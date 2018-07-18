Vale: Betting On A Recovery

Vale (VALE) is breaking out higher following strengthening fundamental operations. The company has increased high-grade production in recent years, benefiting from the trend higher in the price of such iron ore. Moreover, as the global economy improves, it further benefits Vale’s operations due to increased demand for its production. Vale's share price looks to be bottoming as its operations improve, recovering from a multi-year trend lower. I am using call options to gain exposure to the company as a low-risk way to benefit from the company’s upside.

Fundamental Narrative

Vale is attractively valued at current levels due to its increasing production of higher-grade iron ore and pellets, as well as the rising price of the commodity, ultimately aiding both its top- and bottom-line growth.

The company produces and sells iron ore and iron ore pallets for use as raw materials in steelmaking in Brazil and internationally. It operates through Ferrous Minerals, Coal, and Base Metals segments.

Despite trade war risks, the company could experience further improvement in its operations due to a supportive global economic backdrop. Management recently stated that it reached record iron ore and pellet production for a second quarter, despite Brazil's truck drivers’ strike in May that disrupted production and logistics across the country for 12 days, according to Seeking Alpha. Vale is the world’s top iron ore producer, with production in the most recent quarter totaling 96.8M metric tons, while pellet production reached 12.84M metric tons.

Moreover, its sales volume of iron ore and pellets totaled 86.5M metric tons, a Q2 record. Management claims that its sales mix improved substantially due to the S11D ramp-up and the decision to progressively reduce low grade ore production. The company has chosen to increase its share of premium products, rising to 77% in Q2 from 68% of total sales in the year-ago quarter, maximizing the benefit of rising market premiums, according to its earnings call.

As Vale has ramped up production, focusing on premium grade products, the overall operating environment has similarly improved. High-grade iron ore may spike to $100/metric ton as China intensifies its clampdown on pollution by restraining industrial activity, a trend that could benefit Vale, according to a report by Seeking Alpha. After sinking in March, top-quality ore with 65% iron content has climbed to as high as $91/ton in recent weeks, keeping it in positive territory this year, even as global trade fears have risen. This comes as benchmark 62% ore has flat-lined in the $60s.

According to the report:

“Short-term spikes to [the $100] level are entirely possible in response to Chinese production and policy announcements, but high-quality ore likely will not trade in three figures on a sustainable basis, although spreads are expected to remain wide.”

And

“There has been some structural shift that seems to be a preference for higher-grade ore.”

Due to Vale’s commitment to higher-grade ore production, it is likely to benefit from these widening spreads. Below is a chart of the company’s revenue and earnings per share over the last two decades. Commodity prices collapsed from 2011 through 2016 as global economic growth remained uncertain. This brought down both Vale’s top- and bottom-line growth. As commodity prices have risen in recent years however, and Vale has become more focused on its higher-grade offerings, it has seen both a bump in revenue and EPS. Although both metrics are well below past highs, a further surge in the global economy and thus commodity prices could further improve its operations.

Price Action

As the company’s operations have faltered in recent years, its share price has similarly declined. Since 2011, its share price has been cut from nearly $36, to under $10. This has presented a tremendous buying opportunity, if you believe in the recovery of its operations. With the stock still trading around financial crisis lows, its share price looks to be forming a bottoming pattern.

The Trade

Looking at the company’s options chain below, there looks to be a lot of value in the Jan 2019 $14 strike call options trading near $0.95/contract. It is also trading with a tight spread of only 5-6 cents, and a lot of open interest across a number of the options at this expiration date. The call options allow you to spend only a fraction on the position versus what you would have spent to gain exposure to a full lot of the underlying shares, while also leveraging upside potential.

For example, the lot we are looking to buy would all in cost roughly $100, versus $1,400 to buy 100 shares of Vale outright. Moreover, there is roughly half a trading year left in these options, giving the trade time to play out. Remember however, that it is possible to lose your full premium when trading options.

Source: ThinkorSwim

Conclusion

Vale’s exposure to the broader global economy, as well as commodity prices, makes it vulnerable to swings in economic sentiment. Although many believe that the global economy continues to strengthen, should an extraneous shock occur, such as a trade war, Vale could see its operations decline significantly. The current environment however, is supportive of higher iron ore prices, as well as widening spreads for higher-grade production. Moreover, Vale is similarly ramping up its production. I am buying call options in this name as a low-risk way to play a recovery in its share price.

Disclosure: I am/we are long VALE.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.