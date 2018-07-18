This Dividend Aristocrat Just Posted 10% Sales And 15% EPS Growth - Is It A Buy Today?

In today's article, we recap Johnson & Johnson's second-quarter financial performance and evaluate the company's expected total returns to determine whether or not it merits investment today.

On July 17th, the company reported second-quarter financial results, which delivered double-digit growth in both earnings-per-share and top-line revenue.

Johnson & Johnson is one of the world's me well-known dividend growth stocks thanks to its 50+ years of consecutive dividend increases.

For dividend growth investors, Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) is in legendary company.

The company has increased its dividend for a remarkable 55 consecutive years. This makes Johnson & Johnson a member of the exclusive Dividend Aristocrats Index, a group of elite dividend stocks with 25+ years of consecutive dividend increases. You can see the full list of all 53 Dividend Aristocrats here.

Many might believe that after more than 5 decades of dividend growth, the company's best days are behind it. This is not the case for Johnson & Johnson.

In fact, the company reported second-quarter financial results on July 17th. Johnson & Johnson delivered solid performance on both the top and bottom line, and shares rose by as much as 4% in the first trading session following the announcement.

This article will discuss Johnson & Johnson’s business model, recent financial performance, and expected total returns to determine if the company is worth investing in today.

Business Overview

Johnson & Johnson is the world’s largest healthcare corporation. It trades with a market capitalization of approximately $350 billion, and operates through three main reporting segments:

Pharmaceuticals

Medical Devices

Consumer Health Products

Johnson & Johnson’s Pharmaceuticals segment is the company’s largest, and lately has also been its best-performing business unit. We explore more details of Johnson & Johnson’s recent financial performance in the next section of this article.

Financial Performance Summary

Johnson & Johnson’s second quarter financial results were published on July 17th. The company delivered solid growth on both the top and bottom lines. Here are what the numbers look like.

On the top line, Johnson & Johnson reported sales of $20.8 billion, a 10.6% increase over the prior year’s period. This was driven by operational sales increasing by 8.7% and a positive 1.9% impact from foreign exchange fluctuations. On a geographic basis, domestic sales increased by 9.4% while international sales increased by 11.8%.

It can be very insightful to consider Johnson & Johnson’s sales performance broken down by business unit. In the second quarter, Johnson & Johnson’s sales by business unit were as follows:

Consumer: $3.5 billion (0.7% increase)

Pharmaceutical: $10.4 billion (19.9% increase)

Medical Devices: $7.0 billion (3.7% increase)

While Johnson & Johnson generated positive growth in each of its business units, it is clearly the Pharmaceutical segment that was the star performer in the quarter.

On the bottom line, adjusted net earnings increased by 14.0% while adjusted earnings-per-share increased by 14.8% (which reflects an 80 basis point benefit from the company’s continuing share repurchase program). Additional details on Johnson & Johnson’s performance in the second quarter can be seen below.

Source: Johnson & Johnson 2Q2018 Earnings Presentation, slide 1

Johnson & Johnson also updated its guidance for the full year of fiscal 2018. The company now expects to generate sales in the range of $80.5 billion to $81.3 billion. For context, Johnson & Johnson reported worldwide sales of $76.5 billion in fiscal 2017. The new guidance band implies growth of 5.8% at the midpoint. In addition, Johnson & Johnson updated its 2018 guidance for adjusted earnings-per-share, which now calls for per-share net income between $8.07 and $8.17. The midpoint of the new guidance band reflects 11.2% growth over 2017’s comparable figure of $7.30.

All said, Johnson & Johnson delivered a very strong quarter of business growth. The company’s shares rose by as much as 4% following the announcement, although we believe they still offer attractive value at their new (higher) price. We explore this aspect of Johnson & Johnson’s investment thesis in the next section of this article.

Valuation & Expected Total Returns

Despite seeing its stock price rise by as much as 4% following the publication of its second-quarter financial results, Johnson & Johnson’s stock is still reasonably valued. Accordingly, we believe that investors who purchase its stock today should realize attractive total returns moving forward, particularly on a risk-adjusted basis. Here are what the numbers look like.

The first component of Johnson & Johnson’s future returns is its per-share growth in intrinsic value, which is most easily quantified by looking at earnings-per-share. Johnson & Johnson’s earnings-per-share growth over the last decade is depicted in the following image.

Source: Value Line

Johnson & Johnson has compounded its adjusted earnings-per-share at a rate of 4.8% per year over the last decade. Looking ahead, we believe that a similar rate of growth is feasible for this diversified healthcare corporation, and are forecasting for ~5% annualized earnings growth moving forward.

The next component of Johnson & Johnson’s total return profile is valuation changes. Using the midpoint of the company’s new 2018 earnings-per-share guidance band ($8.12), Johnson & Johnson is currently trading at a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.9.

We can estimate the potential impact from valuation expansion by comparing the company’s current valuation to its long-term historical average. This comparison is made in the following image.

Source: Value Line

Johnson & Johnson’s current price-to-earnings ratio is 15.9 and its 10-year average price-to-earnings ratio is 15.7. The company appears to be trading very close to fair value today. Accordingly, we do not believe that changes to its valuation will have a meaningful impact on Johnson & Johnson’s total returns moving forward.

The last component of Johnson & Johnson’s total return profile is its dividend yield. The company currently pays a quarterly dividend of $0.90 per share which yields 2.8% on its current stock price of $129.11.

Altogether, this gives Johnson & Johnson a high single digit total return estimate, composed of:

~5% earnings-per-share growth

~2.8% dividend yield

Before taking into account any (likely minimal) changes to Johnson & Johnson’s valuation moving forward.

Final Thoughts

Johnson & Johnson’s second quarter earnings release delivered excellent performance on both the top and bottom line. Top-line sales increased by 10.6% while adjusted earnings-per-share increased by 14.8%.

While fundamental performance was strong, Johnson & Johnson is not trading at a particularly attractive valuation today. Indeed, the company’s current price-to-earnings ratio is essentially equal to its 10-year average price-to-earnings ratio. In other words, the company appears to be trading around fair value today, and valuation expansion should not be a positive contributor to its total returns moving forward.

Accordingly, Johnson & Johnson fails to earn a buy recommendation from Sure Dividend at its current price. With that said, the company’s unquestionable business quality means that investors should watch its stock price closely with the intent of accumulating stock on any meaningful dips.

Disclosure: I am/we are long JNJ.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.