Whitbread: Assessing The Breakup Value As Activists Circle

Whitbread (OTCPK:WTBCF, OTCPK:WTBCY, OTCPK:WTBDY) is 75% British hotels and 25% coffee shops. The stock has two activist investors that own 10% total. The company is probably going to spin off its coffee division. There are different opinions as to the break-up value.

Whitbread’s stock trades for £40, there are 183.61 million shares, and the market cap is £7.344 billion ($9.7 billion). Earnings per share were £2.40 and the price to earnings ratio is 16.7. The dividend is £1.0115 and the dividend yield is 2.5%.

The company earned £2.6 billion ($3.4 billion) in 2014 and grew that to £3.295 billion ($4.35 billion) in the most recent year.

Hotels and coffee shops. Odd combination. Whitbread has 785 Premier Inns across the UK and 2,422 Costa coffee shops. It also has 1,399 Costas across the globe. Premier Inn’s underlying profit was £498 million ($657 million) and Costa’s was £159 million ($210 million).

I looked at Costa’s website and it’s exactly what you’d expect—they sell coffee just like Starbucks (SBUX), Coffee Bean, Pete’s and every other coffee place you’ve been to. Not much to research here. What I found on Premier Inn was quite interesting. I wanted to see what a hotel room in London cost per night. When I did my search on the website, page after page of locations popped up. What was amazing is that most were booked. 196 locations came up under a search of London. The ones that weren’t booked were a few miles outside of town and went for about $100 to $150 a night for a single occupancy. That’s not a bad deal.

Costa plans on having 1,200 stores in China by 2022. Premier bought a small hotel chain in Germany last year with 19 locations. Long-term, Whitbread wants to have 3,000 Costa coffee shops and 100,000 hotel rooms. Premier has 72,000 rooms in the U.K.

The balance sheet shows £90.6 million ($120 million) in cash and £191.1 million ($252 million) in receivables. The liability side shows £923.4 million ($1.2 billion) in debt and £668.2 million ($882 million) in payables. I’d say that’s a high amount of debt except for one reason—there is £4.176 billion ($5.5 billion) in property, plant, and equipment. You can see Whitbread owns a lot of its properties.

What got me interested in Whitbread were comments by Oscar Schafer in Barron’s. He noted that it doesn’t make sense to have two disparate companies under one roof and that two prominent activist investors have bought shares. He also noted that Costa has generated a 40% return on invested capital over the last ten years and is the number two player in England and China behind Starbucks. Premier owns 60% of its real estate and has grown its number of rooms at 9% annually. His reasoning for owning the stock is “The stock trades for about 3,960 pence, or 9.5 times Ebitda. If Costa is spun off, it could trade for at least that multiple on its own. We see almost 100% upside in Whitbread over the next few years, and limited downside, even if the U.K. economy deteriorates further.”

Starbucks trades at a Ebitda multiple of 18. If Costa traded at an Ebitda multiple of 15, its market cap would be £2.385 billion ($3.148 billion). Marriott (MAR) trades at an Ebitda multiple of 18. If Premier traded at an Ebitda multiple of £7.47 billion ($9.86 billion). So that’s £9.8 billion ($13 billion). I can see where Schafer is coming from.

Whitbread started in the 1700s as a brewery. It was one of the first breweries in the world to have a steam engine. In the 1970s, Whitbread brewed Heineken. The company is named after Samuel Whitbread. He did not invent white bread.

I once owned a restaurant and I can tell you that the attention to detail is incredible. Something is always dirty or equipment broken. A coffee shop or hotel is the exact same way. They take constant attention. I’m sure you’ve been in a restaurant or hotel that is dirty and disgusting. It seems that Whitbread’s management knows what it’s doing.

The stock’s performance has been sluggish. According to the Financial Times, “Falling occupancy rates …fell 1.6 per cent compared with a 1.1 per cent decline in the fourth quarter. Costa also worsened… sales were down 2.9 per cent following a fourth-quarter decline of 1.8 per cent.”

One of the two activist investors is Elliott. Several private equity investors including Bain Capital, CVC and TPG are interested. The other activist is Sachem Head. Sachem and Elliott together own 10% of shares. Sachem Head was founded by Scott Ferguson who had worked for Pershing Square.

Morgan Stanley thinks the sum of the parts is £42 pounds, which is the target price. They think the stock is down because of weak sales growth. What I can’t figure out is why the stock is trading so low when activist investors own 10%?

I like the stock but am not going to buy. It seems that some key investors must be selling out which is keeping the stock price depressed. A classic value investor would ignore this but I just can’t. I do think the company is extremely well run. I can see Shafer’s break-up value but also Morgan Stanley’s break-up value is much less. Anytime a stock is in break-up mode it should be on your radar.

