ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF MJ - 2018 Q2 Update

We favor other marijuana ETFs because the allocation to tobacco is inefficient and should not precede alcohol/beer companies due to their existing investments in cannabis.

One of the most popular ways for investors to participate in the marijuana sector is through a diversified ETF. Besides the highly popular Canadian marijuana ETFs including the Horizons Marijuana Life Sciences ETF (OTC:HMLSF) and the Emerging Marijuana Growers ETF (OTCPK:HZEMF), U.S. investors had the opportunity to invest in a domestically-listed marijuana ETF since December 26, 2017 when ETFMG announced that it will repurpose its Tierra XP Latin America Real Estate ETF to start focusing on the marijuana sector. We last wrote about this ETF in "Which Marijuana ETF Is Best For You?".

Overview

The Alternative Harvest ETF (MJ) has delivered a negative return of 8.4% from December 28, 2017 to date compared with a 1.89% gain at the Horizons Marijuana Life Sciences ETF. The two funds are similar in nature but the holdings vary in certain instances, which we will discuss in detail below. It is important for investors to keep in mind that this ETF was originally focused on Latin America Real Estate and share price performance before December 26, 2017, is not meaningful.

The fund performance on the ETFMG's website is potentially misleading especially the returns shown as "since inception" which dated back to 2015 when the fund was initially created. As of June 29, 2018, the fund has amassed an AUM of US$384 million and charges a management fee of 0.75%. The fund currently has 39 holdings and holds a diverse set of cannabis-related stocks in several industries.

(Yahoo Finance)

Holdings Update

The portfolio has been rebalanced since our last article, "Hottest U.S. Marijuana ETF Risks Facing Closure" back in February 2018. The biggest changes include the following additions and exclusions:

Added Green Organic Dutchman (OTCQX:TGODF)

Added HEXO (previously Hydropothecary) (OTCPK:HYYDF)

Added Auxly (previously Cannabis Wheaton) (OTCQX:CBWTF)

Added TerrAscend (OTC:TRSSF)

Added Cann Group (OTCPK:CNGGF)

Added Newstrike (OTCPK:NWKRF)

Added ABcann (OTCQB:ABCCF)

Added Radient (OTC:RDDTF)

Added Hiku (OTCPK:DJACF)

Added Miquel Y Costas (OTC:MQLYF)

Removed CanniMed due to its acquisition of Aurora (OTCQX:ACBFF)

The ETF has significantly expanded its holdings to 39 stocks since its conversion in late December last year. The fund has also added the latest IPO such as Green Organic Dutchman. One other difference between this ETF and Horizon's ETFs is that ETFMG still holds a sizable portion of the fund in tobacco stocks. The tobacco exposure has been diluted due to the new additions but they still account for >15% of the fund.

Another thing to point out is that the biggest holding of the fund is Green Organic Dutchman, which has a much smaller market capitalization compared to other top holdings in the fund including Aurora (OTCQX:ACBFF), Canopy (OTC:CGC), Medreleaf (OTCPK:MEDFF), and Cronos (OTC:CRON). It is also notable that the fund has expanded to include numerous Canadian and international stocks.

Name Ticker Feb-18 Jun-18 Change Green Organic Dutchman (TGODF) -- 7.44% 7.44% Aurora (ACBFF) 6.41% 5.54% -0.87% Canopy Growth (CGC) 6.04% 5.32% -0.72% Medreleaf (MEDFF) 5.95% 5.32% -0.63% Cronos (CRON) 8.60% 5.29% -3.31% HEXO (Hydropothecary) (HYYDF) -- 4.96% 4.96% Canntrust (OTC:CNTTF) 4.99% 4.43% -0.56% Organigram (OTCQB:OGRMF) 2.75% 4.35% 1.60% GW Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:GWPH) 4.31% 4.24% -0.07% Auxly (Cannabis Wheaton) (CBWTF) -- 3.43% 3.43% Emerald Health (OTCQX:EMHTF) 3.08% 3.30% 0.22% Supreme Cannabis (OTCPK:SPRWF) 2.97% 2.67% -0.30% TerrAscend (TRSSF) -- 2.53% 2.53% Corbus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRBP) 2.52% 2.41% -0.11% Cann Group (CNGGF) -- 2.31% 2.31% Newstrike Resources ((NWK -- 2.30% 2.30% Turning Pt Brands (NYSE:TPB) 2.86% 1.92% -0.94% 22nd Centy (NYSEMKT:XXII) 2.82% 1.83% -0.99% ABcann (ABCCF) -- 1.83% 1.83% Cara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CARA) 2.57% 1.77% -0.80% Insys Therapeutics (NASDAQ:INSY) 3.12% 1.64% -1.48% Swedish Match (OTCPK:SWMAF) 2.47% 1.62% -0.85% Imperial Brands (OTCQX:IMBBY) 2.11% 1.61% -0.50% Japan Tobacco (OTCPK:JAPAF) 2.13% 1.61% -0.52% Radient Technologies (RDDTF) -- 1.61% 1.61% Philip Morris (NYSE:PM) 2.28% 1.59% -0.69% Altria Group (NYSE:MO) 2.14% 1.57% -0.57% Universal Corp (NYSE:UVV) 2.17% 1.57% -0.60% Schweitzer-Mauduit (NYSE:SWM) 2.22% 1.54% -0.68% Scandinavian Tobac (OTC:SNDVF) 2.71% 1.53% -1.18% Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) 2.11% 1.53% -0.58% Arena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARNA) 3.01% 1.52% -1.49% Brit Amer Tobacco (NYSEMKT:BTI) 2.22% 1.52% -0.70% Vector Group (NYSE:VGR) 2.08% 1.52% -0.56% Huabao (OTCPK:HUABF) 2.93% 1.47% -1.46% Miquel Y Costas (MQLYF) -- 1.44% 1.44% Gima Tt Spa N.A. 2.74% 1.42% 1.42% Hiku Brands (DJACF) -- 0.04% 0.04% Isodiol International (OTCQB:ISOLF) 1.61% 0.01% -1.60% Cannimed Therapeutics (OTC:CMMDF) 5.31% -- -5.31% Cash Holdings 0.79% 0.45% -0.34%

Key Takeaway

ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF is the only U.S.-listed marijuana ETF and has received lots of media and investor attention when it was first launched. The fund has since produced less than satisfactory returns amid the selloff earlier this year. The fund is diversified and holds a material portion of the fund in tobacco and pharma companies. We question the >15% allocation to tobacco as none of the tobacco companies have any material investment in the cannabis sector just yet.

Imperial Brands only announced an early round financing for an undisclosed sum in a cannabis medical research firm last week. We would argue that before tobacco companies are considered, perhaps beer companies such as Constellation Brands (STZ) and Molson Coors (TAP) should be included in the first place. Constellation already owns a sizable chunk of Canopy's shares through an early investment and Molson Coors is reportedly looking for partnerships in the sector.

We think the significant allocation to tobacco companies in a marijuana-focused ETF is premature and puzzling from our point of view. Thus, we do not like the fund allocation of ETFMG's ETF and think Horizon is doing a better job of creating a more focused marijuana investment fund. However, we do note that this fund might be preferred by some investors due to its U.S. listing.

In summary, we favor the Horizons Marijuana Life Sciences ETF as the single best vehicle to gain exposure to the broader cannabis sector with a focus on large-cap names, which we think will outperform in the near term.

ETFMG Alternative Harvest has an efficient allocation of >15% to the global tobacco sector including producers and suppliers, which does not make sense to us because several alcohol companies already started making investments in Cannabis and they are not represented in the fund currently. We would not recommend this ETF to investors due to its inefficient fund allocation and believe Horizon's Marijuana ETF is a superior option at this time.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more stocks trading at less than $1 per share and/or with less than a $100 million market cap. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.