 10 billion barrels of oil in place per year have been discovered. Current conventional crude oil production is about 27 billion barrels per year.

Source: IEA.

I should note that I am aware of the OPEC reserves controversy, which in theory might inflate the numbers I stated above by a few hundred billion barrels. At the same time, I think many reserve estimates around the world tend to be on the conservative side. Given the assumption of oil reserves at the maximum economically sustainable price, I think the total recovery rate may perhaps be closer to about 50%, in which case we can call it even and assume that the number above is more or less accurate.

So, if we look back to the Hubbert theory and measure up reality against it, it seems we may now be close to that peak, given that conventional reserves left and cumulative production are more or less equal. Perhaps we are off by a few years, but most likely not by much more than that. If we look back to history, we started hitting some snags with production given prevailing prices back in 2005 or so, which led to the all-time oil price spike that almost reached $150/barrel in early 2008, just before the global recession began. The reason why we started seeing problems then was because no one was factoring in the possibility of oil prices rising much over $50/barrel on a sustained basis, therefore oil investments were not made assuming prices will be sustained over such a level. I think we may perhaps be reaching the point where given the prevailing average price of the past years of around $80/barrel, we are once again reaching the point of peak maximum potential conventional oil production, in the absence increasing recovery rates.

Higher prices could lead to increased recovery rates, but respite it would provide might be less than hoped.

I am not entirely certain what is the maximum price point the global economy could tolerate, without witnessing a significant economic slowdown. It is likely in my view that the sustained price of oil that the current economy could tolerate is not much above $100/barrel. If we are currently starting to approach the point where cumulative production is equal to remaining conventional reserves, as it seems to be the case, the only solution that could prevent a peak would be for higher oil prices to stimulate higher recovery rates. Problem may be that we may also be bumping up against economically sustainable price ceilings.

Given about 5.4 Trillion barrels of conventional oil currently in place, each 1% increase in recovery rates could present us with an opportunity to produce an extra 54 billion barrels of oil. Given the assumption that the Hubbert curve theory remains valid, and the fact that we currently produce about 26-27 billion barrels of conventional oil per year, each 1% increase in recovery rates would most likely delay the point of terminal global oil decline by about a year. In other words, in order to avoid a peak in global conventional oil production before 2030, we will have to see an increase in average recovery rates from the current 50%, give or take, to about 60%.

If we are to postpone the eventual peak in conventional oil production, it means that oil prices will have to be higher on average from now on, than they were in the past decade or so. This is not good news for the global economy, which for many decades developed on the back of cheap oil. As bad as that may seem, it is also possible that things might actually get a lot worse than just having to deal with higher oil prices. There is no guarantee that we will see a significant increase in average conventional field recovery rates, in which case the global economy is likely to enter a period of great turmoil, perhaps lasting decades.

Unconventional cannot make up for potential conventional production losses.

There are those who are placing a great deal of hope on unconventional oil supplies potentially keeping up with demand growth, as well as making up for any declines in conventional oil supplies. In regards to Canadian oil sands, I do expect production to continue growing for the foreseeable future at a decent pace, perhaps adding about 200,000 b/d to global supplies each year. This helps, but the resources that everyone is putting their hopes in are the shale oil deposits, found in the US and elsewhere, but currently only exploited successfully in the US. It is a much smaller resource than Canadian oil sands in terms of estimated ultimate recovery, but it already surpassed Canadian oil sands in terms of production rates by a factor of two, currently producing over 5 mb/d. It is estimated that the shale oil industry could add as much as an extra 1 mb/d in global supplies each year, but it remains to be seen for how long that pace can be sustained. According to EIA data, two of the three main shale oil fields, the Bakken and Eagle Ford are either at or below their 2015 peaks in production. Production increased significantly compared with 2016 lows we have seen in both fields, but the pace of increase has been less than impressive, and I expect it will continue to be the case going forward.

The Permian field is the star of the show at the moment, with production increasing by about 1.5 mb/d since the oil price collapse of mid-2014.

Source: EIA.

Given what we learned from other fields where the boom in drilling and production fizzled out after a decade, such as the Bakken field, the Permian will not be running at current pace indefinitely either. In fact, I think it has perhaps another five years of increasing production at the current pace, assuming that oil prices will remain at current levels or go higher. After that, it will most likely settle into a similar pattern as the Bakken, with production declining when oil prices tank, and then increasing when prices recover, but at a more moderate pace. As is the case with the Bakken field, it will not be a peak in production, but definitely a departure from the exponential increase being witnessed at the moment, which is fueled by a drilling boom that is not being matched by all the other shale fields combined at the moment.

Source: Baker Hughes.

In other words, the great shale boom will transition into a completely matured industry perhaps within about five years, after which the shale industry will no longer be a deciding factor in the global supply/demand balance as it was in the past decade.

The one place where at least geologically speaking there are some prospects of increasing unconventional oil production substantially is Venezuela. At some point I am sure it will happen, which is when a much-welcome respite from what seems to be impending severe oil scarcity will occur. At the moment however, it is not looking like it is in the cards, given the political situation. It does seem therefore that all the optimism in regards to a potential for impending conventional crude production peaking, being cushioned or even rendered irrelevant by a flood of unconventional supplies is greatly misplaced.

I know this is a very controversial topic, in large part due to what in hind-sight can be attributed to a lack of caution on the part of those who promoted the theory of global oil production peaking within a short period of time. They failed to account for price as a factor. When Mathew Simmons wrote "Twilight In The Desert" back in 2005, it was estimated that only about 35% of conventional oil in place can be recoverable. While there are no official estimates in this regard, more and more evidence suggests that we may be somewhere around 45-50%, thanks to higher oil prices. This explains why we gained about a decade and a half since the first suspicions that we may have reached peak oil, and as I already pointed out, it may take further gains in recovery rates of about 1% per year in order to continue postponing a potential oil scarcity crisis. If we manage to gradually increase recovery rates to 60%, then 70% and perhaps even 80%, we may just gain enough time to allow for a transition away from our current almost total economic reliance on crude oil for our economic well-being. If we fail to do so however, and the recovery rate from conventional fields will not surpass far beyond 50%, we may be looking at a very grim future, which might become evident within perhaps a few years. If we are to avoid disaster, clearly we need some more of that increasing oil price innovation.

