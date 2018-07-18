Q2 results were a disappointment due in part to a stellar Q1, which lead to somewhat unrealistic expectations, but are not indicative of a systemic slowdown at the company.

After a closer look, the "disappointing results" still yielded more than 5 million subscribers for the quarter, and combined results for the first 2 quarters surpassed prior expectations for H1.

Nevertheless, the stock recovered most of the losses by late day trade on Tuesday as investors bought the dip in Netflix.

Netflix: Expectations Ahead of Reality

Netflix (NFLX) shares took a nosedive by 20% early on Tuesday following the company’s not so stellar earnings announcement. The company reported lower revenues and far fewer subscribers than analysts were expecting for the quarter. While revenues were a slight miss, subscriber growth disappointed by about 23%.

NFLX 1-Year Chart

Source: StockCharts.com - The dip buying is strong at Netflix, we see that after cratering by about 20% in early morning trade, investors bid up the stock substantially, as Netflix closed down by only about 5% on the day.

So, what happened? It appears that expectations got ahead of reality, and the company was simply unable to comply with the astronomical estimates. So, does this mean Netflix’s brightest days are behind now? Is the stock destined to enter a period of terminal decline following this “disastrous quarter”? Or, is this selloff simply another substantial buying opportunity for current and potential Netflix shareholders?

Earnings Report

Anyone who believed the trajectory of Netflix’s subscriber growth presented in Q1 was sustainable was in a for a rude awakening Tuesday. Netflix’s results fell far short of analysts’ expectations:

Revenue disappointed by $30 million, coming in at just $3.91 billion vs an estimated $3.94 billion for the quarter.

On the bright side, revenue surged by 40% YoY from $2.79 billion in Q2 2017.

The big miss, domestic adds increased by only 674,000 vs an estimated 1.23 million. This is a stark difference from last quarter’s 1.96 million adds, and last year’s Q2 1.07 million adds.

International subscriber adds also disappointed, increasing by 4.47 million vs an estimated 5.11 million.

Overall adds increased by 5.14 million, to about 130 million, a 4% rise over last quarter’s 125 million.

This was significantly lower than last quarter’s net adds of 7.41 million, and was even fewer than last year’s Q2 adds of 5.2 million.

Total adds missed by 23%, coming in at 5.14 million vs estimates of 6.34 million.

EPS came in at 85 cents, 8% higher than consensus estimates of 79 cents, and 166% higher than the 32 cents in Q2 2017.

EPS results look great, but EPS mean very little when it comes to Netflix. Sure, it’s good that the company is earning something, but with a company like Netflix that is still in the hyper-growth stage of its development cycle subscriber growth momentum means far more than incremental EPS increases. Therefore, this report is somewhat disappointing due to the big miss in domestic and international user growth.

However, if we put the situation into context, we see that Netflix still increased its subscriber base by over 5 million users, or by about 4% over the prior quarter. Also, just because the company did not meet the incredibly ambitious sub growth expectations this quarter does not necessarily imply future quarters will be disappointing. It is possible, likely even, that the path of user growth presented during last quarter’s phenomenal results was simply an unsustainable phenomenon.

In Q1 2018 Netflix blew away consensus estimates by adding 7.41 million subscribers vs estimates of 6.5 million, a substantial 14% surprise. This quarter Netflix proved that it is unrealistic for the company to continuously crush estimates, and some quarters may even miss, especially when they come on the back of such stellar results as Q1 provided.

Overal, Netflix missed estimates, but the results were still amazing, and the company now has over 130 million subscribers worldwide.

American Growth Could Slow Down

Netflix now has about 57.5 million subscribers in the U.S., which is roughly 46% of the approximate 126 million households in the U.S. Net adds increased by only 674,000 vs an estimated 1.23 million, so, it is possible that the U.S. market may be approaching a relatively high level of Netflix saturation. Nevertheless, last quarter about 1.96 million Americans signed up for Netflix vs an expected 1.48 million. In fact, if we combine the total number of U.S. adds for the first half, we see that the company added about 2.61 million new subscribers vs expectations for 2.71 million. Also, when you factor out the increase in estimates post Q1 results, analysts were only looking for 2.45 million net adds in H1, and Netflix delivered 2.61 million new subscribers.

This implies that while almost 50% of households in the U.S. have Netflix, growth is likely to continue, even if at a slightly slower pace than was anticipated. Also, the miss in Q2 is likely correlated to the abnormally high adds in Q1. Therefore, future adds in the U.S. may normalize, and the big miss in Q2 is likely not indicative of future performance.

International Potential Remains Immense

Despite the 14% miss in international subscriber growth in Q2, international growth potential remains immense. Once again, to put things in perspective it is important to mention that last quarter Netflix’s international adds beat by about 10%. So, the miss in Q2 could be attributed to a “hangover effect” from Q1. This is likely due to the much higher than expected adds in the beginning of the year, and a rise in estimates due to the overly optimistic results.

In total, Netflix added about 9.93 million international subscribers during the first 2 quarters. This is slightly lower than the recent (astronomical) estimates for 10.13 million. However, if we go back prior to the abnormally high Q1 results we see that estimates for international subscribers were 9.29 for the first half, and Netflix managed to eclipse that figure by about 640,000 subscribers.

The Hype is Strong with Netflix

The hype is very strong at Netflix. Post Q1’s stellar results the company significantly raised subscriber growth targets, from 5.24 million to 6.2 million for Q2. We now see that this was a tad optimistic as Netflix only registered 5.14 million new subscribers for the quarter. To be fair, the company surpassed its $3.9 billion revised revenue target, and its raised 79 cent EPS target.

Netflix is a Difficult Beast to Value

It’s difficult to argue the fact that Netflix’s stock is extremely richly valued. The stock currently trades at over 85 times next year’s projected earnings, and at over 8 times next year’s estimated revenues.

However, Netflix is a company that still has substantial growth potential, coupled with incredible momentum. For instance, if we apply a 5% quarterly subscriber growth rate to Netflix’s current 130 million subscriber base, the company would have roughly 345 million users in 5 years. The company also has pricing power, so it is conceivable that the average monthly Netflix subscription could be around $15 a month in 2023. This suggests that Netflix could realize about $180 in revenue per user by then. 345 million users paying about $180 per year translates to roughly $62 billion in revenues.

In addition, Netflix will inevitably become more profitable over time. In 2015 the company’s profit margin was about 1.8%, in 2016 it was 2.1%, in 2017 profit margin was 4.8%, this year it is projected to be around 7.4%, and next year the company’s profit margin is expected to be around 9.5%. We see a clear trend here, and as Netflix grows larger profitability increases with scale.

Therefore, it is conceivable, likely even that Netflix could reach a profit margin of about 15-20% by 2023. If we apply a midpoint 17.5% profit margin rate to $62 billion in revenues, we arrive at a net income of about $10.09 billion. $10.09 billion in net income would provide Netflix shareholders with EPS of about $23. And with EPS of about $23 Netflix is currently trading at around 16.5 times 2023 earnings (by my estimates).

Naturally, this is an atypical way to value a company, but Netflix is not an ordinary company, and with Netflix it is necessary to look well into the future to get any kind of realistic handle on its stock price. Also, it is conceivable that Netflix’s substantial growth will continue beyond 2023, and the worldwide market may not become significantly saturated with Netflix until the company achieves 500-600 million subscribers, so nearly double the 2023 target. In addition, a Netflix subscription is likely to rise over time, and it is conceivable that an average monthly subscription could be around $20 5-10 years from now. 600 million users coupled with roughly $240 in annual revenue per user suggests Netflix could eventually bring in close to $150 billion in annual revenues, possibly within the next decade.

The Bottom Line

Netflix is extremely richly priced, and the company is expected to deliver immaculate results, or else the stock gets pummeled, much like it did in recent days. However, the recent quarterly miss does not appear to be a systemic problem, and it is not likely indicative of a substantial slowdown in Netflix’s subscriber growth. It is far likelier that subscriber growth expectations simply got ahead of reality post Q1’s stellar results.

However, the company has substantial growth potential going forward, and over 5 million new subscribers in the quarter is not an insignificant figure. Moreover, Netflix is likely to maintain a relatively robust subscriber growth rate going forward, thus, the company is likely to deliver substantially more revenues, and eventually a great deal of profits for its shareholders in future years. I remain bullish on Netflix long-term, this latest dip is likely a buying opportunity, the company’s subscriber growth is likely to bounce back next quarter, surpassing analysts’ estimates, which should enable Netflix’s stock to go substantially higher into year’s end.

