Turquoise Hill: An Offer From Rio Tinto Could Be The Real Ace In The Hole

Turquoise Hill (TRQ) is a subsidiary of RIO Tinto (RIO) and owns 66% mining rights in the OT (read: Oyu Tolgoi) copper mine in Mongolia. On 16th July 2018, TRQ posted its Q2 production update and also announced the completion of Shaft 5; another milestone to bring TRQ closer to the planned high-value 'underground mining' operations at the OT mine.

Source: Presentation

Timely completion of Shaft-5 is a milestone:

Shaft-5 is approximately 1.2 kilometers deep and will increase ventilation capacity in the underground mine. With the completion of Shaft-5, TRQ has completed three out of five shafts required for full-fledged ‘underground mining’ operations. The shafts completed so far include Shaft-1, 2 and 5; and their current status is best reflected in the table below:

Source: News release

I had previously emphasized that TRQ’s management is impressive in terms of providing reliable timeframe for project completion. By significantly completing the Shaft-5 ventilation phase in the Q1 2018, TRQ management has successfully upheld that reputation.

As tabulated above the completion of Shafts-3 and 4 is expected in 2021; whereas the first draw bell is expected by mid-2020. I trust TRQ management to be able to achieve these targets. The timely completion of these remaining shafts is critical to ensure full-scale ‘underground mining’ operations which are expected to bolster production on account of higher ore-grades and lower costs compared with the current ‘open-pit’ mining at the OT mine site.

For instance, consider the first quarter. Shaft-2 was completed during the quarter and helped in reducing costs. The table below shows that AISC (read: All-In-Sustaining-Cost) for the Q1 2018 was ~14% down from the Q4 2017 (reducing from $2.4/lb to $2.07/lb), and I believe that the lower cost was achieved due to improved head-grades mined from underground operations.

Source: News Release

Going forward, the underground production from Shaft-5 will also help reducing costs in the coming quarters.

Q2 production update suggests improvement in revenues and earnings:

Now let’s take a look at TRQ’s Q2 production profile (extract) and see how Q2 compares with Q1 in terms of earnings outlook.

Source: Q2 production update

Comment: It’s easy to see that Q2 progressed much better compared with Q1 in terms of quantity sold. Copper, gold and silver simultaneously witnessed increased QoQ sales of ~35%, 65% and 21%. However, to draw a meaningful picture let us consider the average prices of these metals over the first two quarters of 2018:

Source: Infomine

Copper prices averaged around $3.1/lb during the first and second quarter. However, since sales quantity increased 35% QoQ during the Q2, therefore copper data indicates that we may see improved earnings during Q2. Now let’s consider the gold price chart for the 6-month ending June 2018:

Compared with copper, gold’s average price during Q2 (~$1,305/oz.) was lower than in Q1 (~1,340/oz.) However, despite lower prices the sales quantity was 65% above that in the first quarter. So I believe that Q2 revenues and earnings may improve QoQ. Finally, let’s consider the silver price chart for the 6-month period under discussion:

The silver price chart shows that silver performed poorly during the Q2 compared with Q1. Therefore, we can expect little increase (if any) in sales revenue and consequently earnings, from the 21% increase in sales of silver (in terms of quantity).

Conclusion: TRQ may announce the financial results of the second quarter within a week or so. However, based on the QoQ analysis of quantities sold and average metals pricesit is easy to conclude that Q2 revenues and earnings would surpass the numbers reported in Q1. In my opinion, this may help in pushing the share price in the range of $3-3.10.

An offer from RIO could be the real clincher:

As noted above, it is expected that operating margins will inflate once TRQ is able to achieve full-scale ‘underground mining’ operations; and this landmark may be achieved somewhere in 2021.

At this point, I think it appropriate to establish the reasons why there will be immense profitability for TRQ once it completes remaining underground shafts in 2021. The bar chart (extract) below represents TRQ’s expected production profile from 2020 onward and it’s easy to spot increased production of copper and gold, going forward:

[Note: Brown column represents expected copper production in ‘000 tons’ while yellow column represents expected gold production in ‘000 oz.’].

Source: Presentation

Additionally, the expected CAPEX profiles for the forthcoming years suggest declining CAPEX in future years.

Source: Presentation

If we combine these estimates with the expected cost reductions arising from higher ore-grades and lower mining costs, it’s a no-brainer to predict that TRQ has deep value.

Could RIO step in for a deal?

Despite the fact that there is deep value in this stock, the share price has failed to reflect that. It appears that investors are cautious due to the role of Mongolian authorities. I have discussed that concern in a previous article (and the link is provided in a previous section).

In my view, the real concern for the investors should be the timing of an offer from RIO to acquire the remaining stake in TRQ. In this context, it should be noted that RIO currently owns around 34% stake in the OT project (51% shareholding in TRQ x 66% ownership of TRQ in OT).

RIO recently announced the sale of its 40% stake in the Grasberg copper project in Indonesia. With this deal, RIO now has the Escondida mine (Chile) and Oyu Tolgoi (Mongolia) along with a couple of copper projects in the US. This leaves RIO Tinto searching for another high-value copper asset and it is prepared to pay premium over the market value, for such an investment.

However, there are two options for RIO; either to invest in multiple small projects with insignificant positive NPV (read: net present value) OR to undertake a larger investment with relatively higher returns and loads of potential NPV. In this context it is meaningful to quote Mr. Kevin Fox (managing director of Rio Tinto Ventures) here,

The exploration space is not full of wonderful opportunities. What are we looking at? It’s trite to say the battery minerals sector is attracting a lot of interest and we are obviously looking at that. We include in that copper.

This statement from RIO’s management reflects the challenges in hunting a potential high-value project and also points towards their interest in acquiring another high-value copper asset. Additionally, since RIO Tinto has made around $3.5 B in cash flows from the Grasberg sale; and with the existing FCFs (read: Free Cash Flows) of approximately $10.5 B (details in the table below), I think RIO may go for striking an asset deal within the range of $1-10B for a prime copper asset.

RIO’s business segment Reported Free Cash Flows (US$ Billion)* Iron Ore group 7.3 Aluminum group 1.4 Copper and Diamond group 0.3 Energy and Minerals group 1.5 Total 10.5

* These FCFs pertain to FY 2017 and the current FCFs may be marginally different.

(Source: Data taken from Annual Report 2017)

Why RIO may favor TRQ over and above other possible investment opportunities?

First, let’s evaluate a couple of investment options available with RIO.

I think RIO may find attractive investment opportunities in First Quantum Minerals (OTCPK:FQVLF), Nevsun Resources (NSU) and alternatively may also consider increasing its 30% stake in Escondida mine which is jointly run by RIO and BHP Billiton Plc (BBL) (BHP). On the other hand, RIO could also go for increasing its stake in TRQ. In my opinion, RIO would rule out other options and go for TRQ. Have a look at the following table:

Investment Project Why RIO may reject First Quantum FQVLF is hit with a $7.9 B tax demand from Zimbabwe government, and the outcome is uncertain. The risk will keep away possible investors (including RIO) from making an offer. Nevsun Lundin Mining (OTCPK:LUNMF) has already made an offer to buy NSU and even though NSU does not agree with the valuation, but I think RIO will wait and see how the deal settles for LUNMF. Escondida (Chile) BHP is unlikely to give control over the world’s largest copper mine, especially when BHP’s copper operations represented 17% of profits against RIO’s 10%. Majority of RIO’s profits accrued from iron operations and given the uncertain future of iron mining, it looks unlikely that BHP may yield to an offer from RIO for acquiring additional stake in Escondida mine.

This leaves TRQ as the only option available with RIO. As already discussed, TRQ promises lucrative profits beyond a specific time period (say 2-3 years from now) and promises lots of upside given the rich production profile for the next 10 years. However, the caveat is that the copper prices bounce back to the region of $4/ lb., which I believe is probable.

It is appropriate to mention here that the recent drop in copper is primarily due to trade war between US-China, which has resulted in a temporary oversupply; as China has limited its imports of all commodities (including copper). However, as the after-effects of this trade-war start becoming more evident, it is expected that both countries will reconsider their tariff impositions. This will help to restore the global copper prices.

Bottom Line:

TRQ has completed construction of Shaft-5 on time. This brings it closer to achieve full-fledged ‘underground mining’ operations. By 2021, it is expected that TRQ would complete the construction in Shaft-3 and Shaft-4. Regardless of the long-term healthy outlook, TRQ is also attractive at current prices due to the fact the Q2 2018 revenues and earnings will be stronger owing to increased sales quantities. This fact alone presents 5-7% upside when the financial results are reported. However, TRQ shareholders may see a sharp hike in price in case RIO decides to increase its existing 34% stake in the OT mine. In my opinion, any such offer will present 40-50% upside from the current levels. Therefore, I would rate TRQ as a strong buy.

