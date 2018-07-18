Is Laurentian Bank's Declining Non-Interest Revenue A Concern?

Investment Thesis

Laurentian Bank (OTCPK:LRCDF) [TSX:LB] is the seventh largest bank in Canada in terms of total assets. The company posted its Q2 2018 earnings with a declining non-interest revenue year over year, as the bank continues to deal with changing client behaviour. Laurentian Bank should be able to offset its loss in non-interest revenue with improving net interest margin and steadily growing loan volumes. In addition, its non-interest expense remains under control with a modest growth of only 5% year over year. The bank’s P/E ratio remains well below its Canadian peers due to its smaller scale, and less efficient operation. However, it pays an attractive 5.5%-yielding dividend with a low payout ratio.

Source: Investor Presentation

Laurentian Bank’s declining non-interest revenue

In its latest quarterly report, we noted that Laurentian Bank’s non-interest income declined to C$82.8 million. This was a decline of C$5.5 million. This decline is alarming as its non-interest income represented about 37% of its total revenue back in Q2 2017 and about 32% of its total revenue in Q2 2018. What is concerning is that this decline does not appear to be a one-time event. As can be seen from the chart below, Laurentian Bank’s non-interest income growth rate (solid red line) decelerated from 19.3% in Q1 2017 to only 5.7% in Q1 2018 and finally fell into negative territory in the past quarter.

Source: Created by author; Company Reports

The table below shows the details of its non-interest income in the past quarter. As can be seen, the decline of its non-interest income was primarily due to a decline of deposit services charges, lower net securities gains, and lower level of activity in its brokerage operations. Management in the conference call indicated that its clients’ changing behavior was a primary driver to its non-interest income decline. Besides changing behavior, management’s continual progress to simplify its product suite also impacts its non-interest income. Management also indicated that a lot of this decline was intentional (e.g., cease offering of safety deposits) so that they could better use their resources elsewhere to lever its business.

Source: Q2 2018 Investor Presentation

Reasons why Laurentian Bank should be able to offset the decline

Although we noted Laurentian Bank’s declining non-interest income, we believe the bank is able to offset this negative impact for the following reasons:

Net Interest Margin expansion

Since mid-2017, Canada has officially entered a rate increase cycle. This has positively impacted Laurentian Bank’s net interest margin. As can be seen from the chart below, its NIM has improved from 1.63% in Q3 2017 to 1.82% in Q2 2018. Since Bank of Canada just raised its key interest rate by 25 basis points in mid-July (and there may be one more to come later this year), we expect Laurentian Bank’s NIM to continue to increase in the subsequent quarters.

Source: Q2 2018 Investor Presentation

Laurentian Bank’s improving NIM has really helped its revenue growth. In fact, its net interest income grew by double digits for three straight quarters. Its Q2 2018 net interest income of C$177.1 million was C$26.6 million higher than Q2 2017. The increase in its net interest income was more than enough to make up the loss of its non-interest income decline and has resulted in an increase of its total revenue by 9% year over year (see second chart below).

Source: Created by author; Company Reports

Laurentian Bank’s NIM should continue to increase in the near term. Bank of Canada’s positive tone when it announced to hike the interest rate on July 11, 2018 is a good indication that there may be one more hike to come later this year and perhaps a few more in 2019. This will provide a lift to Laurentian Bank’s net interest income.

Loan growth continues

Beside NIM improvement, Laurentian Bank’s loan growth in the past quarter was pretty good. Its loans to business customers increased by 19% and its residential mortgages through independent brokers and advisors were up by 11% year over year. Its loans to business customers would have increased by 23% if Laurentian Bank kept its agricultural loan portfolio. While its loan volume increased significantly year over year, we noted that its loans to business customers only grew by 2% sequentially.

Non-interest expense remains under control

We like the fact that Laurentian Bank’s non-interest expenses remain under control. As can be seen from the table below, its non-interest expense increased by 5% year over year. The increase was a result of the acquisition of Northpoint, regular salary increase, and higher technology costs. This increase of 5% is less than the increase in revenue of 9%. As a result, its adjusted EPS increased by 6% year over year.

Source: Q2 2018 Investor Presentation

Because Laurentian Bank was able to control its expense, we saw its efficiency ratio improved to 65.1%. This was an improvement of 210 basis points from a year ago. Laurentian Bank has set a target to achieve below 65% in its efficiency ratio by 2020. We believe Laurentian Bank’s investment in improving its operating efficiency, and technology investment to serve its clients better should help it to achieve its goal. While this is good, its efficiency ratio still trails behind the top 5 Canadian banks.

Valuation Analysis

We have included in the table below the P/E ratios of Laurentian Bank and its Canadian peers based on the consensus estimates of their 2018 and 2019 earnings. As the table below shows, Laurentian Bank’s price to 2018 EPS ratio of 7.8x is significantly below the 11.2x average of its Canadian peers and below its own 5-year average P/E ratio of 8.6x. Similarly, Laurentian Bank’s price to 2019 EPS ratio of 7.5x is below the average of its Canadian peers and its 5-year average. However, we believe the reason Laurentian Bank is trading at a significant discount to the major 6 Canadian banks is because of its smaller scale, and its less than stellar efficiency ratio.

Share Price (C$) on July 13 Consensus 18 EPS Price to 18 EPS Ratio Consensus 19 EPS Price to 19 EPS Ratio 5-year PE Ratio (Forward) Laurentian Bank $45.59 $5.85 7.8 $6.04 7.5 8.6 National Bank of Canada (OTCPK:NTIOF) $63.25 $5.93 10.7 $6.33 10.0 9.9 Bank of Montreal (BMO) $103.13 $8.84 11.7 $9.41 11.0 11.2 TD Bank (TD) $75.95 $6.34 12.0 $6.65 11.4 11.6 Royal Bank (RY) $101.46 $8.43 12.0 $8.94 11.3 11.6 CIBC (CM) $116.07 $11.97 9.7 $12.32 9.4 10.1 Scotiabank (BNS) $75.47 $7.01 10.8 $7.49 10.1 11.1 Average 11.2 10.6 11.1

Source: Created by author; Yahoo Finance

While its valuation lags behind its larger Canadian peers, Laurentian Bank has a good track record of dividend growth with a low payout ratio. The company has been paying its dividend since 1995 and has increased its dividend every year since 2007. Laurentian Bank’s quarterly dividend of C$0.63 per share is equivalent to a dividend yield of 5.5%. This is the highest among the top 7 banks in Canada.

Source: Q2 2018 Investor Presentation

Investor Takeaway

Laurentian Bank should be able to offset its declining non-interest revenue with higher net interest income. Its NIM should continue to improve due to future anticipated rate hikes. Although the bank continues to execute its investment to improve its operation, and serve its clients better through technology implementation, its non-interest expense remains contained. The bank’s valuation continues to trail behind its larger Canadian peers due to its smaller scale and less-than-stellar efficiency ratio. For dividend growth investors, Laurentian bank remains an attractive choice as it offers a growing dividend with a low payout ratio.

Note: This is not financial advice and that all financial investments carry risks. Investors are expected to seek financial advice from professionals before making any investment.

