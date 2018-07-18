Illinois Tool Works: Buy Into Earnings

Company posted best of class revenue and earnings numbers in 1 Q 2018 but the shares were not rewarded with higher prices - pessimism priced into the shares.

The Momentum Growth Quotient for the company is 11.08, which is 7.80% higher than the average for the S&P 100.

Shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc (ITW) are down 19.14% since peaking on January 26, 2018, and in my opinion, the shares of this global diversified manufacturer present a compelling buying opportunity at current price levels. The company has a solid history of generating strong earnings, and the future growth rate ratios point to continued earnings growth. I lay out my bullish argument for the company below by reviewing some pertinent fundamental and technical aspects of the stock.

Momentum Growth Quotient

Over the last few months, I have developed a new approach for my fundamental analysis of stocks: the Momentum Growth Quotient (MGQ). The MGQ is the key metric that I use to gauge the financial health of a company and its potential future growth prospects. The MGQ is calculated using the following company financial data:

EBIDTA growth trend over the last 10 years Operating Margin % Operating Margin % 5-year average Normalized free cash flow over the last 7 years Forward P/E Forward Rate of Return

The goal is to generate a single number which summarises the relative fundamental strength and future growth prospects for a company compared to an index. For the index, I use the S&P 100 - this index provides a wide swath of companies from different industries representative of the broad US economy. I update the Momentum Growth Quotient for each company in the S&P 100 every month and then use the average quotient as my baseline to compare the relative financial strength of individual companies.

As of the end of June, the average MGQ for the S&P 100 was 10.28. So, if a company has an MGQ of 12.00, its individual future growth prospects are around 20% higher than the index. If a company has an MGQ of 8, its future growth prospects are around 20% lower than the index.

The MGQ plays a critical part when it comes to determining if I am going to go long or short a stock. Generally, I only want to go long a stock with an MGQ higher than the index, and I want to go short a stock with an MGQ lower than the index.

The MGQ for ITW as of the end of June was 11.08, which implies a 7.80% higher growth rate compared to the S&P 100. This tells us that ITW has strong future growth potential and is a good candidate for a long position.

Financial Snapshot

Let's dig a little deeper into the financial data to get a better feel of how the company has performed on certain fundamental metrics and what these numbers imply for future growth.

The Past

During the past 12 months, the average EBITDA per Share Growth Rate of Illinois Tool Works Inc was 13.30% per year. During the past 3 years, the average EBITDA per Share Growth Rate was 10.50% per year. During the past 5 years, the average EBITDA per Share Growth Rate was 7.80% per year. During the past 10 years, the average EBITDA per Share Growth Rate was 8.80% per year.(GuruFocus). The past ten years show that ITW has been a consistent generator of earnings.

The operating margin % for ITW came in at a healthy 24.12% as of March 2018. Each dollar of revenue the company generated brought in 24.12 cents of earnings. The company beat the S&P 500 average 1Q 2018 operating margin % of 17.20%, and also beat the building materials average of 10.69%. Beating the sector average by 100% is extremely impressive and speaks to management's ability to control operating expenses and costs of goods sold.

The Future

Knowing how a company has performed in the past is important in order to evaluate management's past record in running the business. But more important to us is how profitable the company will be in the future because we are investing going forward, not backwards. And it's the forward-looking metrics that should really get you excited about ITW.

I like to use two measuring sticks to gauge the future growth potential for companies: Forward P/E and forward rate of return.

There are several ways to interpret a company's Price-to-Earnings Ratio (P/E). One approach is to look for companies that have a lower P/E compared to other companies in similar sectors - the rationale being that the lower the P/E, the more a company is being undervalued by the market, hence, the more value you are buying for every dollar invested. This makes a low-P/E stock a good value, but there is also the other side of the coin - it can also indicate that investors aren't very confident about the company's prospects.

I prefer to use Forward P/E (current stock's price over its "expected" earnings per share) to gauge a company's expected future earning power. A high Forward P/E ratio means that investors are anticipating higher growth in the future and are willing to pay more for future earnings - momentum investing is all about following the trend (perceived or real).

ITW has a Forward P/E of 18.45 compared to a 17.29 Forward P/E for the S&P 100. The Forward P/E for ITW is higher than that of the index, indicating that investor growth prospects for the stock are slightly higher than that of the broader market, and thus implying that investors will be willing to pay more for future earnings.

The forward rate of return for a stock (created by Donald Yacktman) is one of my favourite quotients for gauging the market's expectation for future growth for a company. Yacktman defines forward rate of return as the normalized free cash flow yield plus real growth plus inflation. In simple terms, the forward rate of return can be thought of as the return that investors buying the stock today can expect from it in the future.

The forward rate of return for ITW stands at 11.31%. This implies that an investor buying the stock today should expect a 11.31% return over the next 12 months. The average forward rate of return for the S&P 100 stands at 9.68%, so ITW has an implied potential rate of return that is 1.16x greater than that of the index.

The risk inherent in the forward rate of return is that the calculation is reliable only if the company can grow at the same rate in the future as it did in the past. If the growth rate falters, the projected returns will not materialise. But we are willing to accept this risk as part of the difficult process of forecasting earnings and growth momentum.

Technical Snapshot

As per our ChartMasterPro Daily Trade Model, the momentum trend for ITW would turn bullish with a break above $144.00. This would signal a bullish breakout above the $144.00 resistance level. Back on June 1 the stock broke above a long downtrend line which began on March 19 on the daily charts, and has not dipped below that trend line since the breakout. Another bullish sign is that the shares found strong buying support at the $138.00 level, which should encourage investors to buy into a bullish breakout above $144.00. From here, we see the shares climbing to the $158.00 level over the next three months.

Today, we will buy the ITW 17AUG18 140 Call Options, which will provide us with approximately 16x leverage on our long trade. Our stop-loss exit signal for the trade will be a daily close below $140.00. When trading options with leverage, a stop-loss is absolutely imperative in order to avoid oversized losses and wipe-outs.

For investors in the shares, we recommend that you hold for 3 months or $158.00, whichever comes first. For longer-term investors, we believe ITW is a solid addition to any growth portfolio over the next 12 months.

Best of Class

On April 26 ITW reported 1 Q 2018 earnings that beat both on revenue and net income, and they raised guidance going forward. One would expect that the shares would rally on the solid numbers, instead the shares dropped 4.90% on April 26 and have been grinding sideways since then.

The absence of a rally is even more befuddling when you compare the company's performance to its peers. For 1 Q 2018 ITW reported Q/Q revenue growth of 3.17% while its competitors averaged Q/Q growth of 1.55%. ITW booked Y/Y growth of 7.87% compared to competitors average of 6.82%. Even more impressive was the fact that ITW reported net income Y/Y growth of 21.64% while its competitors booked an average net income contraction of -20.7%.

The company is set to report 2 Q 2018 earnings on July 23, 2018. At the current price level pessimism for the quarter has been priced into the shares. For my money, buying the shares into earnings presents a situation where the upside reward is greater than the downside risk.

Conclusion

When I go long a stock, I want to invest in a company that provides superior future growth potential, but I also want to time the entry into any position to try to maximise my return.

So, I use fundamental analysis to identify shares with a strong future growth rate, and then I apply technical analysis to identify ideal entry points.

In my opinion, ITW is a strong buy at these levels from both a fundamental and technical perspective.

Disclosure: I am/we are long ITW.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: To review the performance of my past trades, please see my Blog Posts.