Versabank: Growth And Innovation Makes This Bank A Buy

Its next venture is entering the cryptocurrency market by offering security solutions through the release of its Versavault.

For attracting new businesses, Versabank has a streak of creating new online solutions.

Its growing net interest margin is boosting its bottom line and has been growing in the last several quarters.

The Canadian banking industry is heavily dominated by the big 6 banks CIBC (CM), Royal Bank of Canada (RY), Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD), Bank of Montreal (BMO), Scotia Bank (BNS), and National Bank (OTCPK:NTIOF). These 6 banks alone touch almost every aspect of finance in Canada making the Canadian banking industry seem like an oligopoly. So, it comes as a surprise when a small bank like Versabank (OTC:VRRKF) with assets less than $2 billion comes along, operates in a very specific niche, and manages to grow its business.

Versabank is a small Canadian bank with big aspirations. Formerly named the Pacific & Western Bank of Canada, it shed its old business by closing its physical branches and going into online banking. Today, it operates two divisions: deposits and financing and using technology to keep costs low.

Under its financing department, its E-Commerce business started in 2010 has become one of its biggest money makers for the bank. This has helped the bank rake in some strong growth over the past several quarters.

I believe this bank has strong long-term fundamentals which make for a good buying opportunity.

Very Profitable Business

In the last 4 years, its net margin interest has been steadily increasing.

(Source: Versabank Financial Statements)

Versabank is enjoying high interest margins because of (what I suspect are from) rising interest rates in Canada. In the last 12 months, the Bank of Canada has increased the prime rate 3 times (increasing it by 0.25% increments). The general consensus at least in the short term is for interest rates to gradually inch further upwards.

As for its lending business, it consists of its real estate lending and its bulk purchasing program.

(Source: Versabank Financials)

Its loan portfolio has largely stayed the same in the past 2 years. How well its real estate lending business performs is driven by how well the Canadian real estate market as a whole. Lately, the real estate market has softened, but there is no sign of a major slow down, so I considered its real estate business to be relatively safe, and the risk of default by its borrowers to be low.

Its bulk purchasing program (now called E-Commerce business) is where its competitive advantage lies. It developed a software program capable of processing small ticket receivables, and it mitigates its risk here by making vendors put down cash deposits. This program now makes up slightly over half of Versabank's loan portfolio.

Its financials over the last 3 years also show the company is becoming increasingly profitable.

(Source: Versabank Financials)

2017 was a breakout year for Versabank. Its annualized interest earned has been steadily increasing year over year and quarter over quarter. It has reached an all-time high of 4.95% and this is also reflective of a rising interest rate environment in Canada.

Its profit margins increased to 44.41% from the 21.8% the year before. Recently, quarterly profit margins were not as high as 2017 but 32-34% profit margins are still pretty good.

Its efficiency ratio also shows the company is doing better where it is steadily decreasing over time.

In comparing Versabank to the Big 6 Banks in Canada, Versabank's numbers fare pretty well against the competition:

(Source: Versabank and Various Financial Statements)

Versabank's average interest earned ranks high in the pack (The big 6 banks have a range of 2.63% to 5.71%, and Versabank has a 4.95%).

Its ROA of 0.97% also ranks near the top, beaten by Bank of Nova Scotia which has a 1.01%.

Its profit margins are the highest in the group at 34.13%.

The loan/deposit ratio of 112% is quite high and this is a risk because it means the company is lending out a lot more than it takes in as deposits.

Its efficiency ratio ranks in the middle compared to the competition and based on Versabank's historical data, this ratio is trending downwards.

Willingness to Take Risks and Innovate

Versabank's success lies in being nimble in the marketplace and its willingness to take risks. A lot of the profit it earns today is a result of creating programs to cater to demand. Back in 2013, it created custom banking solutions for trustees going through bankruptcy and entered the finance leasing business as US-based lenders left the Canadian market in post 2009.

In early 2018, it hired cybersecurity expert Gurpreet Sahota from Blackberry to help design its Versavault. Versavault is similar to a safety deposit box for cryptocurrencies and other digital assets. In recent years, there has been a lot of hacking of cryptocurrencies, so the demand is high for a place to store cryptocurrencies safely and securely. Recently, there were reports that Versabank was close to securing two users for its Versavault, but whether this has actually materialized remains to be seen.

Its stock trades below its Book Value

The company currently trades at $7 (TSX pricing) which is more than 20% below its book value per share.

(Source: Versabank Financials)

This signals a good buying opportunity because the shares are not fully valued.

Some critics may say a lower market price may also indicate that investors do not have confidence in the bank, but in recent months, 2 of the bank's executives and a private corporation have been buying more Versabank's shares.

340268 Ontario Limited has increased its share ownership to 34.18% of the bank's outstanding common shares

Director Patrick George increases its position by 2300 shares back in late May 2018

Its own CEO: David Taylor has amassed over 20,000 shares over the last 3 months

If the bank's CEO buys shares of his own company, then it is a good signal that management has faith in its business.

Another good indicator of the bank's growing success is it initiated a quarterly dividend in late 2017 for the first time. Management wouldn't issue dividends if it didn't believe its business is on a sound footing.

Opinion: Buy

It is rare to see a bank like Versabank operate in an industry dominated by so many bank heavyweights. This just shows well it has carved a niche for itself.

The bank's strong use of technology has helped keep its costs low and develop new IT solutions for new markets/clients. Canadian banks are often less inclined to take risks, but Versabank is an exception.

Versabank is a buy.

