Texas Instruments: Reasons To Buy On The News

The several reasons I see to personally be long this name with a long term perspective are reviewed. I consider fair value around $140.

The good news is that the chairman, the prior longstanding CEO, has returned, and not just temporarily.

Introduction

Upon hearing of the replacement of the recently-installed CEO and president of Texas Instruments (TXN) by Rich Templeton, who had been CEO since 2004, along with the preliminary EPS and revenue numbers for Q2, I wanted to accelerate the article I've been working on regarding this venerable name. After riding the same tech names (QQQ) everyone follows and institutions and many individuals own into the January high, I went from having about 40% of my equity exposure in tech to much lower levels. Now, with the US consumer showing more strength than she has in a long time, with retail sales up 6.6% yoy, I've been looking for economically sensitive stocks. The catch is that I want new names to have a steady Eddie characteristic, since the Fed is so hawkish now. As part of leaving my own QE-era, crisis-era investing style behind, I've been taking fresh looks at dominant but somewhat boring companies, and TXN hove into view. I actually began buying the stock around $114-115 very recently as part of edging deeper into the market (SPY), and am thinking of buying some more on this news.

In this article, I will go through the several points that I find attractive in this stock, especially for a post-crisis era. I am not sure that the values are completely compelling, but given what I view as a significant margin of safety, overall I like the reward:risk ratio a lot here.

The first point is a technical one:

TXN - an outperformer that has been consolidating at a high level

The 1-year chart of TXN versus the SPY versus the Q's tells us something:

These days, I take this sort of relative performance chart as a positive, if the valuation remains acceptable. TXN has beaten the Q's over the past year, which in turn have beaten the SPY. But, TXN is unchanged since January, thus it has been resting and despite resting, it still has beaten the surging Q's over the past 12 months.

Next, leaving the Q's out of it for clarity, here is TXN versus the SPY over the past decade:

TXN data by YCharts

TXN has quadrupled, why the SPY has little more than doubled. Dividend yields have, I believe, been roughly similar.

More comfort with leadership now: new boss, same as the old boss

Templeton was COO, then CEO for about 14 years. He is about 59 years old and is a proven, superb leader. One of the risks with Brian Crutcher, now the ex-CEO, was that while he followed the same path to CEO as Templeton, his leadership record was unknown.

I find it important that TXN's announcement included this point:

Templeton's appointment is not temporary, and the board is not searching for a replacement.

TXN is a company with numerous individual products and a somewhat idiosyncratic way of handling its inventory. It may not be an easy situation for an outsider to run. If Crutcher had to go, it's best it happen right away. I think that TXN is fortunate that its former leader is willing to re-up for an indefinite second run as CEO.

TXN continually beats EPS

The preannouncement of $1.40 EPS for Q2 compares with consensus of $1.31 (ETrade data). ETrade shows that in the prior 11 quarters, TXN had 9 beats and two quarters that met expectations. No misses.

The beats were mostly not just a penny or two; they ranged from $0.03 all the way to $0.24 (in Q1 2018).

Clearly, management (Templeton) provides conservative guidance.

As far as Q2 goes, 3 cents per share of the beat was due to a discrete tax benefit that was not in guidance. So the beat is probably better described as 6 cents per share, not 9 cents. Revenues also beat, slightly, by $20 MM.

TXN is a capital return machine

While maintaining a pristine balance sheet, the company emphasizes throughout its public documents that after its significant R&D and capital expenditures, it intends to return approximately 100% of its free cash flow to shareholders via dividends and shrinkage of the float. Shares outstanding dropped from 1.083 B to 0.983 B from 2013-7, a 2.4% CAGR reduction of share count. With EPS roughly equaling FCF, a forward P/E of 20X would suggest a 5% cash-on-cash return to shareholders, typically with buybacks greater than dividends, a board decision of course.

In its Investor Overview whitepaper, TXN says this about its capital return and growth strategies:

TI is one of the few companies that is both a top cash generator and returner among S&P 500 companies. We believe TI is able to grow, generate cash and return it to shareholders in a way that few companies can match. Our capital management strategy has continued to serve our owners well. Free cash flow per share continues to grow steadily, while we continue to invest to strengthen and leverage our long-term competitive advantages.

This document provides a superb first step in learning about TXN.

The key to all the above comes from the competitive advantages that TXN has.

How TXN does it and can keep on doing it: specialized chips, and manufacturing

There is too much here for a time-sensitive article, so I will summarize. First, the chips themselves.

TXN is largely a supplier of analog chips to industry and general businesses, secondarily to consumer markets. Page 4 of its Annual Report/10-K (PDF p. 8) leads me to classify about 70% of its revenues as coming from industry. Using its classification:

industrial = 35%

automotive = 19%

communications equipment = 12%.

That sums to 66%. Then I take a part of the enterprise and "other" categories as being "industry" rather than consumer electronics to get to around 70%. Now, whether it is the analog business, or the smaller Embedded Processing business, TXN chips are designed in and thus have long product lives. Compare that to the sometimes cut-throat business of competing for placement in Apple's (AAPL) upcoming iPhones, a yearly or perhaps somewhat less frequent situation.

TXN states that it wants to increase the share of its business from industrial sources. Clearly, the many digital transformations of the world, which often use sensors and thus require analog chips, plays to TXN's strengths.

TXN makes several points in its whitepaper about its competitive advantages per product line. Re Analog, it is the global leader but with only about 20% of the market; it believes it is gaining share organically. Re Embedded Processing, it had this point to make:

An important characteristic of our Embedded products is that our customers often invest their own R&D to write software that runs on our chips. Once a customer writes software on our platform, they tend to want to re-use that software investment from generation to generation of their product. As a result, relationships with these customers tend to be long-lasting and strategic.

Next, manufacturing needs a comment, best stated by the company in the whitepaper:

By owning our own factories, we have a structural cost advantage and more control over our supply chain that supports our approximately 100,000 customers. We also benefit from our 300-millimeter manufacturing. This larger wafer size translates into more chips per wafer and cost advantages because a chip built on 300-millimeter ["foot-long"] wafers costs about 40 percent less than an unpackaged chip built on 200-millimeter wafers, the size used by most of our competitors.

TXN manufactures globally, with a focus on US-based manufacturing.

That it has a significant cost advantage over its competitors adds importantly to its other competitive strengths.

Risks

With the proven CEO reinstalled, I would not identify anything other than all the usual, and meaningful risks, to an investment in TXN. Please see the 10-K and other filings for a complete list.

Summary and concluding remarks

Just my two cents of course, but I view TXN as a best-of-breed company. I view it as undervalued in that I make the assumptions and reason as follows:

nominal GDP growth will be 5% (2 1/2% real, 2 1/2% inflation)

TXN gains share gradually against the competition, while the chip sector itself gains share as a percent of value in industrial products

thus TXN can be assumed to grow at 8% (maybe a little faster)

the forward FCF yield of 5% therefore doubles in 10 years to 10%.

this is far better than any acceptable-quality bond, and has inflation protection as well.

In other words, I see the steady nature of most of what TXN does, along with its investments in advanced manufacturing, as appropriate to consider TXN as a reliable grower, a market share gainer within an industry that is itself a market share gainer. Everything comes down to judgment, both of a company and what returns an investor requires or at least expects. For me, given the attributes TXN brings to the table, with a veteran CEO who is willing to stay on indefinitely until a proper successor is found, I would think that about a 4% forward earnings yield is fair value. Thus, I would look at about a 20-25% higher price as fair value for TXN, or somewhere in the $140 range.

With gold (GLD) and crude oil prices both off the boil, and the Goldilocks scenario of an economy that is not too hot and clearly not at all cold, more "just right" than anything else, I find TXN appealing as a buy-and-hold equity for what could be a New Normal of greater post-crisis growth, more like the 1984-2000 economy than what we have gotten used to since then. The main obvious difference: more tech now, which is all to the good for TXN.

Thanks for reading and sharing any comments you wish to contribute.

