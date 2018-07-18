Microsoft Earnings Preview: Slow, Steady Climb Should Continue

I have been writing about stocks and the market for almost 20 years now. When I was looking at the earnings reports that were due out this week, I saw Microsoft (Nasdaq: MSFT) on the list and thought back to a time when the company’s earnings reports were critical to the overall market. The company was one of the Four Horsemen of the Nasdaq — a group that included Cisco (NASDAQ:CSCO), Dell, Intel (NASDAQ:INTC), and Microsoft. I was just starting in the investment publishing industry when those stocks were most prominent.

The four tech bellwethers were flying high in the late ‘90s and into 2000. Investors flocked to them, and with good reason. CSCO gained over 1,500 percent from early ’97 through its high in March ’00. MSFT gained 633 percent from October ’96 through December ’99. INTC gained 543 percent from October ’96 through August ’00. Dell was the laggard of the group as it only gained 440 percent from October ‘97 through December ’99. Dell is also the only one we can’t chart since it was taken private in 2013.

The Four Horsemen of the Nasdaq have now been replaced by the FANG stocks and the hype around Microsoft’s earnings reports have dwindled. But that doesn’t mean you shouldn’t pay attention to the report.

Microsoft may seem like a boring stock to day traders and options traders, but anyone that has owned the stock for the last two years is likely very happy with the stock’s performance. Looking at the weekly chart, we see that the stock has gained over 100% in the last two years and the climb has been an incredibly steady one, with the stock closing below its 13-week moving average on only a few occasions. The stock hasn’t tested its 52-week moving average since June 2016.

Some investors would consider the chart staid and boring, but others see a clear steady trek higher. We see that the oscillators have been in overbought territory for the better part of the last two years, but that hasn’t had any impact on the stock’s move higher.

Looking at the fundamental rankings from Investor’s Business Daily, the company gets an EPS rating of 60 and an SMR rating of an A. The EPS growth has averaged 16% over the last three years and earnings grew by 16% last quarter. The sales also grew by 16% in the last quarter, but only at a rate of 3% over the last three years. Where the company rates really high is with a return on equity of 39.6%, a profit margin of 38.4%, and an operating margin of 26.2%.

The sentiment toward Microsoft is pretty much as you would expect for a stock that has been climbing so steadily. The short interest ratio is at 1.66 and that is close to the middle of the readings over the past year. The ratio reached 3.3 last October and it was as low as 1.2 in March. There are 34 analysts covering the stock with 27 “buy” ratings, six “hold” ratings and one “sell” rating. Given the circumstances of Microsoft’s climb, those numbers are what I would expect to see.

Turning our attention to the options market, looking at the July options which expire on Friday, there are almost 219,000 calls open and just over 126,000 puts open for those front month contracts. Narrowing it down to the open interest on strike prices between 100 and 110 (with the stock just over $105), there are 163,731 calls and 76,064 puts open. That gives us an overall put/call ratio of 0.58 for the month as a whole and 0.46 for the strike prices closest to the current trading price.

One thing I have come to look at with stocks announcing earnings is whether there is a strike with huge open interest that could potentially act as support or resistance. I started doing this many years ago and it was a Microsoft earnings announcement that started this habit for me.

I don’t remember what year it was, but Microsoft reported on Thursday like they always do and the company missed estimates by a few pennies. I thought the stock would drop sharply the next day, but there was a huge put open interest only a percent or so below the stock price. I am talking about 250,000 contracts or so as I recall. The institutions that had written those options defended them fiercely on expiration Friday and kept the stock from dropping. Those options expired worthless. This was somewhere between the years of 2002 and 2006, but the lesson has stayed with me all these years.

Looking at the current open interest levels, the biggest open interest on the call side is at the $105 strike where there are 53,861 contracts. The biggest put open interest is at the $100 strike and there are 22,120 puts open at that strike. Neither of those open interest levels is big enough to really create option-related support or resistance.

Analysts expect the company to earn $1.08 per share and that is the same as the estimate was from 30 days ago. The average analyst estimate for the revenue is $29.2 billion. The company has beaten earnings estimates each of the last four quarters, but the only big move the stock made the day after earnings was last October when it jumped 6.4% the next day.

All in all, I don’t see much changing for Microsoft after this earnings report. The fundamentals are good with the earnings growth decent but not great, and the ROE and the profit and operating margins are really strong. The sentiment is what you would expect to see for such a solid company fundamentally and with a stock that has been trending steadily higher for the last two years.

I don’t see much of a trading opportunity from the earnings report. The long-term picture for Microsoft still seems good and I am bullish on the stock for the foreseeable future. Given the natural bump in option prices ahead of earnings reports, you would need a sizable move in the stock price to make a profit on the July options and I just don’t see enough from the sentiment analysis to make me think a big move is likely.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.