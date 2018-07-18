Walmart: Mindful Of Growth Opportunities

The dividend allows shareholders to get paid to wait for growth opportunities to unfold.

Walmart is pursuing an acquisition strategy that should lever growth for years to come.

The stock performance for Walmart (WMT) has been anemic throughout 2018 due to their slow transition into the digital space and heavy eCommerce competition from Amazon (AMZN). They are trying to develop omni channel distribution partnerships and online sales platform to compete with Amazon in the grocery and online sales space.

Walmart’s only moat is their in-store experience, which is rapidly evolving with store modernization efforts and labor force reductions. The company's move toward automated checkout is a growing trend and being utilized by many large retailers and will save significant expenses in labor.

Walmart is emerging as the last brick and mortar retailer to survive Amazon’s complete and total domination of the digital retail space. They survived with a price leadership strategy and effort to modernize their in-store experiences with remote check out and curbside pick up.

The recent Amazon-Whole Food acquisition has management thinking of different strategies to stave off competition by micro acquisitions of JD.com, Sainbury and Flipkart. Management is focusing their efforts on emerging market penetration highlighted by their recent Flipkart acquisition to give them exposure to the fast growing India market.

Consistent Dividend

I like highlighting companies with strong dividends because I like getting paid to own shares. Investments take time to materialize and a dividend such as Walmart's provide my clients a margin of safety while growth opportunities unfold.

When looking for a dividend company, one must look towards a couple factors. The first being if the company is increasing the dividend to the point they are missing investments in growth opportunities and if they compliment dividends with aggressive share repurchase programs.

Walmart appears to manage their dividend growth appropriately. They have tapered their annual dividend increase towards 2% and this is lower than their 5 year CAGR of 4.2%. I like this slow and steady approach because it allows reinvestment into their business. Also, the annual dividend payout of $2.08 per share shows management awareness of their shareholder base and the payout ratio of 62% isn’t significant enough to suck cash away from future investment opportunities.

They meet my second criteria by complimenting their dividend with an aggressive share repurchase program. They return excessive capital to shareholders through a new buy back authorization of $20 billion in common stock, of which they have $18.3 billion remaining to repurchase in shares (They repurchased 6 million shares in Q1 2018).

Since shareholders are getting paid to wait for the growth strategy to unfold, the company is worth holding as they invest in opportunities to leverage their physical store locations to implement grocery delivery and online shopping initiatives.

Valuation

The valuation of Walmart stock has been depressed recently and the pricing action isn't merited. The share price has been driven by lower growth expectations in their online sales platforms. The market needs to realize it takes time to develop growth levers. The FlipKart acquisition headlines were viewed negatively due to the dilutive nature of the deal.

Looking toward share price, traditional retailers have received more conservative valuations due to their defensive nature. I think Walmart is beginning to define itself more towards the eCommerce side of things and should receive a more growth-oriented valuation towards 21 times earnings.

Based on a forward P/E ratio of 21 (you have to adjust the current quarters EPS for the JB.com write down), I derive the range of share between $93 to $96 per share.

Some key technical indicators worth watching are as follows:

The share price recently broke up through the 21 and 50 day moving averages.

The stock is approaching its 200 day SMA of $89.90 and if it breaks this pricing level, it could be bullish in the near term.

Short interest declined to 1.05% of the outstanding shares. Which is down from a peak of 2.89% a few months ago and could signal a sentiment reversal.

These factors make Walmart shares look attractive both technically and fundamentally heading into second quarter earnings. The street consensus is Walmart is facing earnings dilution as the FlipKart acquisition will close in the coming quarters. The company's organic top line growth is in the low single digits 2% and stagnant. Walmart is facing an increasing threat from online sale giant Amazon in the push to adapt their business to online sales strategies. and they are targeting emerging markets and other developing economies such as India and China in an effort to capture a higher growth opportunities

The market penetration of emerging markets will require significant investment and it is uncertain if the company will establish market dominance as they have in the US markets.

Business Strategy

They are pursuing a business strategy where they return capital to shareholders, while being mindful of investment opportunities to deploy capital in an effort to transition into eCommerce.

Amazon is the class leader in eCommerce with over 49% share of the $525 billion space compared to Walmart's $19.5 billion sliver of pie. Company Q1 eCommerce sales grew 33% and this was lower than analyst estimates.

The recent Flipkart acquisition shows managements consciousness of the potential in emerging markets and the ability to drive company growth for years to come. The acquisition was questioned by many analysts for the lofty priced paid, $16 billion to acquire majority 77% stake in the company valued $20.7 billion dollars. This valuation is around at 4.5x price to sales for Flipkart, which can be considered frothy even for a high growth market such as India.

Why India is extremely important for Walmart’s growth

This acquisition was of great importance to Walmart because it was their only strategy to penetrate the Indian markets where Amazon is beginning to establish a foothold. If the deal fell through, they would have ceded the India market to Amazon. The deal was one that has to be made at all costs because the growth potential could be game changing for years to come.

India is the fastest growing demographic in the world with over 1.32 billion people and it is expected to the largest nation by 2022. The Indian economy is experiencing rapid GDP growth of near 7% and on the path to be the third largest economy by 2030. It is very clear India could be a large growth lever for any eCommerce giant and a market to make significant investment into.

A recent shareholder presentation highlighted the growth potential in the India markets at 4 times the traditional retail CAGR. It shows the massive potential of the India market and potential for the Walmart to capture a significant growth lever.

Conclusion

Walmart is beginning to overcome a slow growing top line by investing in future growth opportunities. The board's commitment to invest in the future of eCommerce and return ample cash to shareholders should see the stock rise over the coming quarters. I believe Walmart is on the right path and positioned to transition into the digital sphere. It is a company to watch heading into second quarter earnings.

