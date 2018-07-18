Visa: The Beneficiary Of Increased Consumer Spending

The company is growing hugely internationally and is making efforts to get into P2P, which should both be good drivers of growth.

As economic conditions are leading to better spending in the U.S., we should see increased spending volume on credit cards.

Visa has been growing quite quickly, and it owns the lion's share of the market.

As everyone expected, as time has gone on, the percentage of transactions done with credit cards versus cash has increased. This was always a large driver of growth for the industry, and through it all, Visa (V) managed to take the lion’s share of the market. As indicators later in the analysis show, the economy is prime for credit card companies, and growth should continue.

The company has not only increased revenue but has managed to have its costs increase significantly less, causing healthy margins growth in addition to the top line growth. Not only is the company poised to maintain and grow its domination in the U.S., but it is also rapidly expanding abroad, which should allow for more extended top-line growth.

As shown below, the amount of goods purchased by credit card has increased rapidly YoY, and Visa has maintained its market dominance through it all. As the top chart shows, the market has grown 10% YoY, while Visa has grown 10.4%, implying a higher market share in a rapidly growing business.

While almost every other card has suffered stagnation over their customer base, Visa has prospered. As will be seen later, some of this is their rapidly increasing rewards program, but the top-line growth has outpaced the growth of their rewards significantly. To provide a little more protection to their position, the Supreme Court Made it illegal For Merchants to give incentives.

In addition to gaining market share and seeing increased volume, the company has done so while barely growing costs. As can be seen, their nominal volume increased 10% with their consumer credit division growing 12%, but costs only increased 4%. This was largely due to a 45% decrease in general and administrative expenses, what used to be their second largest expense. To be able to have expenses grow only 4% despite a 35% increase in marketing bodes well for the business as expenses are now being geared towards revenue growth.

This increase large increase in revenue growth despite small increases in costs has allowed for a large increase in operating income. With the 13% increase in revenue, the company managed to post an almost 19% increase in operating income. While income tax provision gives us fairly adulterated numbers that don’t realistically portray the strength of the business, the 19% operating income growth shows us the company’s potential.

Now that we have looked at their past and the trends, let’s take a look into the future and how that will affect the industry. This part shows the positive indicators that will help not only Visa but also its peers such as Mastercard (MA) and American Express (AXP).

The first indicator is one that has been fairly steady for several years: credit card debt as a percentage of disposable income. As can be seen below, this has stayed hovering between 6.5% and 7% for the last 8 years after spending many years significantly higher. This should over time decrease the fear of credit card debt and the use of credit cards that has plagued millennials, which will be discussed later. This should also allow credit card spending to occur more freely. Coupled with the fact that users are generally willing to spend more with card than with cash is a positive.

While many who fear credit cards have opted to switch to debit cards, Visa dominates that market too. This trend has continued as debt-fearing millennials tend to use debit instead of credit.

We can see from the snapshot of their 10-Q below that, while credit growth may be larger, debit cards make up nearly as large a source of revenue.

The next indicator is the number of employed people in the U.S. The more employed people there are, the more people there are with money to spend. As can be seen from the chart below, this is on the rise which spells increased volume and more credit purchases.

In addition to the increasing number of people with jobs, the amount jobs pay is increasing YoY, which increases the amount of money people have.

The next is a directly related indicator, which is caused often by the first and second. The amount of disposable income has steadily risen for the past couple years. Disposable income is pretty directly tied to spending as this is the average amount of money families have to spend. Purchases made with discretionary income tend to range from eating out more to buying nicer clothes, generally spending that ends up on a card as can be seen below.

Lastly, as all these charts would indicate, consumer spending is on the rise. This is the primary driver of growth for credit card companies.

Above the U.S., the company has been rapidly growing abroad. As can be seen below, this has become their largest revenue source and is rapidly growing. YoY in the first quarter the company has seen a 20% increase in international revenue.

The largest growth internationally has been coming from debit cards and commercial spending.

As the company takes advantage of increased spending, we will likely see them continue their impressive growth. As the company explores current trends into P2P transactions and the ability to significantly increase speed of payment systems that can replace concepts like direct deposit, we will likely see alternative payment become of growing interest to their future prospects and their revenue.

