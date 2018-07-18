LGI Homes Inc. - Good Things Come In Small Houses

Thesis

Share prices of LGI Homes (LGIH) have dropped sharply from over $75 on May 7th and have been hovering in the high 50’s since the beginning of June. With a current PE (NYSE:TTM) of 11.01, which is lower than all but Toll Brothers (TOL) amongst its peers. A similar forward-looking scenario is present in which LGIH has the second lowest forward PE, currently sitting at 7.72. Again, TOL is the only company with a lower ratio, though for the sake of argument, not by a meaningful amount.

With valuation on par or better than other builders, I feel that LGIH is overlooked in favor of its peers and that investors perhaps don’t fully understand what it does differently (and so well) in comparison to the homebuilding industry that make it a buy at today’s prices. By targeting first-time homebuyers, especially millennials, LGIH has positioned itself well for growth, which has been apparent looking at the stock price’s incredible run up since the beginning of 2017. However, after the selloff and with concerns over rising interest rates, share prices have reached an attractive valuation for long term investors willing to hold for a year or more.

Higher Gross Margins than a Luxury Builder

LGIH specializes in “starter homes”, which are basic, no-frills houses having both lower costs and quicker to construction times than other homes. The strategy for the location of these homes is also a low cost approach in which real estate is not in metropolitan areas, but is in an area close to highways providing access to employment centers and retail locations. This strategy is being executed successfully and translating into gross margins close to 25%, which beats out Toll Brothers’ 22.5% gross margin for their similar quarter. What’s amazing is that Toll Brothers is a luxury home builder, which you would expect to have higher gross margins than LGIH, a builder of starter homes. LGIH’s homes do not have add-on packages for bathroom or kitchen upgrades as they utilize “cookie-cutter” plans to quickly construct their properties. These are known as “spec homes” in the industry, as they are built to specifications with little to no modifications. The quick construction times not only helps keep costs down, but also delivers homes to the marketplace quicker. Larger and more customized homes have seen their timelines to completion stretched even longer than usual due to labor shortages, and some homebuyers are not willing to wait longer to have a move in ready home.

The Party Is Not Over

Let’s first all agree – the housing market has been booming over the past several years. That being said, LGIH’s future growth is not being either fully appreciated or recognized by the market. Comparing the company’s Q1 of 2018 to Q1 of 2017 total home closings increased 63.5% with sales revenue increasing 71.3% to $279 million. As a result, share prices were up 161% in 2017, but are down nearly 20% YTD. While there was some profit taking as investors looked to cash in, I feel there is still value here for investors looking to add to or start a position.

On the conference call the company reaffirmed its full year guidance for home sales totaling between 6,000-7,000 homes, with a full year EPS between $6.00 and $7.00. On the low end of the 2018 guidance, today’s share price represents at most a 9.6 PE for, or as low as 8.2 PE for 2018.

Those are quite favorable valuations, especially when you compare FY2018’s EPS guidance to FY2017’s actual EPS of $4.74; we’re seeing a minimum forecasted EPS growth of 26.5% with a ceiling of 47.6%. Looking forward to FY19, the average annual EPS estimate among analysts is $7.51, with the low coming in at $7.17 and the high being $8.14.

If LGIH hits the top of its guidance this year and comes in at the average analyst estimate, we’re looking at over 7% growth. While that’s not the triple digit growth the stock experienced over the past 3 years, at the current valuations it is cheap growth. Additionally, analysts have an average long term EPS growth rate of 16.4%, which makes todays share prices even more attractive and undervalued for long term investors. While the stock has cooled off after shareholders locked in returns, there is still more growth ahead for LGIH as it is building the right types of homes which are of short supply in today’s housing market.

Supplying the Right Houses at the Right Time

The financial crisis severely impacted home ownership rates and persuaded many to rent rather than own; as they watched their friends or families lose their houses to foreclosure. However, according the U.S. Census, home ownership is seeing its sharpest increase in over 10 years. With the economy being strong with low unemployment and increasing rents nationwide, the classic “renting versus owning debate” is becoming easier to solve.

As mentioned above, LGIH focuses on starter homes, which are smaller, more affordable, and often sought out by either first time homebuyers or retired individuals. With over 10,000 baby boomers turning 65 each day and looking to downsize, they are in need of smaller houses. At the same time, millennials are finally moving out of their parents’ basement and the stigma that millennials are a generation of renters with no desire to own a home is not appearing to be the case. In the fourth quarter of 2017, homeownership rates in heads of households less than 35 experienced the largest increase, growing from 34.7% a year earlier to 36%. With both boomers and milennials seeking the same type of housing, there is a supply shortage when it comes to smaller homes.

Risks

A risk to the overall home buying market are rising interest rates, which is an obvious trend with the Federal Reserve being quite transparent with its intent to continue rate hikes. While some have pegged this as a risk as higher rates may make housing less affordable, I would counter with the points that these increases are planned to be small and steady, and an increase of 25 basis points should not be a deal breaker. Additionally, rising rates could even be a catalyst as buyers look to buy a house now before rates get higher so they can save money on interest payments.

A risk tangible to LGIH is its high debt load, as some of their buyers are attracted by the opportunity to own a home with no down payment. Additionally, the company carries less cash on its balance sheet than its peers and in the most recent 10-Q, LGIH reported $52 million in cash and cash equivalents. By stark comparison, Toll Brothers in their last 10-Q reported $475 million. While these figures may make investors a bit skittish, this is part of the strategy that has been successful in attracting first time homebuyers which have largely fueled the company’s growth strategy over the past several years.

This may cause some concerns to investors as to whether or not the buyers have good credit and sufficient financials to pay back on their loans, and if the economy turns sour LGIH could likely be one of the first homebuilders to feel some pain. That being said, LGIH survived the financial crisis of 2008 and I have faith that management is capable of addressing such challenges should they arise. As long as demand growth continues for starter homes, LGIH’s strategy will continue to be successful and the company should still be experiencing meaningful growth.

Conclusion

While the triple digit growth may be over, investors cannot discount LGIH’s long term growth as it continues to supply in demand starter homes in a market which is currently lacking supply. With millennials seeking their first homes while baby boomers look to downsize, LGIH's homes should continue to be sought out over the coming years. LGIH is able to quickly produce these in demand, low cost homes, while realizing higher margins than its larger peers.

I think that rising rates are an overhyped risk and they may in fact be a catalyst, as buyers look to lock in lower rates before the next increase. People often forget that rates are still historically low when looking at the past 20 years or more.

In the event that the economy and housing markets take a dive, things would certainly not be as rosy. It will be up to management to best prepare and maintain a close watch on the economy to be best able to predict and be prepared for when the next downturn ultimately arrives. A little comfort can also come in the assumption that LGIH is able to have more predictable cash flows as they are building spec homes, which have little to no customizations and stay as close to original plans as possible with minimal fluctuations in expenses. At today’s prices, LGIH shares are an undervalued when considering the company’s growth potential over the next 2-3 years and is a BUY.

