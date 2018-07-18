Netflix: Buy The Dip

While shares strongly recovered off their lows, it is no doubt that Tuesday's biggest loser was streaming giant Netflix (NFLX). Shares tumbled more than 5% in the end after the Q2 earnings report, which was headlined by a large subscriber miss. In the end, however, the company is still doing well overall, likely meaning this is a good chance for investors to buy the dip.

While the light sub numbers definitely were a surprise to many, there were multiple firms sounding the alarm before this report (Wedbush, Buckingham, UBS, Deutsche Bank). For the financial headline numbers, the story ended up just like I said it would before earnings, with the stronger dollar theme I've mentioned in a number of articles playing out. International revenues were hurt, which helped in the revenue miss, but the revaluation of the Euro bond helped fuel a large bottom line beat.

Maybe this subscriber miss was actually predictable. First of all, the majority of the World Cup matches were played in Q2, and we've seen in the past how major events like this and the Olympics have subdued sub counts at times. Additionally, take a look at two of the company's hit shows, both of which saw new releases seen in Q2 2017.

This year, Orange is the New Black got a late July launch, which likely shifted subscriber trends a few months forward. Also, according to the two Wikipedia pages above, both of these shows on Rotten Tomatoes had their lowest scores in Season 5, and House of Cards was eventually dumped after the Kevin Spacey scandal. Netflix also was facing some tough comps after Stranger Things' second season launched in the fall of 2017, creating a high bar to match in the second half of this year. Still, year over year total sub growth remains quite high.

We are finally seeing the company generate decent profitability on a quarter basis, and that will only increase moving forward. In the US, for example, Netflix has added about 10 million paid subs in the past two years, where the monthly revenue per paid sub (using a quarterly average) has gone from $8.78 to $11.36. Many consumers and investors I've talked to are willing to spend at least $15 to $20 per month for Netflix as opposed to paying large cable bills, so there is plenty of revenue upside to go.

Perhaps the Q2 miss will bring down expectations enough to set up a large Q3 beat in October. In the chart below, Netflix management showed that it has only missed its subscriber growth estimates in three of the past ten quarters. You may notice that in the previous two cases, the next quarter it beat its estimates by 1.3 million and 2 million, respectively. Perhaps the Q3 launch of Orange is the New Black will provide upside to management's guidance.

In the end, the fall in Netflix shares was likely just a minor speed bump in the road. No company is perfect forever, so does a one-quarter miss on subscribers change the narrative that the company will end up getting to 200 million or more subs moving forward? Probably not. A stronger dollar didn't help the revenue situation, but it did help the bottom line. So far, those that bought the dip have done quite well, and I bet they'll be even more rewarded in the long term.

