Company Spotlight: Trillium Therapeutics

As the second company to enter clinical trials, their competitive position is ok, but uncertainties in their business operations may affect their ability to negotiate their regulatory pathway.

TRIL's scientific platform is competitively differentiated by an active IgG1 Fc domain, which has the potential to improve efficacy in ongoing trials.

Previously, I reported a summary of the field of immunotherapies targeting CD47, including a description of the scientific background and an overview of the potential impacts for patients. I also provided a spotlight of Forty Seven (NASDAQ:FTSV), one of the leading firms in the field.

Today, I report on Trillium Therapeutics (TRIL), a Canadian company developing a novel platform for targeting CD47.

Clinical Pipeline

TRIL has two compounds targeting CD47. Both are fusion proteins consisting of a human IgG1 (TTI-621) or IgG4 (TTI-622) Fc domain conjugated to the CD47 binding domain of human SIRPa. TRIL also has a fluorine medicinal chemistry platform in their pipeline that they acquired from Fluorinov Pharma in Jan. 2016 for $10,000 upfront + $35,000 in milestone payments. This platform is still very early in development.

Ongoing phase 1 trials evaluate two modes of administration, system and intratumoral. TRIL has reported on safety and preliminary efficacy in non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma (NHL) and acute myeloid leukemia (AML).

Inside The Compound: What Makes A Fusion Protein?

A fusion protein is a type of protein that is made by fusing two or more genes encoding different proteins. Similarly to an antibody, the SIRPaFc fusion protein consists of a constant region and a binding domain. However, where anti-CD47 antibodies contain a binding domain recognizing the CD47 epitope, the binding domain of TTI-621/622 consists of a single domain of the #2 wild-type variant of the human SIRPa protein. SIRPa is a protein expressed on macrophages which natively binds to CD47. Therefore, the way that these different binding domains modulate the CD47 interaction is different.

This protein is fused to a wild-type human IgG Fc to form the TTI construct. Both TTI-621 and -622 bind CD47 with low nanomolar affinity, similarly to anti-CD47 antibodies. Additionally, the SIRPaFc fusion protein appears to have one binding domain, whereas monoclonal antibodies are bivalent (having two distinct binding domains). Bivalency has been associated with hemagglutination in vivo.

Fc domain Binding Domain Affinity RBC binding anti-CD47 antibody WT IgG4 Variable region (bivalent) Low nanomolar High TTI-621 WT IgG1 hSIRPa v2 (one domain) Low nanomolar Low TTI-622 WT IgG4 hSIRPa v2 (one domain Low nanomolar Low

Recall that the IgG1 maintains full effector function, whereas IgG4 exhibits partial Fc effector function. TRIL is the only company to actively evaluate both IgG1 and IgG4 domains in ongoing clinical trials. Fc effector function represents an important theoretical trade-off between safety and efficacy - increased effector function enables a pro-phagocytic signal which may enhance phagocytosis of tumor cells but also increase on-target, off-tumor toxicity. It is robust to test both domains, as it allows the company to advance the compound with the best safety and efficacy profile. However, it splits the company's time, money, and otherwise limited resources between two drugs, only one of which they (should) ultimately advance.

Also noteworthy is that, unlike monoclonal antibodies targeting CD47 such as Hu5F9, the SIRPa fusion protein does not bind red blood cells. Theoretically, this should mitigate the effects of hemagglutination/anemia, although in clinical application, TTI-621 has resulted in comparable rates of anemia to Hu5F9. Additionally, TTI-621 appears to induce thrombocytopenia.

Interestingly, Irv Weissman, one of the scientific co-founders of Forty Seven, developed a SIRPaFc fusion protein using directed evolution to improve the affinity of the SIRPa binding domain for CD47. To-date, no indication has been given of plans to advance that construct towards clinical trials.

For more reading on SIRPaFc fusion proteins here are some references that I found useful:

Clinical Results

Trillium has treated over 100 patients with TTI-621 and has reported on safety along with initial efficacy data in acute myelogenous leukemia (AML) and T-cell lymphoma (TCL). In the trial studying TT-621 intratumoral injection, 9/10 patients with Mycosis Fungoides (a type of t-cell lymphoma) responded to treatment. This result helped earn TRIL orphan drug designation by the FDA in T-cell lymphoma.

TRIL has also reported a mixed bag of results in non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma patients treated with TTI-621 monotherapy or in combination with rituximab. All patients were refractory to CD20 targeted therapy (such as rituximab) and had a median 3.5 lines of prior treatment. Patients were dosed at 0.1mg/kg (combination) or 0.2mg/kg (monotherapy) weekly, with dose escalation up to 0.5mg/kg/wk permitted at the investigator's discretion. Early results show several complete and partial responses, in both monotherapy and combination patients.

Ongoing trials with TTI-621 mandate dose escalation. Pharmacokinetic analysis has suggested that escalated doses of TTI-621 are generally tolerated and may increase CD47 receptor occupancy in vivo. In preclinical models, increased receptor occupancy has resulted in an increase of phagocytic activity. Thus, it is reasonable to predict a modest improvement in efficacy at higher doses. However, this may be accompanied by increased dose-related toxicity, such as thrombocytopenia.

Financial Information

Trillium retains exclusive worldwide licensing rights for their entire pipeline and reports no revenue. As of March 31, 2018, the company reports ~$56 million USD in cash and equivalents. They balance a smaller cash position with a reduced burn rate to produce an estimated runway of 6 quarters. I estimate additional financing in the next year.

Trillium has an opaque capital structure consisting of 6 classes of securities, including common stock, convertible preferred shares, common and preferred warrants, and stock options, for a total of ~25 million fully diluted common shares. The outstanding Series I/II preferred shares maintain liquidation preference, no voting rights, and are convertible to common stock and the majority of stock options outstanding are out of the money.

Depending on how you approach valuing the preferred shares, Trillium would have a common equity market capitalization of $100-150 mn USD upon the conversion of all preferred shares and warrants.

TRIL's capital structure highlights that the company has had to raise capital in post-IPO markets on multiple occasions. The nature of the capital structure makes it difficult to value and may affect the ability of the company to complete financing in the future.

Intellectual Property

TRIL maintains patent families covering SIRPaFc fusion proteins, CD200, and new chemical entities. One of the two SIRPaFc patent families is owned outright, the other is in-licensed from University Health Network (UHN) and the Hospital for Sick Children (HSC) in Toronto.

Patent CA2894245A1, titled "Treatment of cd47+ disease cells with sirp alpha-fc fusions" and issued to Trillium Therapeutics, has a priority date in 2012, preceding any other identified patents covering SIRPa fusion proteins. This patent claims:

A human SIRPa fusion protein useful to inhibit the growth and/or proliferation of a CD47+ disease cell, the fusion protein having negligible CD47 agonism and negligible red blood cell binding, the fusion protein comprising a human SIRPa domain effective to bind human CD47 with an affinity that is at least five fold greater than the affinity of the entire extracellular region of human SIRPa , and a human IgG constant region (Fc) having effector function, the potency of the fusion protein being at least 5 fold greater than the potency of a SIRPaFc fusion formed from an Fc region lacking effector function, wherein the human SIRPa domain is an IgV domain comprising residues 32- 137 [SEQ ID No.l] of human SIRPa variant 2.

This should be adequate to maintain their freedom to operate in the space of fusion proteins but may be too narrowly defined to enforce against other companies developing Fc fusion proteins. Other companies with relevant patents covering fusion proteins include Novimmune, Forty Seven, and Merck (MRK).

Additionally, Trillium's SIRPaFc fusion protein may infringe on Forty Seven's broadly defined patent, "Methods for Manipulating Phagocytosis Mediated by CD47". This patent claims priority (1-15-2008) in the US to the principal patent from UHN (5-15-2009). Forty Seven's patent is subject to litigation by 7 firms, a list that does not include Trillium.

Top Takeaways

Trillium seeks to differentiate their scientific platform by pointing to the enhanced effector function of the IgG1 domain as well as the theoretical advantages (avoidance of tissue antigen sink and decreased toxicity) resulting from a lack of binding to red blood cells. The latter claim remains unsubstantiated in clinical trials. Forty Seven has been able to achieve >90% receptor occupancy by saturating the red blood antigen sink, and although TTI-621 does not bind RBCs, the rates of Gr 3+ anemia in patients on both trials have remained comparable. Therefore, TTI-621 has not been shown to offer an improved safety or pharmacokinetic profile. That being said, increased effector function of the IgG1 domain could result in improved efficacy, particularly as higher doses have the potential to improve receptor occupancy on CD47 expressing cancer cells. Ongoing trials at higher escalated doses will be key to illustrating this point and I look forward to reviewing updated data from the ongoing trial in AML for a clearer picture of how results stack up.

Compared to flashier firms like Forty Seven or Surface Oncology (SURF), Trillium flies largely under the radar. This can be interpreted as both a positive and a negative factor by the investor. On one hand, they may have a reduced capacity to raise additional capital, attract potential partners, or recruit for clinical trials compared to their gaudy counterparts. On the other, they operate with substantially reduced overhead and trade at a significant discount given a competitive scientific platform.

Number of employees 2017 SG&A Expense Trillium Therapeutics 59 $2,934 Surface Oncology 56 $11,033 Forty Seven 46 $8,130

The Bottom Line

This company has the potential to develop a best-in-class drug in a large market, but I maintain reservations about their ability to effectively advance trials given their modest cash position, complex capital structure, and difficulty raising capital. This company could make a very good private equity buyout. As a publicly traded company, there is still a lot of value to be had, but it comes with its caveats.

