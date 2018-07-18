Alexion Pharmaceuticals' Diversification Strategy Makes It A Solid Buy For 2018

Lately, many things seem to be working in favor of Alexion Pharmaceuticals (ALXN). We see Soliris continuing to perform exceptionally well, not only in Paroxysmal Nocturnal Hemoglobinuria or PNH and Atypical Hemolytic Uremic Syndrome or AHUS indications but also in the recently launched generalized myasthenia gravis or gMG indication. The company's investigational longer-acting complement inhibitor, ALXN1210, has also been making steady progress in the research programs. And finally, there is the recently concluded acquisition of Wilson Therapeutics, which will be playing a major role in diversifying Alexion Pharmaceuticals' revenue exposure away from Soliris franchise. In the Q1 2018 conference call, Alexion Pharmaceuticals raised its revenue and non-GAAP guidance to better reflect the new circumstances.

And in this context, I strongly believe that retail investors should take advantage of the strong business fundamentals of this rare disease player. In this article, I plan to explain why I consider Alexion Pharmaceuticals to be a solid buy opportunity for 2018.

Soliris Continues To Be The Most Important Asset For Alexion Pharmaceuticals In 2018

Despite being in the 11th year after launch in PNH indication, Soliris has continued to witness steady demand in 2018. And Alexion Pharmaceuticals is confident that there are many more PNH patients that have still not started on therapy. Besides, the company remains confident of the even larger market opportunity in aHUS segment as compared to PNH segment.

But the recent launch of Soliris in gMG indication, which is very close to becoming the best ever launch of the drug in any indication, has played a pivotal role in boosting Alexion's guidance figures for 2018. Approved in both the USA and Europe, almost 400 gMG patients (linked above) had already enrolled in the company's patient support program, ONESOURCE, by end of March 2018. Approximately 194 (linked above) patients were on therapy at that time.

Around 60,000-80,000 patients (linked above) in the U.S. suffer from gMG. Soliris is indicated for those 5-10% gMG patients who (linked above) are AChR antibody positive and do not respond sufficiently to immunosuppressive therapy.

While PNH and aHUS remain under-diagnosed, that is not a problem with gMG in the U.S. Instead, Alexion Pharmaceuticals is focusing on creating awareness amongst the neurologists and neuromuscular specialists about the role of complement-mediated destruction of neuromuscular junction in gMG patients. This education will definitely aid in increasing adoption of complement inhibitor, Soliris, in future quarters.

Soliris is also expected to witness gradual rise in uptake in other markets such as Japan and Germany.

Finally, Alexion Pharmaceuticals is also focused on expanding Soliris' label in relapsing neuromyelitis optica spectrum disorder or NMOSD indication. The company has already completed enrollment of test subjects in the phase 3 PREVENT trial and expects results by end of 2018.

In 2017, Alexion Pharmaceuticals tasted success in the U.S. and Japan while extending the patent exclusivity of Soliris till year 2027. Although the drug's composition of matter patent was rejected in Europe in November 2017 (linked above), the drug continues to be protected by the orphan drug designation in aHUS indication till year 2023 (linked above), and by the formulation patent and patent in gMG indication till the year 2027 (linked above). Additionally, the company will also contest the decision to reject Soliris' composition of matter patent in February 2019 (linked above).

The Company Considers Its Investigational Complement Inhibitor, ALXN1210, As Both Defensive And Offensive Strategy For Safeguarding Market Share

To protect its revenues from impact of future generic competition for Soliris as well as to further expand the company's served market, Alexion Pharmaceuticals aims to establish ALXN1210 as an alternative and more effective therapy in approved indications of Soliris.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals has demonstrated non-inferiority of ALXN1210 as compared to Soliris in two phase 3 trials, for treatment-naïve PNH patients as well as those switching from Soliris. Despite being dosed once every 8 weeks, ALXN1210 managed to demonstrate non-inferiority to once-in-a week administered Soliris, based on coprimary endpoints of transfusion avoidance as well as normalization of LDH levels. The company also witnessed ALXN1210's non-inferiority to Soliris based on four other secondary endpoints. Additionally, ALXN1210 has also demonstrated lower breakthrough hemolysis rates as compared to that witnessed for Soliris. The company now plans to advance its regulatory submissions in the U.S. and Europe by mid 2018 (linked above). Post-approval, Alexion Pharmaceuticals aims to leverage the existing Soliris commercial relationships and position ALXN1210 as standard of care in PNH indication.

Going beyond PNH, Alexion Pharmaceuticals is currently enrolling patients in Phase 3 trial, evaluating non-inferiority of ALXN1210 to Soliris in treatment naïve adult and adolescent aHUS indications as well as in pediatric PNH and aHUS indications. The company is also working on developing subcutaneous mode of administering higher dosage of ALXN1210 to patients.

If approved, patients will be moving from 26 infusions of Soliris to only 6 infusions of ALXN1210 (linked above), a significant factor in terms of convenience of physicians and patients. And this investigational drug is protected by composition of matter patent in the U.S., Europe, and Japan till the year 2035.

Acquisition Of Wilson Therapeutics Has Further Strengthened Alexion Pharmaceuticals' Position In The Rare Diseases Segment

Wilson Therapeutics accepting the tender offer of Alexion Pharmaceuticals marks a major milestone in the latter's efforts to diversify its business. This deal, valued at $855 million, has added late-stage asset WTX101, which is being evaluated in Wilson's disease indication. WTX101 is expected to target an addressable market opportunity of around 10,000 Wilson's disease patients (linked above) across the U.S. and EU5. And the company plans to first focus on patients that suffer from chronic liver diseases due to copper overload.

However, There Are Certain Company-Specific Risks That Cannot Be Ignored By Retail Investors

Alexion Pharmaceuticals suffers from the very obvious business concentration risk due to excessive revenue exposure to the Soliris franchise. Additionally, the high-risk nature of the Soliris' research program in NMOSD indication has also increased the R&D failure risk of the company.

For the company's metabolic disease drugs, Strensiq and Kanuma, diagnosis of eligible patients remains a challenge. Further, these drugs also do not have a wide presence in ex-U.S. markets.

And Yet, I Strongly Believe That Alexion Pharmaceuticals Is A Buy Opportunity In 2018

Alexion Pharmaceuticals boasts of a strong balance sheet and carries cash close to $1.6 billion at the end of Q1 2018. On the other hand, total debt, including short-term and long-term debt, was $3.2 billion (linked above), while the net operating cash flow of the company was $1.1 billion (linked above).

I find the Wall Street consensus target price of $158.79 for Alexion Pharmaceuticals to be more or less reflective of the true potential of this stock today. In the context of its strong market presence in the rare diseases segment coupled with its evolving diversification strategy, I believe that Alexion Pharmaceuticals is an attractive buy opportunity in 2018.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.