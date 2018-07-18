Berkshire Hathaway: Profit From The Buffett Put

It is not often that one gets to buy a stock with advance knowledge of what Buffett is likely to do.

Introduction

For the last few years, I have published a simple way to value Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE:BRK.B) based on year-end book value and one’s expectation for how much it will increase in the future. In my recent note this year, I was bullish on the stock, recommending buying it at the $200 level and partially hedging by selling the $220 strike calls. I received push-back from reader comments that selling the covered calls was a bad idea. Since then, the stock has fallen approximately 5% along with the financial sector. Selling the calls and rolling them forward on expiration would have almost made up this deficit. The company’s recent announcement of a change in its buyback policy offers another attractive entry point for the stock.

The buyback decision

The company had a policy in place that it could buy back its stock up to 1.2x book value. The problem was that the stock has consistently traded above this level, in the 1.3 to 1.5x range. On 17 July 2018, the company announced that it would now buy back its stock at a level below its intrinsic value that its leaders Warren Buffett and Charlie Munger conservatively determined. Any buybacks under the amended program would not begin until 06 August 2018, after the company announces its quarterly results the prior Friday evening. Thus, the implicit demand from the company for its stock below a certain price offers investors a put, or an option to sell their stock, back to the company.

I believe Buffett and Munger will be comfortable buying the stock up to 1.5x trailing book value. In recent shareholder letters, Buffett has said that he believes the company is worth considerably more than book value, given the large percentage of earnings derived from operating businesses. The most recent book value for the company was $211,184 per A share, equivalent to $140.8 per B share. Thus, I would expect the company to buy back its stock up to the $210 level per B share. One can reasonably expect the book value to increase approximately 2% per quarter under normal market conditions.

What drove this decision?

Berkshire’s last large acquisition, that of Precision Castparts in early 2016 for $37 billion, has turned out to be a dud. Large public equity investments have fared no better, and a rising market offering few bargains. Cash on the balance sheet has continued to grow to a level of more than $100 billion. With the market fixated on high growth technology stocks and more supply of Berkshire stock into the market from Buffett’s charitable donations, the stock has languished this year. Buying back stock thus offers a palatable alternative in the face of a booming economy that does not necessitate holding an extraordinarily large cash balance. The lower US corporate tax rate and full expensing of capital expenditures for tax purposes means that Berkshire’s cash balance will grow faster than it would have otherwise.

My recommendation and risks to the investment

Berkshire Hathaway’s telegraphing of its impending buyback offers a low-risk investment opportunity and a chance to legally front-run the best investment team in the world. I would recommend buying the B shares at the current $195 level and partially hedge the position by selling the $220 strike calls. The December expiration will fetch you approximately $2. Additionally, I would sell the $180 strike puts to generate some additional income. The September strike on these will net you approximately $1. Together, these will serve to decrease the effective cost of acquisition of the stock. The flip side is that it limits your gain to approximately 15% over 5 months (almost 40% annualized) and it commits you to buying more stock if it falls below $180 in a few months.

The major risk to this investment is if tariffs and trade wars escalate to the point of threatening the global economy, resulting in significantly lower earnings than expected at Berkshire for an extended length of time. A lower risk is if the market goes down for a non-fundamental reason, taking Berkshire’s stock along with it. This is a temporary factor that should get corrected over time, and in fact would serve to increase the intrinsic value of the stock if the company were to buy back its stock at lower levels.

Disclosure: I am/we are long BRK.B.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.