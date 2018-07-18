Shopify's New-Merchant Quality Is Significantly Deteriorating

We had a lot of success with our initial Shopify report, and we believe we significantly advanced the short case, initially put forward by Citron Research. We provided hard data to back up claims about customer churn and added much more. Since we published the initial report, we have uncovered something worthwhile for a follow-up report. Very worthwhile.

We believe we have found evidence that clearly shows the quality of Shopify (SHOP) new customer adds is significantly deteriorating and the most recently acquired cohorts of customers will show much larger churn and shorter customer lifetimes. This will catch up with Shopify very soon and will have a very serious detrimental effect on growth in its subscription solutions segment and its sky-high valuation currently sitting at $17.5 billion as of July 16, according to Yahoo Finance.

In our initial report, we described how Shopify caught the Wall Street bug and became completely addicted to its constantly rising valuation attained because of its hyper growth (almost 1,000% return since IPO). This hyper-growth was made possible by Shopify significantly expanding its total addressable market by pitching its solution as a make money online scheme (an easy way to make money online with little effort - by becoming a drop shipper and peddling items from AliExpress.com with a 5x markup) as opposed to targeting standard online merchants. Shopify's massive revenue growth was/is heavily reliant on acquiring very large amounts of low-quality customers that have very short customer lifetimes, as our previous research has shown (Shopify doesn't disclose customer churn numbers, for good reason). For Wall Street to take the bait, Shopify had to/has to keep on increasing the number of new customer additions, otherwise, the huge churn of its customer base would catch up with them and Wall Street would instantly realize this is no standard SaaS business with very long customer lifetimes.

We believe Shopify has reached a point where its race to add more and more new customers is becoming increasingly more difficult, more expensive, and what is most important, the quality of the newly added merchants is significantly deteriorating in comparison to the quality of merchants signed up in prior quarters.

How have we come to this conclusion?

In our initial report, we came up with a very novel approach to analyze Shopify churn by analyzing the dot-com zone file, essentially a list of all active domains (with information where they are pointing) in the dot-com universe. We identified all domains hosted by Shopify and analyzed domains that churned off or were added to Shopify. This is how we were able to make conclusions on Shopify customer churn rates and customer lifetimes.

After the publishing of our initial report, we stumbled onto something very interesting. We were taking a look at where the domains hosted by Shopify are registered (all domains have to be registered at domain registrars, GoDaddy (GDDY) being the most notable example). As of July 7, 2018, there was a total of 778,511 dot-com domains hosted by Shopify. This is how they were split between registrars:

Tucows 246087 31,61% GoDaddy 322139 41,38% Namecheap 47051 6,04% Other 163234 20,97% Total 778511 100,00%

Source: Our analysis of the dot-com zone file.

GoDaddy, Tucows (TCX), and Namecheap are where over 79% of all dot-com domains hosted by Shopify are registered. We will focus our analysis on these three registrars. The Other category encompasses all the remaining registrars in the world. The largest in the Other category were Google (GOOG, GOOGL), 1&1 Internet, Network Solutions, Public Domain Registry, and eNom.

Through our tests, we found out that when somebody sets up a store at Shopify and doesn't have a domain name and wishes to register one through Shopify.com, Shopify registers this domain name through Tucows. Shopify is a Tucows domain reseller (it outsources domain registration to Tucows).

For some reason, we then thought it might be a good idea to see if customer churn differs by registrar. It did. Significantly.

By observing changes in domains hosted by Shopify on a day to day basis, we counted the number of unique domains that cease to be hosted by Shopify (i.e. churn off) by registrar across a 27-day period. These were the results:

Source: Our analysis of the dot-com zone file.

The average number of domains per day churning off by registrar were as follows:

Tucows 552 GoDaddy 269 Namecheap 67 Other 176 Total 1064

Source: Our analysis of the dot-com zone file.

Now, we obviously have to take into account the total number of domains hosted by each registrar in combination with the number of domains churning off to determine the churn rate per registrar. We divide the total number of domains per registrar by the average number of domains churning off per day to get a Days To Churn number. Days To Churn is a hypothetical number that shows how long it would take for all domains to churn off if no new domains would be added to Shopify. Here are the results:

Registrar Total Domains Domains Churning/Day Days To Churn Tucows 246,087 552 446 GoDaddy 322,139 269 1,198 Namecheap 47,051 67 702 Other 163,234 176 927

Source: Our analysis of the dot-com zone file, with our calculations.

As you can see, the churn is massively worse for domains registered with Tucows than with GoDaddy, Other registrars, and Namecheap. When comparing Tucows to GoDaddy, Tucows domains have a 2.68x larger churn rate. In comparison to Other domain registrars, Tucows is 2.07x worse. In comparison to Namecheap, Tucows is 1.57x worse.

How is it possible that the domains registered at Tucows churn so much worse? We think that the people registering domains through Shopify.com (=Tucows) are very different to the people registering domains through GoDaddy, Namecheap, or Other registrars.

Our belief is that the people registering domains via the Shopify website (=Tucows) are much more likely to be of the sort that has been driven there with a promise of becoming rich in drop shipping by one of Shopify's affiliate partners or by Shopify's own marketing targeting these individuals (push marketing). Often, it's also the first domain they have registered in their life. On the contrary, we think that people registering their domain with GoDaddy, Namecheap, or Other registrars have a higher likelihood of actually being a serious merchant, already having an existing business, having more technical skills, probably having more experience with running a website etc. This determines their higher quality (much less likely to churn, longer customer lifetime). The explanation why Namecheap comes relatively closest to Tucows we believe is that it is a discount registrar and that determines the quality of merchants with domains registered there (smaller percentage of businesses etc.)

An obvious next step in our investigation was to analyze changes in the number of new registrations (that started being hosted by Shopify) at each domain registrar over time. We did this by looking at all domains currently hosted by Shopify that were 1 year or younger, as per their registration date, and grouping them by their month of registration. We looked at domains registered for the date range July 7, 2017, to July 7, 2018. A chart is worth a thousand words:

Source: Our analysis of the dot-com zone file.

As you can see, up to September 2017, there were more domains being registered at GoDaddy than at Tucows that were pointed to Shopify. But from October 2017 onwards, Tucows overtakes GoDaddy. Starting from January 2017, the numbers being registered at Tucows start massively accelerating.

This is the basis for our argument that the quality of newly signed up Shopify merchants is significantly deteriorating because the registrar mix is massively tilting in favor to Tucows. We know customer churn is significantly higher at Tucows than at other registrars. This will come to haunt Shopify in future quarters when the churn of these very low-quality customers starts catching up.

We believe Shopify management made a conscious decision to seriously step up marketing spend in the beginning of 2018 to try to keep showing large top-line growth in subscription solutions revenue (the most coveted type of revenue with high gross margin) because its growth in this revenue segment was showing signs of deceleration. Even after significantly increasing the number of new domains that Shopify began newly hosting in Q1 in comparison to Q4, y-o-y subscription revenue still managed to decelerate 6 percentage points from 67% in Q4 2017 to 61% in Q1 2018. Sales & marketing spend as a percentage of subscription solutions revenue, on the other hand, increased from 71.52% in Q4 to 75.63% in Q1 2018! We expect this revenue deceleration to continue in coming quarters with sales & marketing spend staying very high.

We even think that Shopify may be hitting a limit on the number of new domains that it can add, at least in the dot-com universe. Here is the breakdown of 1 year and younger dot-com domains hosted by Shopify split by the month of their registration (we include only 11 full months since our data set is for July 7, 2017, to July 7, 2018):

Source: Our analysis of the dot-com zone file.

As you can see, the total number is actually slightly smaller in Q2 2017 than in Q1 2017 - 111,474 domains to 113,450. The customer quality continues to deteriorate with Tucows share hitting a record of 55% in June 2018. Compare that to 36% in August 2017.

At the same time, sales & marketing spend as percentage of subscription solutions revenue has been edging up:

Q1 2018 Q4 2017 Q3 2017 Q2 2017 Q1 2017 Q4 2016 Q3 2016 Q2 2016 Subscription revenue 100,198 93,918 82,435 71,598 62,080 56,387 49,839 43,674 Sales & marketing 75,784 67,174 58,314 54,872 45,334 39,016 32,777 29,413 % 75.63% 71.52% 70.74% 76.64% 73.03% 69.19% 65.77% 67.35%

Source: Shopify quarterly fillings. Expressed in thousands of USD.

It's also pretty obvious that buying this marginal growth is becoming very expensive as diminishing returns of marketing and churn of the customer base are kicking in. For example, the absolute gain of subscription solutions revenue from Q4 2016 to Q1 2017 is pretty similar to the gain from Q4 2017 to Q1 2018: $5,693 to $6,280. But sales & marketing spend was incomparable: $75,784 in Q1 2018 compared to $45,334 in Q1 2017! Yet, Wall Street doesn't seem to care. Yet.

We believe our research of the dot-com zone file clearly shows that the quality of newly acquired Shopify merchants is significantly deteriorating. Shopify is doing whatever it can to keep showing steep growth in its subscription solutions segment at all cost because growth in this segment is significantly decelerating (6 percentage points between Q4 and Q1) as opposed to Merchant solutions revenue, which is not. This is very important because Subscription solutions revenue carries a high gross margin (76.9% in Q1 2018) in comparison to Merchant solutions, which have a much lower gross margin (41% in Q1 2018). Shopify is resorting to acquiring increasingly larger numbers of customers we wouldn't be ashamed of classing junk, just to fuel its addiction of a constantly rising share price. Our research also shows that acquiring new customers is becoming increasingly costlier with sales & marketing spend as a percentage of subscription revenue edging higher over the last 8 quarters.

We think that Shopify is in the final innings of its game with Wall Street. This is what happens when your growth is based on steroids - they come to collect their dues. Subscription revenue is set to decelerate further even with sales and marketing spending staying stubbornly high. It will become increasingly obvious Shopify will never be able to show any significant operating leverage and become wildly profitable unless it turns itself into a payday lender (Shopify Capital tripled its outstanding merchant cash advances in Q1 2018 y-o-y to $60.4 million) making loans with 30-50% APRs. Even if it does, we still don't think investors would be willing to value this kind of revenue at 16.5x 2018 expected revenue, which is the revenue multiple Shopify is trading at, as of July 16, per Bloomberg.

Our one-year price target is $60-65, equalling more than 60% downside.

Disclosure: I am/we are short SHOP.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: By using AbsurdResearch.com (and viewing or downloading any material we publish) you agree to our terms of service. In no event will you hold AbsurdResearch.com or its principals liable from any direct or indirect trading losses caused by information released on this website or in our reports. Our reports are not investment advice or a recommendation or solicitation to buy or sell any securities.



AbsurdResearch.com makes no representations, and specifically disclaims all warranties, express, implied, or statutory, regarding the accuracy, timeliness, or completeness of any material contained on this site or our reports. You should always seek the advice of a security professional regarding your stock transactions. We are not registered as an investment advisor in any jurisdiction.



You agree to always do your own research and due diligence before making decisions based on our reports. AbsurdResearch.com cannot guarantee that it is providing all the information that may be available.



Our research and reports only express our own opinion. We have made this opinion based on generally available information, analysis of large amounts of data, field research and various deductions we make during our analysis. We believe that all information presented on this website or in our reports are accurate and reliable. The information is, however, without any warranty (expressed or implied).



Always assume we stand to profit from moves in securities we either recommend to buy or sell on this website.