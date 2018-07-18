Has OPEC's MOMR Become More Strategic Than Pragmatic?

Growth of the global economy is clearly on a higher trajectory than expected, and this will certainly lead to greater growth in oil demand.

For the second month in a row, OPEC's Monthly Oil Market Report (MOMR) pushed prices down by influencing market sentiment. On July 11, after this month’s MOMR was released, Brent price had its biggest one-day drop in two years, falling to $73.40/bbl after escalating close to $80/bbl. It has since dropped to a new three-month low of $71.35/bbl.

This is a repeat of the same scenario that was seen last month when on the release of June’s MOMR, Brent price dropped to $73.44/bbl due to the oil demand uncertainty pumped by the report. The MOMR’s market uncertainty was echoed by oil market analysts for the entire month despite the market recovery and strong fundamentals, in addition to the upcoming shortage in supplies.

Observing that OPEC's monthly report is able to drive down crude prices for the second straight month raises questions. Does the report and its demand model reflect market movements and expectations in a pragmatic way? Or is the MOMR working to promote a particular strategy? Would the latter be acceptable if it is being done with a clear vision?

OPEC forecast lower global economic growth of 3.6% for 2019, compared to 3.8% in 2018. Consequently, OPEC lowered its forecast for world oil demand in 2019 to an increase of just 1.45 million barrels per day, compared to 1.65 million barrels per day in 2018.

Growth of the global economy is clearly on a higher trajectory than expected, and this will certainly lead to greater growth in oil demand. Surprisingly, in the first outlook for 2019 demand, OPEC's forecast was for a drop in oil demand in 2019. OPEC predicted that consumption would slow and more supplies would emerge from outside OPEC. This is despite the delays in upstream projects coming online and the inability of shale oil to increase production. For five consecutive weeks, US shale production has held steady at 10.9 million barrels per day hampered by a lack of infrastructure, pipelines and export ports, which aren't sufficient to transport oil from fields to global markets.

There should be a concern that the International Energy Agency’s (IEA) description of OPEC's efforts to curb oil prices could lead to the rapid depletion of currently available global energy reserves. Lower prices would continue to discourage investment in exploration and may contribute to less oil supply in the future, with resulting much higher oil prices.

