Semtech: Multiple Revenue Drivers In Place

Semtech (SMTC) is a mid-sized semiconductor company with a number of revenue drivers in place to grow the business in the near- to mid-term. It is large enough ($3.2b market cap) and liquid enough (trades 550,000 shares per day at a $47 stock price) for most institutional investors. The company breaks out its revenue into three buckets, Signal Integrity, Protection, and Wireless & Sensing. Each of these groups is well positioned in its industry and has coming catalysts to propel revenue growth going forward. In addition to having the right products, the company has a top-notch management team to execute on its vision. From a valuation perspective, the company trades at 17.3x 2019E earnings, a low multiple for an established semiconductor company with above-average growth prospects.

I originally came upon Semtech in 2012 when the company purchased a small Canadian semiconductor maker named Gennum which we were shareholders of. Gennum produced chips called CDRs which stand for Clock and Data recovery. When signals are sent down copper or fiber optic cables, the signals degrade as they move farther from their source. CDRs reset the data and clock aspects of the signal so they can either be sent farther down their path or they can end their journey and be handed off to other kinds of chips that need a robust, non-degraded signal. Gennum was a leader in 1G and 10G CDRs, which were cutting edge at the time, and the market had few competitors.

Semtech judged this to be an attractive market and entered it by purchasing Gennum. Since then, the company has invested heavily in R&D in keeping its CDRs in a leadership position. Its CDR products not only perform better than the competition but also use less power. This low power attribute becomes crucial in data centers where there are thousands of servers crammed together and cooling costs are very meaningful. Semtech counts the biggest data center operators as customers, including Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) and Google (NASDAQ:GOOG) (NASDAQ:GOOGL). New CDR purchases are driven by new data center builds as well as speed upgrades in existing data centers. Many data centers are beginning to upgrade from 10G to 100G and some are even moving to 400G speeds. The upside to CDR technology is that CDRs are needed more as speeds go higher. This is because higher speed signals break down more quickly than lower speed ones, so necessitating a higher penetration of CDRs.

In addition to data centers, Semtech also sells CDRs into the wireless backhaul and PON markets. Current wireless backhaul operates at relatively low speeds that need few CDRs. 5G backhaul, however, will be operating at much higher speed because of the additional bandwidth, and thus will represent a large opportunity for CDR sales. Passive optical networks (PONs) are also moving from 2.5G to 10G, a speed where they will need CDRs. Thus, there is a lot of opportunity in Semtech's Signal Integrity division.

Semtech's Protection business is also at an inflection point. This division's products basically protect chips from electrostatic discharge (ESD). This discharge, which could come from lighting or static electricity has the capacity to destroy the delicate circuits on unprotected chips. Semtech's chips are basically an insurance policy for consumer electronics companies that do not want elevated numbers of returns from products whose chips were fried by ESD. A few chip generations ago, some chip makers put ESD protection on a portion of their own chips so they wouldn't need external protection devices. At transistor sizes of 40nm, that was a feasible strategy. Now that transistor sizes are 10nm and 7nm, these on-chip protections would take up most of the chip so are no longer practical. As such, this is a driver for external protection chips like Semtech's. In addition, small chips are more delicate and more likely to fail with smaller amounts of ESD, thus again driving more sale of protection products. While there are other protection players, Semech is the biggest and has the best technology.

Semtech's last business, Wireless & Sensing, probably has the most upside potential of all three. This business contains Semtech's LoRa wireless business which is ramping sharply now and has a lot of growth potential ahead of it. LoRa is a long-range, low power communication protocol which is ideal for many Internet of Things applications. Typical use cases include wireless power meters, smart city lights, agricultural monitoring, etc. There is a misperception in the market that LoRa competes head to head with cellular and Wifi. These three technologies actually complement each other. WiFi is used for short range, high bandwidth communications. Cellular is used for long range, fairly high bandwidth communications. LoRa is used for low power, long range, low bandwidth communications. Thus each has its uses, depending on the application.

Semtech has built out an ecosystem for its LoRa technology called the LoRa Alliance. The Alliance has over 500 members and is growing rapidly. Many companies make products based on LoRa and then sell them to their end customers. Semtech has a successful partnership with Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) called MachineQ where Comcast has built out LoRa networks in 12 cities and is now signing up customers for them. LoRa accounted for $42 million in revenue for Semtech last year and the company has forecast $80-100 million in revenue from that business this year. Semtech has a $400 million pipeline of LoRa business currently and expects that the business could do $200 million in revenue next year. Eventually, the company sees LoRa as a billion dollar business itself.

While at 17x earnings, Semtech is not classically cheap, we feel that Wall Street is underestimating the growth in each of Semtech's businesses. We feel that CDRs could grow faster than expected with the upgrades to 100G and 400G in the datacenter, the move to 10G GPON, and the buildout of 5G networks. Protection has more room to grow given the move to smaller chip sizes. Finally, while LoRa is understood by analysts, its potential is currently taken with a grain of salt while we are more bullish on the opportunity. We think that the company, which is one of the higher growth analog semiconductor businesses out there, deserves a 22x P/E multiple which would imply a $61 stock price or 30% upside from here. We believe that Semtech could become a compounder over time as each of its businesses continues to grow.

Disclosure: I am/we are long SMTC.