Electronic Arts: FIFA 18 Outperforms, But I'll Be Watching Earnings Closely

On a free cash flow basis, growth in this stock might have run its course for the time being.

I will be watching earnings closely to determine whether EMEA sales of FIFA 18 have an overall impact on the company's growth prospects.

However, sales were driven in part by significant discounts on the title.

FIFA 18 has been the most downloaded game title on the European Playstation store.

In my last article on Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) in May, I alluded to the fact that the company has been performing well. However, I also noted that competition from players such as UbiSoft along with a potential slowdown in FIFA games sales could adversely affect performance going forward.

Let’s see how the company has been doing since then.

In terms of price, we see that the stock has risen significantly since then, up to $148.73 at the time of writing:

FIFA 18 Performance

We see that sales of the FIFA 18 title have dominated, knocking the “God of War” title into second place on the UK June Sales Chart, and the game title has been the most downloaded on the European Playstation Store, and also coming in at second place on the North American store.

In this regard, it is little surprise that the stock has been seeing an upsurge as a result. However, it is notable that the surge in FIFA 18 sales has been driven in part by EA offering up to a 60% discount on this and other game titles. Therefore, it remains to be seen how this will specifically affect earnings on July 26, and whether the upsurge in sales would increase overall earnings growth.

Moreover, North America still accounts for over 40% of overall revenue for the company as of 2018:

Rockstar Games’ Grand Theft Auto V has continued to outperform in North America, with the game being the most downloaded on the North American Playstation store.

Earnings

Therefore, is it possible that we might see a short-term dip if FIFA sales do not lift earnings growth as much as expected?

Over the past three years, we see that normalized diluted EPS has remained somewhat stationary overall, while the P/E ratio has steadily been rising:

That said, EA has beaten analyst expectations by significant margins over the past four quarters:

I will be watching EA’s earnings report later this month closely to see whether the high volume of EMEA sales for FIFA 18 translate into significant earnings growth. If this is the case, then I see support for the current price of $148 with further upside ahead. However, if EA surprises with a significant earnings miss – likely because FIFA 18 sales did not move the needle all that much in the context of overall earnings – then the stock could potentially see a dip in the short-term.

Discounted Cash Flow Model

Given EA's meteoric rise over the past few years, is there a chance that growth might be coming to a head?

Let's take a look at the company's free cash flow growth over the past five years in an attempt to answer this.

5-year free cash flow growth

2-year free cash flow growth

We see that while free cash flow growth has been quite swift over the past five years, growth in this metric has largely cooled off in the past two years.

Therefore, I am going to make the assumption that we will see an average of 10% growth in free cash flow per share over the next five years.

I also make the following assumptions:

The discount rate is 7% (in line with the long-term average rate of return on the S&P 500)

The terminal P/FCF ratio is 29.14x, which is in line with the current P/FCF ratio at the time of writing.

I am using a 5-year timeline for growth.

We can see that a discounted cash flow analysis yields a target price of $155, which only represents a 4% upside from the current price.

Year 1 Year 2 Year 3 Year 4 Year 5 Projected 10% FCF growth 5.11 5.62 6.18 6.79 7.47 7% discount rate 2.71 4.90 5.04 5.18 5.33

Terminal P/FCF Ratio 29.14 Terminal P/FCF * Estimated 2020 FCF in Year 5 155.29 Target Price in Year 5 155.29 Upside from price of $148.73 4.41% 5-Year Annualised Rate of Return 0.88%

On a free cash flow basis, we see that EA has very little upside left based on this metric. For significant upside to exist, EA would need to be producing significantly higher FCF growth than 10% per year to sustain further price growth, and therefore the stock could meet resistance for the time being, even if the long-term growth prospects for this industry are promising.

Conclusion

FIFA has continued to perform quite strongly from a business standpoint, and continues to remain a leader in its industry.

With this being said, free cash flow growth has been leveling off, and it is hard to make a case for the type of growth we have seen in the past five years given the concurrent slowdown in FCF growth.

The upcoming earnings report will provide a clearer picture as to future growth prospects for this company. However, I am weary of adding more shares and would not do so until I see a significantly faster pace of growth in FCF.

