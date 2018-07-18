Procter & Gamble: Buy This Personal Care And Household Products Company For Above-Average Income

Procter & Gamble dividends are above average at 3.6% and have been increased for 62 years in a row, a dividend King for the income investor.

Procter & Gamble (PG), one of the largest manufacturer and distributor of personal care and household products, is a buy for the dividend income investor. Procter & Gamble has steady growth and has plenty of cash, which it uses to buy bolt-on companies and buy back shares. The company is being reviewed using The Good Business Portfolio guidelines, my IRA portfolio of good business companies that are balanced among all styles of investing.

When I scanned the five-year chart, Procter & Gamble has a poor chart having some ups and downs over five years. The latest dip in 2018 has created a buying opportunity for this solid income investment company.

PG data by YCharts

Fundamentals of Procter & Gamble will be reviewed on the following topics below.

The Good Business Portfolio Guidelines

Total Return And Yearly Dividend

Last Quarter's Earnings

Company Business

Takeaways

Recent Portfolio Changes

I use a set of guidelines that I codified over the last few years to review the companies in The Good Business Portfolio (my portfolio) and other companies that I am reviewing for possible investment. For a complete set of the guidelines, please see my article " The Good Business Portfolio: Update To Guidelines and July 2016 Performance Review". These guidelines provide me with a balanced portfolio of income, defensive, total return and growing companies that hopefully keeps me ahead of the Dow average.

Good Business Portfolio Guidelines

Procter & Gamble passes 10 of 11 Good Business Portfolio guidelines, a good score (a good score is 10 or 11). These guidelines are only used to filter companies to be considered in the portfolio. Some of the points brought out by the guidelines are shown below.

Procter & Gamble does meet my dividend guideline of having dividends increase for 7 of the last ten years and having a minimum of 1% yield, with 62 years of increases and a 3.6% yield. Procter & Gamble is, therefore, a great choice for the dividend income investor. The payout ratio of dividends is high at 68%. After paying the dividend, this leaves cash remaining for investment in expanding the business by buying bolt-on companies, buying back shares and expanding foreign sales. I have a capitalization guideline where the capitalization must be greater than $7 Billion. PG passes this guideline. PG is a large-cap company with a capitalization of $199 Billion. Procter & Gamble 2018 projected cash flow at $13 Billion is good allowing the company to have the means for company growth and increasing the dividend each year. I also require the CAGR going forward to be able to cover my yearly expenses. My dividends provide 3.3% of the portfolio as income, and I need 1.9% more for a yearly distribution of 5.2%. The three-year forward S&P CFRA CAGR of 7.0% meets my guideline requirement. This good future growth for Procter & Gamble can continue its uptrend benefiting from the continued sales growth of their personal care and household products in the United States and foreign countries. I believe the 7% CAGR is very conservative and look for a 10% increase as cost cuts are implemented across the company. My total return guideline is that total return must be greater than the Dow's total return over my test period. PG fails this guideline since their total return is 11.15%, less than the Dow's total return of 52.19%. Looking back five years, $10,000 invested five years ago would now be worth over $11,900 today. This makes Procter & Gamble a poor investment for the total return investor looking back but the future looks brighter. One of my guidelines is that the S&P CFRA rating must be three stars or better. PG's S&P CFRA rating is four stars or buy with a target price of $100.0, passing the guideline. PG's price is presently 26% below the target. PG is under the target price at present and has a relatively average PE ratio of 19, making PG a good buy at this entry point with steady dividend growth to continue. The present dip while digesting its latest company buy provides a good entry point to buy this company at a discount. One of my guidelines is would I buy the whole company if I could. The answer is yes. The total return is poor but the increasing dividend for 62 years makes up for the below average total return. This makes PG a good business to own for the dividend income investor long term. The Good Business Portfolio likes to embrace all kinds of investment styles but concentrates on buying businesses that can be understood, makes a fair profit, invests profits back into the business and also generates a fair income stream. Most of all what makes PG interesting is the long-term growth of the economy and population giving you an increasing growth in the personal care and household products sector with solid increasing income.

Total Return And Yearly Dividend

The Good Business Portfolio Guidelines are just a screen to start with and not absolute rules. When I look at a company, the total return is a key parameter to see if it fits the objective of the Good Business Portfolio. Procter & Gamble beat against the Dow baseline in my 54.0-month test compared to the Dow average. I chose the 54.0 month test period (starting January 1, 2014, and ending to date) because it includes the great year of 2017, and other years that had fair and bad performance. The poor total return of 11.15% makes Procter & Gamble a poor investment for the total return investor. Procter & Gamble has an above average dividend yield of 3.6% and has had increases for 62 years, making Procter & Gamble a great choice for the dividend income investor. The Dividend was last increased in April 2018 to $0.717/Qtr. from $0.69/Qtr. or a 4% increase.

DOW's 54.0 Month total return baseline is 52.19%

Company name 54 Month total return The difference from DOW baseline Yearly dividend percentage Procter & Gamble 11.15% -41.04% 3.6%

Click to enlarge

Last Quarter's Earnings

For the last quarter on April 19, 2018, Procter & Gamble reported earnings that beat expected by $.01 at $1.00, compared to last year at $0.96. Total revenue was higher at $16.28 Billion more than a year ago by 4.3% year over year and beat expected revenue by $60 Million. This was a good report with bottom line beating expected and the top line increasing with a good increase compared to last year. The next earnings report will be out July 2018 and is expected to be $0.90 compared to last year at $0.85 a fair increase. Procter & Gamble just needs a little more time to digest its latest company buy. The graphic below shows growth of the company for the third quarter.

Source: Earnings call slides

Business Overview

Procter & Gamble is one of the largest manufacturer and distributor of personal care and household products in the United States and foreign countries.

As per Reuters

The Procter & Gamble Company, incorporated on May 5, 1905, is focused on providing branded consumer packaged goods to consumers around the world. The Company operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care, and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Company sells its products in approximately 180 countries and territories primarily through mass merchandisers, grocery stores, membership club stores, drug stores, department stores, distributors, baby stores, specialty beauty stores, e-commerce, high-frequency stores and pharmacies. The Company offers Skin and Personal Care products under the brands, such as Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard and SK-II. The Company offers Hair Care products, such as conditioner, shampoo, styling aids and treatments under the brands, such as Head & Shoulders, Pantene and Rejoice. The Company offers Shave Care and Appliances in its Grooming segment. The Company offers Shave Care products, such as female blades and razors, male blades and razors, pre and post-shave products and other shave care appliances. The Company offers Shave Care and Appliances under the brands, such as Braun, Fusion, Gillette, Mach3, Prestobarba, and Venus. The Company offers oral care and personal health care products in the Health Care segment. The Company offers Oral Care products, such as toothbrushes and toothpaste. The Company offers Personal Health Care products, such as gastrointestinal, rapid diagnostics, respiratory, vitamins/minerals/supplements. The Company offers Oral Care products under the brands, such as Crest and Oral-B. It offers Personal Health Care products, such as Prilosec and Vicks."

Overall Procter & Gamble is a good business with 7% CAGR projected growth as the worldwide economy grows going forward with the increasing demand for PG's products. The fair earnings and revenue growth looking forward provides PG with the capability to continue its growth as the business increases by buying bolt companies and foreign expansion.

The graphic below shows the cash distribution that drives shareholder values forward.

Source: Earnings call slides

The FED has kept interest rates low for some years, and on June 13th they raised the base rate up 0.25%, which was expected. I believe that they will not raise the rates two more times this year, but will go slow at one for the rest of 2018, which should help keep the economy on a growth path. If infrastructure spending can be increased, this will even increase the United States growth going forward with better economics for the consumer. The recent market volatility may slow down the FED.

From April 19, 2018, earnings release Jon Moeller (Chief Financial Officer) said

I'm going to start this morning with a brief review of the Company's results for the January/March quarter and our outlook for the fiscal year. David will provide additional perspective on the year and update on key strategic focus areas. This was a challenging quarter in a very tough environment. We grew through the challenges delivering modest top and bottom line growth. We continued improving productivity while investing in our brands. As a result, we remain on track to deliver our fiscal year objectives, but we must and will do better than this. The ecosystems in which we operate around the world are being disrupted and transformed. We must change at an even faster rate winning through superiority, stronger cost and cash productivity and a strengthened organization and culture. Good news, we increased the dividend by 4%, the 62nd consecutive year the P&G dividend has been increased. We also announced this morning significant moves that will strengthen our hand in OTC healthcare positively contributing to the Company's growth and profitability. Overall volume of value share trends continued to improve. Volume shares now in line with prior year levels improving in both developed and developing markets. Seven of 10 global categories are now growing or holding volume share. Value share is down 30 basis points all in and adjusting for intra-category mix impact is down just ten basis points. Several large businesses are moving to positive share trends. Feminine Care and Skin and Personal Care shares are growing."

From April 19, 2018, earnings release David Taylor (Chief Executive Officer, Chairman, and President) said

This is not business as usual at P&G. We will make additional changes needed to accelerate progress. The strategy needed to deliver balanced top and bottom-line growth requires accelerated progress against the five elements of superiority, product, packaging, brand communication, retail execution and value, both consumer and customer as well as stronger progress in productivity to fund these changes."

This shows the feelings of top management for the continued growth of the Procter & Gamble business and shareholder return with an increase in future growth. PG has good constant growth and will continue as the world economy grows. The graphic below shows the growth in the beauty segment of the Procter & Gamble business.

Source: Earnings call slides

The earnings call also said they will concentrate on there prime brands to consolidate their product line to reduce cost and increase earnings. The PG business is solid and costs savings being instituted should allow the earnings to get much better and their products are defensive and will hold up well if we have a downturn in the economy, which I doubt.

Takeaways

Procter & Gamble is a good investment choice for the dividend income investor with it's good projected growth as it buys more bolt-on companies and buys back shares. Procter & Gamble will be considered for The Good Business Portfolio to increase the group of income companies. If you want a steady growing dividend income, in a growing business PG may be the right investment for you.

Recent Portfolio Changes

On July 12th bought a small starter position (0.1% of the portfolio) in Simulation Plus (SLP) a small software company that helps test/simulate new drugs before they are released. This is a very speculative investment and should be watched carefully.

On June 20th closed out covered calls and sold KHC position, I needed some cash. I got a better price using the calls but missed some of the recent gains.

On June 8th sold KHC July 57.5 calls against the position and will make 4% if the KHC price remains the same. The calls are now in the money, and I may move them up and out when the time value is small.

On May 14th, I trimmed the position of Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II(EOS) from 9.2% of the portfolio to 8.9%. I still like EOS and don't want to overweight this fund which is high in technology companies.

On March 29 increased position of American Tower (AMT) to 0.8% of the portfolio, I will continue adding to this position as cash is available.

On March 29 sold entire position of L Brands (LB), it does not look good for the company going forward.

On March 23 increased position of Freeport-McMoRan (FCX) to 2.4% of the portfolio and will add to this position as cash is available.

On March 20 increased position of Freeport-McMoRan to 2.2% of the portfolio and will add to this position as cash is available.

On March 16 increased the position of Digital Reality Trust (DLR) to 2.4% of the portfolio. I want to get this company to a full position of 4%.

On March 1 increased position in AMT to 0.9% of the portfolio and will continue to add when cash is available.

The Good Business Portfolio trims a position when it gets above 8% of the portfolio. The four top companies in The Good Business Portfolio are, Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) is 7.5% of the portfolio, Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II (EOS) is 8.5% of the portfolio, Home Depot (HD) is 10.1% of the portfolio and Boeing is 13.2% of the portfolio, therefore BA, EOS, and Home Depot are now in trim position with JNJ getting close.

Boeing is going to be pressed to 14% of the portfolio because of it being cash positive on 787 deferred plane costs at $316 Million in the first quarter of 2017, an increase from the fourth quarter. The second quarter saw deferred costs on the 787 go down $530 Million a big jump from the first quarter. The second quarter of 2017 earnings was fantastic with Boeing beating the estimate by $0.25 at $2.55. The third quarter of 2017 earnings were $2.72 beating the expected by$0.06 with revenue increasing 1.7% year over year another good report. The first quarter earnings for 2018 were unbelievable at $3.64 compared to expected at $2.64. I just can't bring myself to sell any more Boeing. Farnborough Air Show is giving Boeing a kick up with new orders being announced each day.

JNJ will be pressed to 9% of the portfolio because it's so defensive in this post-BREXIT world. Earnings in the last quarter (July 17 report) beat on the top line by $0.03 and bottom line and Mr. Market did not like it. JNJ has announced a dividend increase to $0.90/Qtr which is 56 years in a row of increases. JNJ is not a trading stock but a hold forever; it is now a strong buy as the healthcare sector remains under pressure.

For the total Good Business Portfolio, please see my article on The Good Business Portfolio: 2018 1st Quarter Earnings and Performance Review for the complete portfolio list and performance. Become a real-time follower, and you will get each quarter's performance after the next earnings season is over.

I have written individual articles on JNJ, EOS, GE, IR, MO, BA, PEP, PEP, PM, LB, Omega Health Investors, Digital Investors Trust (DLR) and Automatic Data Processing (ADP) that are in The Good Business Portfolio and other companies being evaluated by the portfolio. If you have an interest, please look for them on my list of previous articles.

Of course, this is not a recommendation to buy or sell, and you should always do your own research and talk to your financial advisor before any purchase or sale. This is how I manage my IRA retirement account, and the opinions of the companies are my own.

Disclosure: I am/we are long BA, JNJ, HD, OHI, MO, IR, DLR, GE, PM, LB, MMM, ADP, PEP, SLP.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.