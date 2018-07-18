Cheap Stocks Moving In The Right Direction

What can be better than buying a cheap stock? Buying a cheap stock that is moving in the right direction.

Simplicity is the ultimate sophistication in the stock market. The more simple and straightforward the rationale for buying a stock, the better the chances of achieving satisfactory returns from such position. At the end of the day, successful investing is all about answering two main questions: what to buy and when to buy it.

This article is introducing a quantitative system aimed at investing in relatively undervalued stocks that are also benefiting from rising sentiment among Wall Street analysts. In other words, the system looks for cheap companies, and it’s also looking to buy them when they are moving in the right direction.

System Design

Most valuation indicators have a key weakness, which is that they don’t include growth into the equation. Ratios such as price to earnings (P/E), enterprise value to EBITDA (EV/EBITDA), and price to cash flow (P/FCF) can be very intuitive and useful. However, if two companies have different expected growth rates, then the analysis is far more nuanced than simply looking at the stock price versus current earnings or cash flows.

The price to earnings growth (PEG) ratio, on the other hand, incorporates the impact of different growth rates into valuation. The PEG ratio is simply obtained by dividing the P/E ratio by the expected long-term growth rate in earnings.

All else the same, the higher the expected growth in earnings, the more valuable each dollar in earnings from such company. In other words, the P/E ratio is obviously higher for high growth companies. This means that focusing solely on the P/E ratio would make high-growth companies erroneously look overvalued when comparing stocks. By dividing the P/E ratio by the expected earnings growth rate, the resulting ratio is far more valuable and comprehensive.

Valuation ratios are obviously very dissimilar across different sectors and industries, and this fact needs to be kept in consideration when comparing valuation ratios. For this reason, the quantitative system is looking for stocks with a PEG ratio below the industry average.

Even the cheapest stock in the world can turn out to be a disappointing investment when the business fundamentals are deteriorating. In order to make sure that the company remains strong, the quantitative system also requires that earnings expectations for the company in both the current year and next year have been increased over the past four weeks. In addition, the average recommendation for the company among Wall Street analysts needs to be stronger than it was for weeks ago.

Among the companies that meet the criteria required for inclusion, the system buys the 50 stocks with the strongest upward revisions in earnings and sales estimates over the past four weeks.

Wall Street analysts can make mistakes just like everyone else, and in fact they often make serious miscalculations. However, if earnings expectations for the company are being revised higher and analysts are increasingly bullish on the stock, this generally means that there is some consensus on the idea that the company is moving in the right direction.

Wrapping up, a stock needs to meet the following criteria to be included in the quantitative system:

The PEG ratio is below the industry average

Earnings expectations for the current year have increased in the past four weeks

Earnings expectations for next year have increased in the past four weeks

The average recommendation from Wall Street analysts has improved in the past for weeks

Among the stocks that pass the screen, the system buys the 50 names with the strongest upward revisions in earnings and sales estimates.

Leaving the numerical considerations aside, the logic behind the quantitative system is actually quite simple. We are looking to buy stocks that are undervalued when considering their growth potential, and we also want to buy them when the consensus is indicating that the fundamentals are increasingly strong.

Backtested Performance And Recommended Portfolio

The following backtest eliminates over-the-counter stocks, and it considers only companies with a market capitalization level above $350 million to guarantee a minimum size and liquidity level. The backtesting assumes an equal-weighted portfolio, monthly rebalanced, and with an annual expense ratio of 1% to account for trading expenses.

The chart below shows how the 50 stocks selected by the system performed in comparison to the SPDR S&P 500 (SPY) ETF since 1999. The system more than tripled the benchmark, with annual returns of 19.3% per year versus an annual return of 6.2% for the market-tracking ETF in the same period. In cumulative terms, the system gained 2,764.75% versus 213.68% for the benchmark.

Data from S&P Global via Portfolio123

In other words, a $100,000 investment in the SPDR S&P 500 ETF in January of 1999 would currently be worth around $313,700, and the same amount of capital allocated to the portfolio recommended by the quantitative system would have a much larger value of $2.86 million

Without further prologue, the table below lists the 50 stocks currently recommended by the system. Data in the table also includes the PEG ratio for each stock and the average PEG ratio in the industry to provide a quick reference on valuation. In addition, the table shows the average earnings per share estimate for the company in the current year and what that number was 4 weeks ago to show how expectations have evolved.

Name PEG PEG Industry EPS estimate EPS 4wks ago Allegheny Technologies (ATI) 0.21 3.43 1.41 1.4 Alphabet Inc (GOOG) (GOOGL) 1.57 2.44 44.23 43.97 ArcBest (ARCB) 0.41 1.35 2.99 2.91 Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings (AAWW) 0.84 1.36 6.5 6.29 Boise Cascade (BCC) 1.14 1.68 3.41 3.23 Celanese (CE) 1.11 1.43 9.65 9.56 Centene (CNC) 1.18 1.39 7.06 7.04 CRA International (CRAI) 1.47 1.61 2.3 2.29 CSX Corp (CSX) 0.95 1.35 3.32 3.27 Diodes Inc (DIOD) 1.17 1.26 2.06 2.05 Echo Global Logistics (ECHO) 1.11 1.36 1.52 1.49 EnPro Industries (NPO) 1.23 1.43 3.9 3.6 Entegris Inc (ENTG) 0.66 1.26 1.94 1.89 Evercore (EVR) 0.83 1.44 7.47 7.46 Facebook (FB) 1 2.44 7.75 7.63 Graphic Packaging Holding (GPK) 1.08 1.5 0.88 0.87 Hooker Furniture (HOFT) 0.94 0.95 3.45 3.35 Hub Group (HUBG) 1.34 1.36 2.44 2.43 ICF International (ICFI) 1.52 1.61 3.71 3.71 J.B. Hunt Transport Services (JBHT) 1.25 1.35 5.43 5.28 JPMorgan Chase (JPM) 1.42 1.57 9.18 8.99 Ligand Pharmaceuticals (LGND) 1.18 1.57 6.2 5.01 Medifast (MED) 1.63 2.04 4.09 4.07 Mercer International (MERC) 0.56 1.68 2.39 1.89 Methanex (MEOH) 0.67 1.43 6.96 6.31 MGM Growth Properties (MGP) 2.01 7.62 0.92 0.91 Micron Technology (MU) 0.22 1.26 11.73 11.6 Mistras Group (MG) 1.12 1.61 0.77 0.75 Norfolk Southern (NSC) 1.15 1.35 8.74 8.65 Nucor Corp (NUE) 0.73 3.43 7.21 6.54 Old Dominion Freight Line (ODFL) 1.16 1.35 6.51 6.44 PNC Financial Services Group (PNC) 0.96 1.57 10.69 10.57 Progressive (PGR) 1.06 1.18 4.27 4.19 Regency Centers (REG) 4.77 7.62 1.55 1.42 Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (REGN) 1.51 1.57 18.87 18.75 Reliance Steel & Aluminum (RS) 1 3.43 8.75 8.6 Royal Dutch Shell (RDS.A) (RDS.B) 0.4 1.51 5.72 5.66 Sify Technologies (SIFY) 0.62 4.49 0.11 0.09 Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile (SQM) 1.26 1.43 1.8 1.8 Sotheby's (BID) 1.5 1.74 2.74 2.72 T. Rowe Price Group (TROW) 1.4 1.44 7.22 7.14 Union Pacific (UNP) 1.13 1.35 7.68 7.66 United Rentals (URI) 0.54 1.2 15.29 15.2 United States Steel (X) 0.82 3.43 5.48 5.41 Upland Software (UPLD) 1.13 2.54 1.55 1.49 USANA Health Sciences (USNA) 1.6 2.04 4.53 4.47 Vale SA (VALE) 0.44 3.43 1.5 1.42 Virtus Investment Partners (VRTS) 0.41 1.44 12.44 12.17 Vishay Precision Group (VPG) 1.12 1.44 1.75 1.66 Weyerhaeuser (WY) 4.82 7.62 1.51 1.48

Past performance does not guarantee future returns, and backtested performance numbers should always be taken with a grain of salt. Nevertheless, making investing decisions based on hard quantified data is a sounder approach than relying on opinions and speculations to invest in the market. Besides, it makes sense to expect solid returns when investing in relatively cheap stocks with rising earnings expectations.

Disclosure: I am/we are long GOOG, GOOGL, FB, JPM.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.