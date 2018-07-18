Lukoil: Best Russian Oil Play

I believe that Lukoil is one of the most undervalued oil companies on the market right now with a lot of upside potential.

In the years to come, Lukoil plans to invest $80 billion in various oil projects in Russia and reward its shareholders through buybacks and dividend raise.

Lukoil (LUKOY) is the major Russian oil company that was created just before the formal collapse of the Soviet Union. Currently, the company’s business is slowly rising due to the increased demand for oil, and I think that its stock has all the chances to increase in value in the years to come, as Lukoil plans to invest $80 billion in various oil projects, the majority of which are going to be in Russia and reward its shareholders through buybacks and dividend raise.

According to Goldman Sachs, the prices for Brent crude are expected to be trading in a range of $70 to $80 per barrel, which is a good sign for Lukoil, as its investment projects are tied to the price of $50 per bbl. In addition, Russian projects serve as a hedge against international sanctions and a turbulent geopolitical landscape. And while the Trump-Putin Summit could stop the further escalation, it’s still going to be much safer to invest in domestic projects in the long term.

Also, to reduce the unwanted risks, Lukoil has already sold all of its business in Ukraine, which included two major downstream plants: KarpatNaftoChim in Ukrainian western city of Kalush and a refinery in the south city of Odessa. This will help the company to avoid the possible political backlash, if the Russian-Ukrainian crisis will escalate.

From a valuation standpoint, Lukoil is currently one of the most undervalued oil companies on the market. I have collected various data regarding other oil companies in Russia, US, and Europe and found out that its EV/EBIT, EV/EBITDA, and P/E multiples are much lower from the industry’s average and median, as it is shown in the table below:

Source: Yahoo Finance and GuruFocus. The table was created by the author.

While we could see that Gazprom Neft (GZPFY) also has low multiples, the company’s major owner is a Russian-backed state gas company Gazprom (OGZPY). In one of my earlier articles, I have already described the potential risks of investing in Gazprom, and because of those risks, I have also decided not to invest in Gazprom Neft. And since Lukoil is a non-state enterprise with subsidiaries around the globe, it is much more transparent to its shareholders, and that is one of the main reasons why I believe it to be a much better Russian oil play in comparison with its domestic peers.

If we look at Lukoil’s Q1 earnings, we will see that the company had a great beginning of the year, as its major metrics were up on an annual basis. The revenues have grown by 13.9% Y/Y and were ₽1.63 trillion (around $26 billion) during the period. Also, the profits that are attributed to its shareholders were up by 75% and were ₽109.1 billion (around $1.7 billion). As for the earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA), they were also up 5.7%, mainly thanks to the increased exports of high-marginal liquids and the high prices for hydrocarbons.

Going through Lukoil’s projects, we’ll see that it had recently opened a gas-processing complex in Uzbekistan ahead of its schedule, as its other projects in the country already produce 191 Kboepd. Also, its heavy crude oil deposits in Russian regions of Usinskoe and Yagerskoe are currently producing 74,000 barrels per day, up from 51 Kbpd a year ago.

In addition to the diversified portfolio of projects, Lukoil also has a great dividend policy that has been constantly rewarding its shareholders in the last 20 years. With the yield of 7% and a payout ratio of 36% to 38%, Lukoil is also one of the most attractive dividend plays in the oil sector at the moment.

Source: Lukoil presentation

Right now, the majority of Lukoil shares are being traded on Moscow stock exchange. However, US investors could also benefit from the stocks potential future growth by acquiring company’s American depositary shares that act as a certificate of common shares and are being traded on the OTC market. Considering the small multiples that the company is being valued at the moment and the moderate growth of the oil prices, I believe that Lukoil is a great Russian oil play, and I have recently decided to open a long position in it. In addition, its plan to spend $80 billion in the next 10 years to invest in new project shows that the company is confident about its future, and the positive results for Q1 show us that Lukoil’s stock has much more room for growth in comparison to its peers.

Disclosure: I am/we are long LUKOY.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.