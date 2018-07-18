XLF: Has Diversity And My Favorite Bank

Main Thesis

The purpose of this article is to explain why I believe Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLF) is an attractive investment option at its current market price. The fund consists of some of the biggest banks and financial services companies in the world and is a sector I expect to perform well over the next few years, even if the sector has struggled in the short term. A flattening yield curve is pressuring the outlook for banks, but if economic growth continues, we should see long-term rates finally push higher. Furthermore, large banks have been reporting strong earnings, which clears some doubt around how they are handling the current economic environment. I also like XLF specifically because JPMorgan (JPM) is the fund's largest individual bank, and this stock has seen its dividend increase dramatically over the past few years, with a recent increase this past quarter that was especially impressive.

Background

First, a little about XLF. XLF is managed by State Street and "seeks to provide investment results that correspond to performance of the Financial Select Sector Index by investing in insurance companies, banks, and mortgage real estate investment trusts (REITs), among others". The stock currently trades at $27.39/share and has an annual yield around 1.65%, based on its last four distributions. My last review of the fund came in March, and while I recommended it at the time, the fund has given investors essentially a flat return since then. While it is true the broader market has been up and down most of the year, financials have been lagging. In fact, this sector has been fairly steady over the past few months, while the S&P 500 has pushed higher, as illustrated by the graph below (the light blue line represents the S&P 500, the dark blue line represents the financials sector:

Source: Fidelity

However, despite this recent under-performance, there are a few key reasons I believe this is a sector set for a nice rebound, and I will explain why in detail below.

Income Seekers Rejoice

While XLF's current yield is not anything spectacular, the chance of it moving higher in both the short and long term are pretty solid. Large banks are working hard to return more capital to shareholders, in the form of share buybacks and dividend increases. In fact, the majority of XLF's top holdings have seen double-digit dividend growth this year, as illustrated below:

Holding Most Recent Dividend Hike JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM) 43% Berkshire Hathaway Inc. Class B (BRK.B) N/A Bank of America Corporation (BAC) 25% Wells Fargo & Company (WFC) 10% Citigroup Inc. (C) 41% Goldman Sachs Group Inc. (GS) 7%

And these gains have started to translate over to XLF. On a year-over-year comparison, XLF saw a 28% rise to its June dividend, which has helped push the fund's yield higher since my March review. While it is not "high" by any means, this bodes well going forward, as the large banks that make up XLF have shown a commitment to increasing their dividend rapidly. In fact, JPM, at its current price, now yields roughly 3%, which would have been extremely unlikely a year ago (unless the stock saw a large drop in share price).

My overall takeaway is that this is a large positive. Clearly, seeing a dividend increase is a great sign, but it also points to the renewed confidence bank leaders have in their companies and the economy as a whole. They would not be hiking their dividends to levels they view as unsustainable, so management is clearly expecting to see continued growth in earnings going forward. While this by no means guarantees that it will, it highlights to me that the sector is confident, and that they are willing to put their money where their mouth is on this front, which makes me confident as well.

Consumer Debt Levels - Not As Bad As It Seems

A continuing concern of mine, which will impact not just financials but the whole economy, is rising debt levels. This is particularly true for governments and also consumers. It's no secret debt levels have been climbing, and how this will impact our economy over the next decade remains to be seen. For now, however, I see warning signs but no red flags. This is important for the banking industry, and financial services as a whole, because they rely on consumer demand for credit and loans to drive profitability. And so far, this has been coming to fruition. BAC's recent earnings report showed strong growth in the consumer department, with its consumer banking profit continuing its steady rise higher, as illustrated by the chart below:

Source: Bank of America

Of course, rising consumer debt levels, while profitable for banks and lenders in the short-term, only offer long-term profits if they are sustainable. If the last recession taught us anything, it is that too much debt can kill large banks quickly. Fortunately, while rising debt levels are certainly something to always monitor, this recent rise does appear to be sustainable. Rising wages and household wealth have helped offset some of this debt, especially for homeowners. As consumers have seen the economy improve and their wages increase, they have been paying down their mortgages in turn. In fact, mortgage balances as a percentage of disposable income have actually fallen consistently over the past ten years, even as overall debt has increased. Mortgage balances stand at around 68% of disposable income, which is down from over 90% ten years ago, as illustrated by the chart below:

Source: LendingTree

The takeaway here is that households are much better situated to handle debt, so rising balances can continue to be profitable for lenders without sparking fears of widespread defaults. This is great news for the financials sector because it indicates the consumer is not in a dangerous spot with respect to debt loads and that there is a consumer appetite for borrowing. As economic growth chugs along, this should translate to continued profits in the consumer space for the major banks.

JPMorgan - Killing It

As the title eludes, one of my reasons for favoring XLF at the moment is its heavy weighting towards JPM, which is my favorite bank and the fund's largest holding, at almost 12% of total assets. Clearly, JPM's performance will impact this fund, so it is especially important to consider how well this particular stock will do going forward. Fortunately, as the company's last earnings report indicates, things are looking pretty rosy indeed. Notable takeaways included a rise in both fixed-income and stock trading, which beat analyst expectations. Investment banking revenue of $1.9 billion also beat expectations. These factors, among others, led to an 18% increase in profit for the bank, with earnings per share coming in at $2.29 for the quarter. (Source: JPMorgan).

I mentioned BAC's strong consumer performance earlier in the article, so it is relevant to highlight the growth JPM has seen in this space as well. The Consumer and Community Banking division posted strong numbers, which was consistent with BAC. Revenue and net income were both up, driven by some key metrics laid out below:

Source: JPM

Furthermore, as I mentioned earlier, JPM boosted its quarterly dividend to $.80/share, which is a 43% increase from its previous level. As a dividend and income-oriented investor, this is a metric I am extremely optimistic about. At its current share price level, this puts JPM's yield above 2.9%, which is pretty attractive in comparison to other large banks. All in all, it pointed to a strong quarter and points to a bank committed to returning capital to shareholders. By most accounts, this was a great result for JPM, and, importantly, this directly benefits XLF.

Bottom Line

The market has seen some volatility, and 2018 has not been especially kind to the financials sector as a whole. While solid earnings have pushed some stocks, such as BAC and JPM, higher in the immediate short term, their returns are barely positive over the past few months. However, I continue to believe this is a sector investors want exposure to and view this pullback as an opportunity to buy a sector that is attractively priced compared to the broader market. Furthermore, dividend yields are rising aggressively across the sector, which will continue to be important as rates continue higher. And, on that point, financials have a positive catalyst over the next 6-18 months. While the yield curve has been inverting, longer-term rates should eventually tick higher as long as we see strong economic numbers. This will help increase the spread in which banks can charge for loans, compared to what they pay on deposits, which will help overall profitability. And in the near term, rates are going higher, which should allow banks to earn higher amounts on excess cash. In fact, there is an almost 90% chance of the next rate hike coming during the September Fed meeting, as illustrated by the chart below:

Source: CME Group

My takeaway here is interest rates are going up, yet economic growth has continued. This is a win-win for banks. With a backdrop of rising dividends and solid quarterly earnings, I believe this sector's next move is up, and I continue to recommend investors consider initiating positions in XLF at this time.

Disclosure: I am/we are long JPM.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.