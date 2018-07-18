Coupa Software: Calls Offer Most Of The Return Taste And Way Less Risk Calories

Over the past year, the shares of Coupa Software Inc. (NASDAQ:COUP) are up about 115%, and, in my view, investors would be wise to count their blessings and sell the shares at these levels. I’ll go through my reasoning below by focusing on the financial history here, noting the disconnect between revenue and net income. I’ll also look more closely at the cash flow statement, noting some problems with the calculation of free cash flow in this case. I’ll make some comments about the convertible notes the company issued this past January, as these are relevant to the ongoing theme of dilution. I’ll also note that insider ownership has fallen dramatically as the share price has risen. All that said, it would be foolish to fail to acknowledge that the crowd seems to love growing revenue, and will bid stocks up to ridiculous valuations on the back of it. There's a very real risk that shares will continue to rise in price. For people who still want access to any potential upside, I would recommend switching to call options. They offer much of the upside at far less risk.

About the Company

According to the company website, “Coupa Software Inc. is the cloud platform for business spend.” Translated, that means that the company helps customers by maximizing the value of their spend under management, which helps drive significant cost savings and thus profitability. The company provides a unified, cloud-based spend management program that links hundreds of companies to millions of suppliers globally. The service has helped customers save billions of dollars cumulatively to date.

In my view, there is an enormous market opportunity here.

Source: Company presentation

To put this $37 billion opportunity into perspective, the company currently generates ~$187 billion in revenue. Also, the network effects of this sort of business create significant barriers to entry. Given that, shareholders should be quite optimistic about the fact that Coupa has such an impressive customer list, including the firms listed on this slide:

Source: Company presentation

Financial History

This massive market opportunity is borne out by the numbers. A quick review of the financial history here suggests that Coupa Software is growing its revenue and gross profit at a tremendous rate. Over the past five years, revenue has grown at a CAGR of about 38% and gross profit has grown at a CAGR of about 32%. The difficulty, from my point of view, is that the company hasn’t managed to translate that rising revenue into meaningful earnings growth. In fact, I calculated the correlation between revenue and net income over the past four years, and it comes to r=-.65. That’s a fairly strong negative correlation. Interestingly enough it seems that the more this company sells, the more money it seems to lose. The reasons for this seem fairly obvious in that as sales have grown so too has R&D (grown at a CAGR of 39%), sales and marketing (grown at a CAGR of 27%), and G&A (grown at a CAGR of 31%). All of these include stock based compensation. In other words, rising revenue has resulted in rewards being given to people who are eligible for stock rewards, but not common shareholders.

The one bright spot on the financial statements seems to be that free cash flow turned positive in 2017, and was fairly massive in the first quarter of 2018. This isn’t as good as it at first appears for a few reasons. In order to get into why this is troublesome, we need to remember how free cash flow is calculated. Although there are three ways one can calculate free cash, all lead to the same result, and the easiest for our purposes is CFO- CAPEX. I think it’s easiest for us because both CFO and CAPEX can be found on the cash flow statement.

Source: Company 10-K

Although I’m generally a great fan of free cash flow as a measure, I have to acknowledge that it, like everything, has limitations. For instance, there’s a general problem with cash flow in that the company can ignore the $49 million of stock based compensation paid over the past three years, and it can ignore the fact that stock based compensation expense ballooned by about 215% from 2017 to 2018. This didn’t cost the company cash, but it certainly did cost shareholders, and the fact that it’s excluded from “free cash flow” raises a flag in my view.

Also, the definition of CAPEX is limited in my estimation. The company has spent “only” $4.48 million in property and equipment in 2018, but it also spent $46 million on acquisitions. I think a very strong case can be made to suggest that an expenditure to acquire another company is actually a “capital expense.” It is excluded from free cash calculations, though.

The final problem that I want to talk about is the dilution that has taken place over the past five years. The company has generated just under $433 million in stock sales over the past five years, and the share count has grown at a CAGR of about 75%. In my view, that pain is not over for shareholders, given the terms of the convertible notes, discussed below.

Source: Company filings, 10-K, 10-Q

Convertible Notes

This past January, the company issued $200 million .375% semi annual pay notes that mature in January of 2023. Starting October 15, 2022, holders of these warrants can convert their notes at a rate of 22.4685 shares for every $1,000 principal amount. This translates into a price of ~$44.51, or ~32% below the current price. We can assume that this conversion will take place, which will up the shares outstanding by another 8%.

I should also point out that the company engaged in a “capped call” option, that is designed to reduce the impact of dilution. The strike price of this call is $63.82, marginally below the current price.

Insiders Selling

I think it’s telling that the people who arguably know this company best are reducing their relative ownership stake in the business. While they receive massive share based compensation, insiders understandably don’t tend to want to hold their shares.

Source: Gurufocus

Options to the Rescue

I have noted in several of my articles that there’s often a disconnect between the stock and the company that it is supposedly a representative of. This is certainly the case with Coupa in my view. Although the company seems to be financially troubled, there is a very high probability that the stock will continue to go up. It’s for that reason that I need to offer an alternative to the investor who acknowledges the problems here, but doesn’t want to miss out on the party. I think a reasonable middle ground can be found in call options. These are particularly relevant in this case because there’s no opportunity cost of a lost dividend in this case.

Specifically, for those people who continue to want to have exposure to these shares, I would recommend switching into call options. In particular, the January call with a strike price of $70 is trading for ~$6.70 at the moment. If an investor were to sell the stock, and buy this option with only 10% of the capital, their risk reward profile would improve in the following way. For about 10% of the capital employed, they would get access to much of the upside of the stock itself. If the stock drops precipitously, as I suggest it should, the loss for an investor who owns the call will be limited to only ~10%. If the stock continues to rise, the owner of the call will make a decent return.

I should note that price changes will not be one for one (i.e. the option will not rise $1 for every $1 the stock rises). There are a host of reasons for this that are beyond the scope of a discussion about the common stock. For those interested in learning how to use call options to get most the upside at far less risk, I recommend a few resources.

Conclusion

I think the shares of Coupa Software Inc. are fully priced at these levels. The company has generated massive increases in revenue, reflecting the size of the market that it serves, but hasn’t managed to turn these growing sales into profits. Insiders seem to be reflecting this reality with their own behavior. Additionally, dilution has been an ongoing problem and the convertible notes issued last January will likely make this situation worse. All of that said, I think there’s a better than average chance that a market that has accepted all of the flaws here will continue to bid the shares higher. I think call options are a reasonable lower cost way of gaining exposure here. I think sooner or later this company will be profitable. In the meantime, though, investors would be wise to switch from being shareholders to being options holders.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.